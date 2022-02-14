Finnair Gets Green Light For $55M COVID-19 Compensation

Eighteen days after the transport secretary said the post-arrival test for fully vaccinated travellers to the UK had “outlived its usefulness”, the requirement has been scrapped. Since 4am on 11 February, arrivals no longer need to book and take tests.The minister, Grant Shapps, said on Thursday afternoon that the change was “a landmark moment for international travel”.He said: “The UK has eased international travel measures for Covid-19 and now has one of the most free-flowing borders in the world – sending a clear message that we are open for business.“As our travel sector rapidly recovers, and we accelerate towards a...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO