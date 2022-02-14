ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entropy, Ultralimits and the Poisson boundary

By Elad Sayag, Yehuda Shalom
 2 days ago

In this paper we introduce for a group $G$ the notion of ultralimit of measure class preserving actions of it, and show that its Poisson boundaries can be obtained as an ultralimit of actions on itself, when equipped with appropriately chosen measures. We use this result in...

arxiv.org

Anomalous anisotropic negative Poisson's ratio in novel X$_2$Y$_2$-type transition metal chalcogenides with promising optical absorption

The search for two-dimensional (2D) materials with intrinsic auxetic behavior has always been a desire in materials science. Herein, from advanced first-principles calculations, we identify a novel two-dimensional transition metal chalcogenides (TCMs) monolayer X$_2$Y$_2$-type (X=Cu, Ag, Au and Y=O, S, Se) TCMs. Further, its mechanical, electrical and optical properties are investigated. X$_2$Y$_2$-type TCMs electrically possess semi-metallic and semiconducting properties and optically exhibit excellent phonon absorption. Most importantly the Cu$_2$Se$_2$ monolayer unconventionally demonstrates an anisotropic negative Poisson's ratio (NPR) while other binary compounds of the same main group are absent. The combination of these excellent properties offers splendid potential for further applications of X$_2$Y$_2$-TCMs. In particular, the intrinsic negative Poisson's ratio can make Cu$_2$Se$_2$ monolayer a promising mechanical material in electronics and mechanics.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Entropy of group actions beyond uniform lattices

Entropy of measure preserving or continuous actions of amenable discrete groups allows for various equivalent approaches. Among them are the ones given by the techniques developed by Ollagnier and Pinchon on the one hand and the Ornstein-Weiss lemma on the other. We extend these two approaches to the context of actions of amenable topological groups. In contrast to the discrete setting, our results reveal a remarkable difference between the two concepts of entropy in the realm of non-discrete groups: while the first quantity collapses to 0 in the non-discrete case, the second yields a well-behaved invariant for amenable unimodular groups. Concerning the latter, we moreover study the corresponding notion of topological pressure, prove a Goodwyn-type theorem, and establish the equivalence with the uniform lattice approach (for locally compact groups admitting a uniform lattice). Our study elaborates on a version of the Ornstein-Weiss lemma due to Gromov.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Isothermal Limit of Entropy Solutions of the Euler Equations for Isentropic Gas Dynamics

We are concerned with the isothermal limit of entropy solutions in $L^\infty$, containing the vacuum states, of the Euler equations for isentropic gas dynamics. We prove that the entropy solutions in $L^\infty$ of the isentropic Euler equations converge strongly to the corresponding entropy solutions of the isothermal Euler equations, when the adiabatic exponent $\gamma \rightarrow 1$. This is achieved by combining careful entropy analysis and refined kinetic formulation with compensated compactness argument to obtain the required uniform estimates for the limit. The entropy analysis involves careful estimates for the relation between the corresponding entropy pairs for the isentropic and isothermal Euler equations when the adiabatic exponent $\gamma\to 1$. The kinetic formulation for the entropy solutions of the isentropic Euler equations with the uniformly bounded initial data is refined, so that the total variation of the dissipation measures in the formulation is locally uniformly bounded with respect to $\gamma>1$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nanoscale electromagnetism with the boundary element method

In Yang et al. [Nature 576, 248 (2019)], the authors introduced a general theoretical framework for nanoscale electromagnetism based on Feibelman parameters. Here quantum effects of the optically excited electrons at the interface between two materials are lumped into two complex-valued and frequency-dependent parameters, which can be incorporated into modified boundary conditions for Maxwell's equations, the so-called mesoscopic boundary conditions. These modifications can in principle be implemeted in any Maxwell solver, although the technicalities can be subtle and depend on the chosen computational approach. In this paper we show how to implement the mesoscopic boundary conditions in a boundary element method approach, based on a Galerkin scheme with Raviart-Thomas shape elements for the representation of the tangential electromagnetic fields at the boundary. We demonstrate that the results of our simulations are in perfect agreement with Mie theory including Feibelman parameters, and that for typical simulation scenarios the computational overhead is usually small.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On entropy, entropy-like quantities, and applications

This is a review on entropy in various fields of mathematics and science. Its scope is to convey a unified vision of the classical as well as some newer entropy notions to a broad audience with an intermediate background in dynamical systems and ergodic theory. Due to the breadth and depth of the subject, we have opted for a compact exposition whose contents are a compromise between conceptual import and instrumental relevance. The intended technical level and the space limitation born furthermore upon the final selection of the topics, which cover the three items named in the title. Specifically, the first part is devoted to the avatars of entropy in the traditional contexts: many particle physics, information theory, and dynamical systems. This chronological order helps to present the materials in a didactic manner. The axiomatic approach will be also considered at this stage to show that, quite remarkably, the essence of entropy can be encapsulated in a few basic properties. Inspired by the classical entropies, further akin quantities have been proposed in the course of time, mostly aimed at specific needs. A common denominator of those addressed in the second part of this review is their major impact on research. The final part shows that, along with its profound role in the theory, entropy has interesting practical applications beyond information theory and communications technology. For this sake we preferred examples from applied mathematics, although there are certainly nice applications in, say, physics, computer science and even social sciences. This review concludes with a representative list of references.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Lochs-type theorems beyond positive entropy

Lochs' theorem and its generalizations are conversion theorems that relate the number of digits determined in one expansion of a real number as a function of the number of digits given in some other expansion. In its original version, Lochs' theorem related decimal expansions with continued fraction expansions. Such conversion results can also be stated for sequences of interval partitions under suitable assumptions, with results holding almost everywhere, or in measure, involving the entropy. This is the viewpoint we develop here. In order to deal with sequences of partitions beyond positive entropy, this paper introduces the notion of log-balanced sequences of partitions, together with their weight functions. These are sequences of interval partitions such that the logarithms of the measures of their intervals at each depth are roughly the same. We then state Lochs-type theorems which work even in the case of zero entropy, in particular for several important log-balanced sequences of partitions of a number-theoretic nature.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

An effective model for boundary vortices in thin-film micromagnetics

Ferromagnetic materials are governed by a variational principle which is nonlocal, nonconvex and multiscale. The main object is given by a unit-length three-dimensional vector field, the magnetization, that corresponds to the stable states of the micromagnetic energy. Our aim is to analyze a thin film regime that captures the asymptotic behavior of boundary vortices generated by the magnetization and their interaction energy. This study is based on the notion of "global Jacobian" detecting the topological defects that a priori could be located in the interior and at the boundary of the film. A major difficulty consists in estimating the nonlocal part of the micromagnetic energy in order to isolate the exact terms corresponding to the topological defects. We prove the concentration of the energy around boundary vortices via a $\Gamma$-convergence expansion at the second order. The second order term is the renormalized energy that represents the interaction between the boundary vortices and governs their optimal position. We compute the expression of the renormalized energy for which we prove the existence of minimizers having two boundary vortices of multiplicity $1$. Compactness results are also shown for the magnetization and the corresponding global Jacobian.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Viability of a viscous $Λ$WDM model: Near equilibrium condition, mathematical stability and entropy production

In this paper we study the viability of an exact solution recently found in [N. Cruz, E. González, and J. Jovel Phys. Rev. D 105, 024047 (2022)], which describe the evolution of a viscous warm $\Lambda$DM model at late times, where the DM component obey a polytropic EoS and experiment a dissipation with a bulk viscosity proportional to its the energy density, leading a behavior very similar to the $\Lambda$CDM model for a small dissipation, evolving also to a de Sitter type expansion at the very far future. In the present work, the viability of this solution lies in the fulfillment of the three following conditions: the near equilibrium condition, that it is assumed in the Eckart' theory of non-perfect fluids; the mathematical stability of the solution under small perturbations, and the positiveness of the entropy production. We explore the conditions on the range of parameters of the model that allow to fulfill the three conditions at the same time, founding that a warm DM component, compatible with previous results derived from the cosmological data, and a very small viscosity, is a viable model from the thermodynamic point of view, which also behaves very close to the standard model, with the same asymptotic de Sitter expansion.
MATHEMATICS
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent: Unified Theory and New Efficient Methods

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent (SGDA) is one of the most prominent algorithms for solving min-max optimization and variational inequalities problems (VIP) appearing in various machine learning tasks. The success of the method led to several advanced extensions of the classical SGDA, including variants with arbitrary sampling, variance reduction, coordinate randomization, and distributed variants with compression, which were extensively studied in the literature, especially during the last few years. In this paper, we propose a unified convergence analysis that covers a large variety of stochastic gradient descent-ascent methods, which so far have required different intuitions, have different applications and have been developed separately in various communities. A key to our unified framework is a parametric assumption on the stochastic estimates. Via our general theoretical framework, we either recover the sharpest known rates for the known special cases or tighten them. Moreover, to illustrate the flexibility of our approach we develop several new variants of SGDA such as a new variance-reduced method (L-SVRGDA), new distributed methods with compression (QSGDA, DIANA-SGDA, VR-DIANA-SGDA), and a new method with coordinate randomization (SEGA-SGDA). Although variants of the new methods are known for solving minimization problems, they were never considered or analyzed for solving min-max problems and VIPs. We also demonstrate the most important properties of the new methods through extensive numerical experiments.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exact Penalty Algorithm of Strong Convertible Nonconvex Optimization

This paper defines a strong convertible nonconvex(SCN) function for solving the unconstrained optimization problems with the nonconvex or nonsmooth(nondifferentiable) function. First, many examples of SCN function are given, where the SCN functions are nonconvex or nonsmooth. Second, the operational properties of the SCN functions are proved, including addition, multiplication, compound operations and so on. Third, the SCN forms of some special functions common in machine learning and engineering applications are presented respectively where these SCN function optimization problems can be transformed into minmax problems with a convex and concave objective function. Fourth,a minmax optimization problem of SCN function and its penalty function are defined. The optimization condition,exactness and stability of the minmax optimization problem are proved. Finally, an algorithm of penalty function to solve the minmax optimization problem and its convergence are given. This paper provides an efficient technique for solving unconstrained nonconvex or nonsmooth(nondifferentiable) optimization problems to avoid using subdifferentiation or smoothing techniques.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Equilibrium Fluctuations in Mean-field Disordered Models

Mean-field models of glasses that present a random first order transition exhibit highly non-trivial fluctuations. Building on previous studies that focused on the critical scaling regime, we here obtain a fully quantitative framework for all equilibrium conditions. By means of the replica method we evaluate Gaussian fluctuations of the overlaps around the thermodynamic limit, decomposing them in thermal fluctuations inside each state and heterogeneous fluctuations between different states. We first test and compare our analytical results with numerical simulation results for the $p$-spin spherical model and the random orthogonal model, and then analyze the random Lorentz gas. In all cases, a strong quantitative agreement is obtained. Our analysis thus provides a robust scheme for identifying the key finite-size (or finite-dimensional) corrections to the mean-field treatment of these paradigmatic glass models, and opens the way for later identifying instantonic corrections.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Two-dimensional Functional Minerals for Sustainable Optics

Ziyang Huang, Tianshu Lan, Lixin Dai, Xueting Zhao, Zhongyue Wang, Zehao Zhang, Bing Li, Jialiang Li, Jingao Liu, Baofu Ding, Andre K. Geim, Hui-Ming Cheng, Bilu Liu. Optical device is a key component in our lives and organic liquid crystals are nowadays widely used to reduce human imprint. However, this technology still suffers from relatively high costs, toxicity and other environmental impacts, and cannot fully meet the demand of future sustainable society. Here we describe an alternative approach to colour-tuneable optical devices, which is based on sustainable inorganic liquid crystals derived from two-dimensional mineral materials abundant in nature. The prototypical two-dimensional mineral of vermiculite is massively produced by a green method, possessing size-to-thickness ratios of >103, in-plane magnetisation of >10 emu g-1, and an optical bandgap of >3 eV. These characteristics endow two-dimensional vermiculite with sensitive magneto-birefringence response, which is several orders of magnitude larger than organic counterparts, as well as capability of broad-spectrum modulation. Our finding consequently permits the fabrication of various chromic devices with low or even zero-energy consumption, which can be used for sustainable optics.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Mixed boundary conditions as limits of dissipative boundary conditions in dynamic perfect plasticity

This paper addresses the well posedness of a dynamical model of perfect plasticity with mixed boundary conditions for general closed and convex elasticity sets. The proof relies on an asymptotic analysis of the solution of a perfect plasticity model with relaxed dissipative boundary conditions obtained in [7]. One of the main issues consists in extending the measure theoretic duality pairing between stresses and plastic strains, as well as a convexity inequality to a more general context where deviatoric stresses are not necessarily bounded. Complete answers are given in the pure Dirichlet and pure Neumann cases. For general mixed boundary conditions, partial answers are given in dimension $2$ and $3$ under additional geometric hypothesis on the elasticity set and the reference configuration.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Why Is Cross Entropy Equal to KL-Divergence?

It is a common practice to use cross-entropy in the loss function while constructing a Generative Adversarial Network [1] even though original concept suggests the use of KL-divergence. This creates confusion often for the person new to the field. In this article we go through the concepts of entropy, cross-entropy and Kullback-Leibler Divergence [2] and see how they can be approximated to be equal.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Noise correction of large deviations with anomalous scaling

We present a path integral calculation of the probability distribution associated with the time-integrated moments of the Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process that includes the Gaussian prefactor in addition to the dominant path or instanton term obtained in the low-noise limit. The instanton term was obtained recently [D. Nickelsen, H. Touchette, Phys. Rev. Lett. 121, 090602 (2018)] and shows that the large deviations of the time-integrated moments are anomalous in the sense that the logarithm of their distribution scales nonlinearly with the integration time. The Gaussian prefactor gives a correction to the low-noise approximation and leads us to define an instanton variance giving some insights as to how anomalous large deviations are created in time. The results are compared with simulations based on importance sampling, extending our previous results based on direct Monte Carlo simulations. We conclude by explaining why many of the standard analytical and numerical methods of large deviation theory fail in the case of anomalous large deviations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differential clock comparisons with a multiplexed optical lattice clock

Rapid progress in optical atomic clock performance has advanced the frontiers of timekeeping, metrology and quantum science1,2,3. Despite considerable efforts, the instabilities of most optical clocks remain limited by the local oscillator rather than the atoms themselves4,5. Here we implement a 'multiplexed' one-dimensional optical lattice clock, in which spatially resolved strontium atom ensembles are trapped in the same optical lattice, interrogated simultaneously by a shared clock laser and read-out in parallel. In synchronous Ramsey interrogations of ensemble pairs we observe atom"“atom coherence times of 26"‰s, a 270-fold improvement over the measured atom"“laser coherence time, demonstrate a relative instability of \(9.7(4)\times {10}^{-18}/\sqrt{\tau }\) (where Ï„ is the averaging time) and reach a relative statistical uncertainty of 8.9"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’20 after 3.3"‰h of averaging. These results demonstrate that applications involving optical clock comparisons need not be limited by the instability of the local oscillator. We further realize a miniaturized clock network consisting of 6 atomic ensembles and 15 simultaneous pairwise comparisons with relative instabilities below \(3\times {10}^{-17}/\sqrt{\tau }\), and prepare spatially resolved, heterogeneous ensemble pairs of all four stable strontium isotopes. These results pave the way for multiplexed precision isotope shift measurements, spatially resolved characterization of limiting clock systematics, the development of clock-based gravitational wave and dark matter detectors6,7,8,9,10,11,12 and new tests of relativity in the lab13,14,15,16.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New algorithm to measure entanglement entropy

A research team from the Department of Physics, the University of Hong Kong (HKU) has developed a new algorithm to measure entanglement entropy, advancing the exploration of more comprehensive laws in quantum mechanics, a move closer towards actualisation of application of quantum materials. This study is published in Physical Review...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Geometric decomposition of entropy production into excess, housekeeping and coupling parts

For a generic overdamped Langevin dynamics driven out of equilibrium by both time-dependent and nonconservative forces, the entropy production rate can be decomposed into two positive terms, termed excess and housekeeping entropy. However, this decomposition is not unique: There are two distinct decompositions, one due to Hatano and Sasa, the other one due to Maes and Netočny. Here, we establish the connection between these two decompositions and provide a simple, geometric interpretation. We show that this leads to a decomposition of the entropy production rate into three positive terms, which we call excess, housekeeping and coupling part, respectively. The coupling part characterizes the interplay between the time-dependent and nonconservative forces. We also derive thermodynamic uncertainty relations for the excess and housekeeping entropy in both the Hatano-Sasa and Maes-Netočny-decomposition and show that all quantities obey integral fluctuation theorems. We illustrate the decomposition into three terms using a solvable example of a dragged particle in a nonconservative force field.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Minimizing Entropy to Discover Good Solutions to Recurrent Mixed Integer Programs

Current state-of-the-art solvers for mixed-integer programming (MIP) problems are designed to perform well on a wide range of problems. However, for many real-world use cases, problem instances come from a narrow distribution. This has motivated the development of specialized methods that can exploit the information in historical datasets to guide the design of heuristics. Recent works have shown that machine learning (ML) can be integrated with an MIP solver to inject domain knowledge and efficiently close the optimality gap. This hybridization is usually done with deep learning (DL), which requires a large dataset and extensive hyperparameter tuning to perform well. This paper proposes an online heuristic that uses the notion of entropy to efficiently build a model with minimal training data and tuning. We test our method on the locomotive assignment problem (LAP), a recurring real-world problem that is challenging to solve at scale. Experimental results show a speed up of an order of magnitude compared to a general purpose solver (CPLEX) with a relative gap of less than 2%. We also observe that for some instances our method can discover better solutions than CPLEX within the time limit.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

