An m-Health telerehabilitation and health education program on physical performance in patients with hip fracture and their family caregivers: Study protocol for the ActiveHip+ randomized controlled trial.
By Marta Mora-Traverso,Pablo Molina-Garcia,Rafael Prieto-Moreno,Milkana Borges-Cosic,Victor Cruz Guisado,Rogelio Del Pino Algarrada,Paz Moreno-Ramírez,Gema Gomez-Jurado,Consuelo Gomez Tarrias,Margarita Hidalgo Isla,Patricia Jimenez Andrés,Marta Linares Gago,Ana Lirola-Liebanas,Antonio Mesa-Ruiz,Araceli Muñoz-Garach,Susana Salazar-Graván,Fernando Estevez-Lopez,Miguel Martín-Matillas,Patrocinio Ariza-Vega. Telerehabilitation interventions administered via a smartphone may provide new feasible and effective rehabilitation options at home...www.physiciansweekly.com
Comments / 0