An m-Health telerehabilitation and health education program on physical performance in patients with hip fracture and their family caregivers: Study protocol for the ActiveHip+ randomized controlled trial.

Excessive alcohol consumption has been associated with different components of the metabolic syndrome (MetS) such as arterial hypertension, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes or obesity. We aimed to analyze the prevalence and associations of MetS in patients with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Cross-sectional study in heavy drinkers admitted for the treatment of AUD between 2013 and 2017. Medical comorbidity, anthropometric data, alcohol use and biological parameters were obtained. MetS was established according to the harmonized definition. A total ofÂ 728 patients (22% women) were included; median age was 47Â years (IQR: 40"“53.5), median alcohol consumption was 160Â g/day (IQR: 115"“240) and prevalence of MetS was 13.9%. The multivariate analysis showed a significant dose"“response effect of estimated glomerular filtration (eGFR) and MetS: relative to patients with eGFR"‰>"‰90Â mL/min, those with eGFR (60"“90Â mL/min) and those with eGFR"‰<"‰60Â mL/min were 1.93 times (95% CI 1.18"“3.15) and 5.61 times (95% CI 1.66"“19.0) more likely to have MetS, respectively. MetS was significantly associated with hyperuricemia (OR 2.28, 95% CI 1.36"“3.82) and elevated serum GGT (OR 3.67, 95% CI 1.80"“7.46). Furthermore, for every increase of 1Â year in age, the probability of MetS increased significantly (OR 1.03, 95% CI 1.01"“1.05). MetS in heavy drinkers is independently associated with reduced kidney function and metabolic risk factors including hyperuricemia and elevated serum GGT.

HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO