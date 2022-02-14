ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finnair Gets Green Light For $55M COVID-19 Compensation

Aviation Week
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Commission (EC) has approved a €48.62 million ($55.2 million) government-backed loan for Finnair, in compensation for losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. This...

aviationweek.com

Aviation Week

Jazeera Airways Firms A320neo Order, Posts Return To Profit

In addition to confirming an order for 28 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, Kuwaiti LCC Jazeera Airways reported a return to profit in 2021, despite continuing pandemic-related restrictions. On Feb. 14, Jazeera announced that it had confirmed an order with Airbus for 20 A320neos, eight A321neos and... Subscription Required. Jazeera Airways...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Gatwick Revives Terminal Shuttered Since Pandemic Takeover

London Gatwick airport plans to reopen its South Terminal, almost two years after it was mothballed as the pandemic struck. The airport will reopen the building Mar. 27 as airlines gear up their schedules and testing requirements for fully vaccinated passengers arriving in the UK are lifted. The... Subscription Required.
WORLD
Telegraph

Travel to Spain: latest Covid rules as family holidays given the green light

Family holidays in Spain are set to become a lot easier as the requirement for everyone aged 12 and over to be fully vaccinated has changed. From February 14, children aged 12 to 17 can enter the country with a negative PCR test, taken 72 hours before arrival, regardless of their immunisation status.
TRAVEL
Aviation Week

Finland Signs Agreements For F-35 Buy

Finland has taken the first steps toward its procurement of the Lockheed Martin F-35 with the signing of agreements for the Foreign Military Sale (FMS) and industrial participation. Signing ceremonies for the Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the F-35 FMS and an industrial agreement with... Subscription Required. Finland...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

U.S. Green Lights Indonesia F-15 Buy, But Deal Uncertain

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of Boeing F-15 Advanced Eagles to Indonesia, just hours after Jakarta closed a deal with France for Dassault Rafales, making an F-15 buy uncertain. The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) revealed on Feb. 10 that Indonesia had... Subscription Required. U.S....
MILITARY
Aviation Week

Bombardier To Boost Production As Earnings, Orders Rise

Bombardier completed its best year for order intake in eight years and is preparing for production increases as soon as 2023 as a result, the company reported Feb. 10. The Canadian manufacturer delivered 120 business jets in 2021, including 66 large jets, down from 114 in the previous year. During...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

UK Investigating Alternative Missile Guidance Technologies

LONDON—The UK defense ministry is to investigate alternative technologies for the midcourse guidance of missiles that reduce or eliminate reliance on satellite-based navigation systems. The ministry’s Defense and Security Accelerator’s (DASA) market exploration study on Alternative Navigation for... Subscription Required. UK Investigating Alternative Missile Guidance Technologies is...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

AsiaAsia, Avolon Plan Southeast Asian eVTOL Launch

Malaysia-headquartered LCC AirAsia plans to lease Vertical Aerospace VX4 electric air taxis from Avolon to develop an urban air mobility service (UAM) in Southeast Asia. AirAsia joins a growing list of customers interested in introducing electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft into... Subscription Required. AsiaAsia, Avolon Plan Southeast Asian eVTOL Launch is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

SIA Finalizes A350F Order As Launch Customer

SINGAPORE—Singapore Airlines has signed a purchase agreement for seven Airbus A350 freighters, finalizing a December letter of intention. The flag carrier also revealed that it had been actively in discussions, and providing feedback to Airbus, on development of the freighter to better meet its operational requirements before the COVID-19 pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

JetBlue Adds 30 More A220s, Bringing Firm Order To 100

JetBlue Airways is exercising options for 30 additional Airbus A220-300s, raising its firm order total to 100 aircraft. New York-based JetBlue entered its first A220 into service in April 2021, and currently has eight of the narrowbodies in its fleet, all of which have 140 seats. The airline’s... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

All SIA Flights To Use SAF By Third Quarter In Year-Long Test

SINGAPORE—In a pilot program, all Singapore Airlines (SIA) group flights will begin using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) starting in the 2022 third quarter (Q3). A consortium consisting of SIA, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and state-backed investing firm Temasek has selected... Subscription Required. All SIA Flights To...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

German Airways To Add Four More E190LRs

Wet-lease provider German Airways says it will nearly double its existing Embraer E190LR fleet from five to nine, citing growing demand for 100-seat aircraft. “We expect an upswing in our industry and see a great need for our 100-seat jets,” German Airways MD Maren Wolters said Feb. 11. Cologne...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Arrival testing ends for fully vaccinated travellers to the UK

Eighteen days after the transport secretary said the post-arrival test for fully vaccinated travellers to the UK had “outlived its usefulness”, the requirement has been scrapped. Since 4am on 11 February, arrivals no longer need to book and take tests.The minister, Grant Shapps, said on Thursday afternoon that the change was “a landmark moment for international travel”.He said: “The UK has eased international travel measures for Covid-19 and now has one of the most free-flowing borders in the world – sending a clear message that we are open for business.“As our travel sector rapidly recovers, and we accelerate towards a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Aviation Week

Fast 5: How MasAir Is Growing Its Cargo Fleet, Supply Chain

Eduardo Cedillo, supply chain chief at Mexican cargo airline MasAir, spoke with Lindsay Bjerregaard on Feb. 9 on the sidelines of Aviation Week’s MRO Latin America event about the airline’s growing fleet of converted freighters and how it is adjusting supply chain strategies in the wake of the COVID...
INDUSTRY
Law.com

How Partner and Leadership Compensation Formulation Have Changed During COVID-19

Ultimately, higher pay will come with higher, and possibly different types, of expectations. Firm leaders should be considering the new value talent can bring to the table--innovative legal approaches, use of technology for delivery and business generation, even recruiting more heavily from personal networks are all expectations that attorneys at every level should expect to come their way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Italy tightens vaccine rules for travellers

Covid vaccinations now allow access to Italian hotels, restaurants and public transport - but only if the most recent jab is no more than six months old.New rules in Italy will remain in place until at least 15 March.The UK is on Italy’s “List D” along with the US, Canada, Japan, Australia and other countries regarded as medium risk.British visitors who have been double jabbed (or had a single dose of the Janssen vaccine) are able to enter Italy on production of proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test result. The government in Rome simply asks for: “Completion of...
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

Emirates Gets The Green Light To Return To Nigeria

Following a long series of political back and forth that has seen Emirates operations to Nigeria suspended on and off for nearly a year, the Dubai-based carrier is set to return to both Abuja and Lagos. Daily flights will recommence this Saturday, February 5th. Resumption effective immediately. Emirates announced today...
LIFESTYLE

