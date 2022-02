Mary Cheh, a professor of law at GW and the Ward 3 D.C. Council member, will not run to serve a fifth term as a city lawmaker. Cheh said in a statement Friday that she will step down from the Council to spend more time with her family, capping off more than 15 years of service on the District’s legislature. Cheh, who joined GW Law’s faculty more than 40 years ago, has authored bills that reformed school nutrition, elections and sustainable energy in D.C. during her time on the Council.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO