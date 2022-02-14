ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Luteoloside Ameliorates Palmitic Acid-Induced in Vitro Model of Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease via Activating STAT3-Triggered Hepatocyte Regeneration.

 2 days ago

Luteoloside (Lute), a bioactive natural ingredient, widely exists in nature and possesses hepatoprotective and hepatocyte proliferation-promoting properties. This study aimed to investigate whether Lute could counteract non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)-caused hepatocyte damage via its stimulation of hepatocyte regeneration efficacy and to explore the involved mechanism. LO2 cells and primary hepatocytes...

MedicalXpress

In mice, mothers with metabolic syndrome can 'turn on' offspring's liver disease

New research from North Carolina State University has found that an imprinted gene associated with development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is switched on in mice who nurse from mothers with metabolic syndrome, even when those mice are not biologically related. The finding supports the hypothesis that imprinted genes play important roles in this metabolic disease, and could lead to the development of preventative treatments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human pluripotent stem-cell-derived islets ameliorate diabetes in non-human primates

Human pluripotent stem-cell-derived islets (hPSC-islets) are a promising cell resource for diabetes treatment1,2. However, this therapeutic strategy has not been systematically assessed in large animal models physiologically similar to humans, such as non-human primates3. In this study, we generated islets from human chemically induced pluripotent stem cells (hCiPSC-islets) and show that a one-dose intraportal infusion of hCiPSC-islets into diabetic non-human primates effectively restored endogenous insulin secretion and improved glycemic control. Fasting and average pre-prandial blood glucose levels significantly decreased in all recipients, accompanied by meal or glucose-responsive C-peptide release and overall increase in body weight. Notably, in the four long-term follow-up macaques, average hemoglobin A1c dropped by over 2% compared with peak values, whereas the average exogenous insulin requirement reduced by 49% 15 weeks after transplantation. Collectively, our findings show the feasibility of hPSC-islets for diabetic treatment in a preclinical context, marking a substantial step forward in clinical translation of hPSC-islets.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Liver Disease#Nanjing University#Nafld
Nature.com

Severity estimation of very-long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency via C-fatty acid loading test

The clinical severity of very-long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (VLCAD) deficiency is difficult to predict using conventional diagnostic methods. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells obtained from 14 VLCAD deficiency patients and 23 healthy adults were loaded with carbon-13-universally labeled (U-13C-) fatty acids. Differences in acylcarnitine ratios between the patients and healthy groups and correlations between acylcarnitine ratios and a newly established clinical severity score (CSS) in the patient group were statistically examined.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Metabolomic study on the protective effect of isoorientin against myocardial infarction.

Myocardial infarction has become one of the largest threats to human life. Myocardial ischemia and hypoxia caused by myocardial infarction are important causes of myocardial cell injury. Compared with chemical drugs, botanical drugs that are natural antioxidants have relatively few toxic side effects. Isoorientin (ISO), a C-glucosyl flavone with a chemical nomenclature, exists in the human diet and has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects in other diseases. However, its role in myocardial infarction has not been reported. In this study, we investigated the effects of ISO administration on cardiac function in mice after myocardial infarction, on ROS levels in H9C2 myocardial cells after hypoxia in vitro, and on metabolomic changes in mice after myocardial infarction. We found that ISO improved cardiac function in mice after myocardial infarction and inhibited hypoxia-induced oxidative stress injury in H9C2 cells in vitro. We also found through metabolomic analysis and KEGG enrichment analysis that ISO significantly changed metabolic pathways in mice after myocardial infarction, including histidine metabolism, arachidonic acid metabolism, renin secretion and other pathways. These results lay a foundation for further exploration of the protective effect of ISO against myocardial infarction and the development of related drugs.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Influence of clinical presentation, site, and extent of venous thrombosis on decision about duration of anticoagulation: Data from the international, prospective, observational WHITE study.

By Gualtiero Palareti,Angelo A Bignamini,Tomasz Urbanek,Michela Cini,Young-Jun Li,Juraj Madaric,Kamel Bouslama,German Y Sokurenko,Giuseppe M Andreozzi,Jiří Matuška,Armando Mansilha,Victor Barinov,. Low attention has generally been dedicated to the influence of clinical presentation, extent of venous thrombosis and presence of residual vein obstruction (RVO) on the decision about the duration of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integrated single-cell multiomics analysis reveals novel candidate markers for prognosis in human pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

The epigenomic abnormality of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) has rarely been investigated due to its strong heterogeneity. Here, we used single-cell multiomics sequencing to simultaneously analyze the DNA methylome, chromatin accessibility and transcriptome in individual tumor cells of PDAC patients. We identified normal epithelial cells in the tumor lesion, which have euploid genomes, normal patterns of DNA methylation, and chromatin accessibility. Using all these normal epithelial cells as controls, we determined that DNA demethylation in the cancer genome was strongly enriched in heterochromatin regions but depleted in euchromatin regions. There were stronger negative correlations between RNA expression and promoter DNA methylation in cancer cells compared to those in normal epithelial cells. Through in-depth integrated analyses, a set of novel candidate biomarkers were identified, including ZNF667 and ZNF667-AS1, whose expressions were linked to a better prognosis for PDAC patients by affecting the proliferation of cancer cells. Our work systematically revealed the critical epigenomic features of cancer cells in PDAC patients at the single-cell level.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Nature.com

Relationship between the dynamics of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and incident diabetes mellitus

The aim of the current study was to evaluate the association between changes in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) over time and risk of incident diabetes mellitus (DM). In total, 3047 subjects without underlying DM were followed up for 14Â years from the Anseong-Ansan cohort. NAFLD status was determined biennially using the hepatic steatosis index (HSI), and subjects were clustered into seven groups according to changes in HSI, body mass index (BMI), and homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR): none,Â persistent, transient, transient resolved, resolved, incident, and recurrent NAFLD (Groups 1"“7, respectively). Predictive abilities were compared between the dynamics of HSI and single time points. Regarding the changes in HSI, the risk of incident DM was highest in Group 2 (hazard ratio [HR] 2.710; P"‰<"‰0.001), followed by Groups 7 (HR 2.062; P"‰<"‰0.001) and 3 (HR 1.559; P"‰="‰0.027). The predictive ability for DM was powerful in order of HOMA-IR, HSI and BMI. The dynamics of NAFLD were less predictive of incident DM than single time-point NAFLD. In conclusion, NAFLD is more useful than BMI in predicting incident DM. However, NAFLD status at single time points can better predict incident DM than dynamic changes in HSI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Experimental models of acute kidney injury for translational research

Preclinical models of human disease provide powerful tools for therapeutic discovery but have limitations. This problem is especially apparent in the field of acute kidney injury (AKI), in which clinical trial failures have been attributed to inaccurate modelling performed largely in rodents. Multidisciplinary efforts such as the Kidney Precision Medicine Project are now starting to identify molecular subtypes of human AKI. In addition, over the past decade, there have been developments in human pluripotent stem cell-derived kidney organoids as well as zebrafish, rodent and large animal models of AKI. These organoid and AKI models are being deployed at different stages of preclinical therapeutic development. However, the traditionally siloed, preclinical investigator-driven approaches that have been used to evaluate AKI therapeutics to date rarely account for the limitations of the model systems used and have given rise to false expectations of clinical efficacy in patients with different AKI pathophysiologies. To address this problem, there is a need to develop more flexible and integrated approaches, involving teams of investigators with expertise in a range of different model systems, working closely with clinical investigators, to develop robust preclinical evidence to support more focused interventions in patients with AKI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hepatic NCoR1 deletion exacerbates alcohol-induced liver injury in mice by promoting CCL2-mediated monocyte-derived macrophage infiltration

Nuclear receptor corepressor 1 (NCoR1) is a corepressor of the epigenetic regulation of gene transcription that has important functions in metabolism and inflammation, but little is known about its role in alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). In this study, we developed mice with hepatocyte-specific NCoR1 knockout (NCoR1Hepâˆ’/âˆ’) using the albumin-Cre/LoxP system and investigated the role of NCoR1 in the pathogenesis of ALD and the underlying mechanisms. The traditional alcohol feeding model and NIAAA model of ALD were both established in wild-type and NCoR1Hepâˆ’/âˆ’ mice. We showed that after ALD was established, NCoR1Hepâˆ’/âˆ’ mice had worse liver injury but less steatosis than wild-type mice. We demonstrated that hepatocyte-specific loss of NCoR1 attenuated liver steatosis by promoting fatty acid oxidation by upregulating BMAL1 (a circadian clock component that has been reported to promote peroxisome proliferator activated receptor alpha (PPARÎ±)-mediated fatty Î²-oxidation by upregulating de novo lipid synthesis). On the other hand, hepatocyte-specific loss of NCoR1 exacerbated alcohol-induced liver inflammation and oxidative stress by recruiting monocyte-derived macrophages via C-C motif chemokine ligand 2 (CCL2). In the mouse hepatocyte line AML12, NCoR1 knockdown significantly increased ethanol-induced CCL2 release. These results suggest that hepatocyte NCoR1 plays distinct roles in controlling liver inflammation and steatosis, which provides new insights into the development of treatments for steatohepatitis induced by chronic alcohol consumption.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Compound in the Herb Rosemary Could Be a Two-Pronged Weapon Against COVID-19

A team co-led by scientists at Scripps Research has found evidence that a compound contained in the medicinal and culinary herb rosemary could be a two-pronged weapon against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The scientists, in experiments described in a paper published on January 6, 2022 in the journal...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

LncRNA GAL promotes colorectal cancer liver metastasis through stabilizing GLUT1

Colorectal cancer liver metastasis (CRLM) is the leading cause of colorectal cancer-related deaths and remains a clinical challenge. Enhancement of glucose uptake is involved in CRLM; however, whether long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) participate in these molecular events remains largely unclear. Here, we report an lncRNA, GAL (glucose transporter 1 (GLUT1) associated lncRNA), that was upregulated in CRLM tissues compared with primary colorectal cancer (CRC) tissues or matched normal tissues and was associated with the overall survival rates of CRLM patients. Functionally, GAL served as an oncogene because it promoted CRC cell migration and invasion in vitro and enhanced the ability of CRC cells to metastasize from the intestine to the liver in vivo. Mechanistically, GAL interacted with the GLUT1 protein to increase GLUT1 SUMOylation, inhibiting the effect of the ubiquitin-proteasome system on the GLUT1 protein. GLUT1-knockout (âˆ’/+) repressed the GAL-mediated increase in CRC cell uptake of glucose, migrate, and invade in vitro, as well as metastasis from the intestine to the liver in vivo, and enforced expression of GLUT1 rescued GAL knockout-induced biological functions in CRC cells. Taken together, our findings demonstrated that GAL promotes CRLM by stabilizing GLUT1, suggesting that the GAL-GLUT1 complex may act as a potential therapeutic target for CRLM.
CANCER
Nature.com

Activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome and elevation of interleukin-1Î² secretion in infection by sever fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome virus

Severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome virus (SFTSV) is an emerging phlebovirus that causes a hemorrhagic fever known as the severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS). Inflammasomes are a molecular platform that are assembled to process pro-caspase 1 and subsequently promote secretion of interleukin (IL)-1Î²/IL-18 for proinflammatory responses induced upon infection. We hypothesize that inflammasome activation and pyroptosis induced in SFTS results in elevated levels of IL-1Î²/IL-18 responsible for high fever and hemorrhage in the host, characteristic of SFTS. Here we report that IL-1Î² secretion was elevated in SFTS patients and infected mice and IL-1Î² levels appeared to be reversibly associated to disease severity and viral load in patients' blood. Increased caspase-1 activation, IL-1Î²/IL-18 secretion, cell death, and processing of gasdermin D were detected, indicating that pyroptosis was induced in SFTSV-infected human peripheral blood monocytes (PBMCs). To characterize the mechanism of pyroptosis induction, we knocked down several NOD-like receptors (NLRs) with respective shRNAs in PBMCs and showed that the NLR family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome was critical for processing pro-caspase-1 and pro-IL-1Î². Our data with specific inhibitors for NLRP3 and caspase-1 further showed that activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome was key to caspase-1 activation and IL-1Î² secretion which may be inhibitory to viral replication in PBMCs infected with SFTSV. The findings in this study suggest that the activation of the NLPR3 inflammasome and pyroptosis, leading to IL-1Î²/IL-18 secretion during the SFTSV infection, could play important roles in viral pathogenesis and host protection. Pyroptosis as part of innate immunity might be essential in proinflammatory responses and pathogenicty in humans infected with this novel phlebovirus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dicer deletion in hepatocytes promotes macrophages M1 polarization through dysregulated miR-192-3p/IGF2 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and hepatocellular carcinoma

Macrophages plays a vital role in the development of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), but the polarization of macrophages was not consistent in previous reports and the contribution of hepatocytes to macrophage polarization is not clear. Here, we show that in clinical NASH and HCC samples, impaired Dicer activity was common and correlated with increased M1-like macrophages. Mice with Dicer deletion in hepatocytes could induce macrophages M1 polarization either in the development of NASH under high fat diet feeding, or in the carcinogenesis of HCC after DEN treatment. In hepatic cells, Dicer deletion delivered distinct lipid profile and increased lipid oxidation. Mechanically, Dicer deletion caused declined miR-192-3p and increased IGF2 in hepatocytes. Restoring miR-192-3p could suppress IGF2 and inhibit macrophage infiltration in the liver tissue, as well as reduce the lipid de novo synthesis and peroxidation. Overall, our data highlights the central role of Dicer-associated miR-192-3p in the etiopathogenesis of macrophage M1 polarization in NASH and HCC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A gut-derived metabolite alters brain activity and anxiety behaviour in mice

Integration of sensory and molecular inputs from the environment shapes animal behaviour. A major site of exposure to environmental molecules is the gastrointestinal tract, in which dietary components are chemically transformed by the microbiota1 and gut-derived metabolites are disseminated to all organs, including the brain2. In mice, the gut microbiota impacts behaviour3, modulates neurotransmitter production in the gut and brain4,5, and influences brain development and myelination patterns6,7. The mechanisms that mediate the gut"“brain interactions remain poorly defined, although they broadly involve humoral or neuronal connections. We previously reported that the levels of the microbial metabolite 4-ethylphenyl sulfate (4EPS) were increased in a mouse model of atypical neurodevelopment8. Here we identified biosynthetic genes from the gut microbiome that mediate the conversion of dietary tyrosine to 4-ethylphenol (4EP), and bioengineered gut bacteria to selectively produce 4EPS in mice. 4EPS entered the brain and was associated with changes in region-specific activity and functional connectivity. Gene expression signatures revealed altered oligodendrocyte function in the brain, and 4EPS impaired oligodendrocyte maturation in mice and decreased oligodendrocyte"“neuron interactions in ex vivo brain cultures. Mice colonized with 4EP-producing bacteria exhibited reduced myelination of neuronal axons. Altered myelination dynamics in the brain have been associated with behavioural outcomes7,9,10,11,12,13,14. Accordingly, we observed that mice exposed to 4EPS displayed anxiety-like behaviours, and pharmacological treatments that promote oligodendrocyte differentiation prevented the behavioural effects of 4EPS. These findings reveal that a gut-derived molecule influences complex behaviours in mice through effects on oligodendrocyte function and myelin patterning in the brain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of plasma kynurenine pathway metabolite concentrations with metabolic health risk in prepubertal Asian children

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The tryptophan-kynurenine (KYN) pathway is linked to obesity-related systemic inflammation and metabolic health. The pathway generates multiple metabolites, with little available data on their relationships to early markers of increased metabolic disease risk in children. The aim of this study was to examine the association of multiple KYN pathway metabolites with metabolic risk markers in prepubertal Asian children.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Diabetes, metabolic syndrome in mice treated with novel class of compounds

A study in mice—led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis—shows that a new class of compounds the scientists developed can improve multiple aspects of metabolic syndrome. An increasingly common group of conditions that often occur together, metabolic syndrome includes type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, fat buildup in the liver, and excess body fat, especially around the waist. This syndrome often leads to cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death worldwide.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Medscape News

Coronary CTA Sign Predicts CV Event Risk in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

The study covered in this summary was published in ResearchSquare as a preprint and has not yet been peer-reviewed. High left anterior descending artery pericoronary adipose tissue (LAD-PCAT) attenuation at coronary CT angiography (CTA) was found to be prognostic for cardiovascular (CV) events over 5 or more years in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A problem of proportions: estimates of metabolic associated fatty liver disease and liver fibrosis in Australian adults in the nationwide 2012 AusDiab Study

Metabolic Associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD) is the most common cause of liver disease in Australia, but prevalence data are limited. We aimed to describe the frequency of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) elevation, and MAFLD within a large prospective Australian cohort. Cross-sectional analysis of the 2012 survey of the Australian Diabetes, Obesity and Lifestyle (AusDiab) study which included 4747 Australian adults (aged 34"“97Â yrs)Â was performed. Frequency of ALT elevation (men"‰â‰¥"‰40Â IU/L, women"‰â‰¥"‰30Â IU/L) and MAFLD (Fatty Liver Index (FLI)"‰>"‰60 alongside metabolic risk factors) was determined and risk of advanced fibrosis stratified using the BARD score. Elevated ALT was found in 13% of the cohort, including 22% of people with diabetes, 18% with obesity, and 17% with the metabolic syndrome. 37% of the cohort had MAFLD, and those with MAFLD were more likely to be older (OR 1.01 per 1Â year (95% CI 1.00"“1.02)), male (OR 1.37 (95% CI 1.17"“1.59)), have ALT elevation (OR 3.21 (95% CI 2.59"“3.99)), diabetes (OR 3.39 (95% CI 2.61"“4.39)), lower HDL-C (OR 0.15 per 1Â mmol/L (95% CI 0.12"“0.19)), higher diastolic blood pressure (OR 1.05 per 10Â mmHg (95% CI 1.05"“1.06)), a sedentary lifestyle (OR 1.99 (95% CI 1.59"“2.50)) and less likely to have tertiary education (OR 0.81 (95% CI 0.7"“0.94) compared to those without MAFLD. Of those with MAFLD, 61% had a BARD score suggesting risk of advanced fibrosis and 22% had an elevated ALT. Over 10% of this Australian cohort had elevated ALT, and 37% had MAFLD, with many at risk for advanced fibrosis.
WORLD

