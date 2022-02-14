ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Effect of intraoperative subhypnotic infusion of propofol on postoperative nausea and vomiting: A retrospective analysis.

 2 days ago

To measure the possible association between subhypnotic propofol infusion during general balanced anesthesia and the incidence of PONV. Retrospective Cohort Analysis Using Propensity Score Matching. Postanesthesia care unit and inpatient unit. Patients with American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) physical status I-IV, undergoing non-cardiac surgery lasting >2 h were included....

