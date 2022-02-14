ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
automotiveMastermind Introduces Product Enhancements to Help Dealers More Effectively Market to Customers & Sell More Cars

By ADT Staff
autodealertodaymagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – automotiveMastermind (aM), part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) and a provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has announced several new enhancements to its flagship automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind. The updates are designed to help dealership partners attract customers, maintain profits and sell...

www.autodealertodaymagazine.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Vehicles#Marketing Automation#Ihs Markit#Nyse#Navigation#Market Conquest
