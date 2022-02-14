ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A Comparison of Methods to Detect Changes in Prediction Models.

physiciansweekly.com
 2 days ago

 Prediction models inform decisions in many areas of medicine. Most models are fitted once and then applied to new (future) patients, despite the fact that model coefficients can vary over time due to changes in patients’ clinical characteristics and disease risk. However, the optimal method to detect changes in model parameters...

www.physiciansweekly.com

ajmc.com

Mortality Prediction Models Perform Poorly in Pneumonic COPD Exacerbations

Two common models, the CURB-65 and BAP-65, had low predictive value in determining which patients with pneumonic chronic obstructive pulmonary disease would not survive. Common models used to predict mortality among hospitalized patients with pneumonic chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations are largely ineffective and better models are warranted, according to a new report.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Kokomo Perspective

Model With Lifestyle, Genetic Factors Can Predict Early-Onset CRC

THURSDAY, Feb. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A model incorporating lifestyle and genetic factors can predict the risk for early-onset colorectal cancer (CRC), according to a study published online Jan. 13 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Alexi N. Archambault, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the New York University School...
SCIENCE
hazard-herald.com

New Models Improve ASCVD Risk Prediction in Chronic Kidney Disease

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), 10-year atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) risk prediction models, including clinical variables and biomarkers, improve risk prediction compared with traditional Pooled Cohort Equations developed for the general population, according to a study published online Feb. 10 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

Model Using Routine Clinical Data May Predict Pancreatic Cancer Risk

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A model using routine clinical information can predict pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) following diagnosis of impaired fasting glucose (IFG), according to a study published in the January issue of the European Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Ben Boursi, M.D., from the University of...
SCIENCE
laboratoryequipment.com

Improved SARS-CoV-2 Detection Method Using Raman Spectroscopy and Machine Learning

The novel coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, which causes the highly contagious COVID-19, has infected millions of people worldwide. The global spread of this deadly pandemic has triggered widespread research on infection control. However, controlling the spread of COVID-19 is challenging for many reasons. Some patients show a variety of nonspecific symptoms...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Ultrasound Assessment of Salivary Glands in Sjogren Syndrome: Recent Advances

For a study, it was determined that in patients with Sjögren syndrome (SS), multiple imaging methods (such as sialography and salivary gland scintigraphy) were used to examine the parotid glands. However, their usage was restricted due to their invasive nature and expensive cost. Rheumatologists were becoming interested in ultrasound (US) as a supplementary diagnostic technique for SS. To date, there was a growing amount of evidence that supports its sensitivity in assessing salivary glands in SS. Researchers sought to look at the possible function of ultrasound as a diagnostic and prognostic tool in SS, as well as to review the evidence that supported its usage.
HEALTH
Channel 3000

SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Tests Should Not Be Used for Diagnosis

TUESDAY, Feb. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibody tests should not be used for diagnosis of infection nor to predict natural immunity against reinfection, and, prior to emergence of the delta and omicron variants, individuals with recent SARS-CoV-2 infection had strong protection against symptomatic reinfection for at least seven months, according to a practice points guideline and a review, respectively, published online Jan. 25 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A gut-derived metabolite alters brain activity and anxiety behaviour in mice

Integration of sensory and molecular inputs from the environment shapes animal behaviour. A major site of exposure to environmental molecules is the gastrointestinal tract, in which dietary components are chemically transformed by the microbiota1 and gut-derived metabolites are disseminated to all organs, including the brain2. In mice, the gut microbiota impacts behaviour3, modulates neurotransmitter production in the gut and brain4,5, and influences brain development and myelination patterns6,7. The mechanisms that mediate the gut"“brain interactions remain poorly defined, although they broadly involve humoral or neuronal connections. We previously reported that the levels of the microbial metabolite 4-ethylphenyl sulfate (4EPS) were increased in a mouse model of atypical neurodevelopment8. Here we identified biosynthetic genes from the gut microbiome that mediate the conversion of dietary tyrosine to 4-ethylphenol (4EP), and bioengineered gut bacteria to selectively produce 4EPS in mice. 4EPS entered the brain and was associated with changes in region-specific activity and functional connectivity. Gene expression signatures revealed altered oligodendrocyte function in the brain, and 4EPS impaired oligodendrocyte maturation in mice and decreased oligodendrocyte"“neuron interactions in ex vivo brain cultures. Mice colonized with 4EP-producing bacteria exhibited reduced myelination of neuronal axons. Altered myelination dynamics in the brain have been associated with behavioural outcomes7,9,10,11,12,13,14. Accordingly, we observed that mice exposed to 4EPS displayed anxiety-like behaviours, and pharmacological treatments that promote oligodendrocyte differentiation prevented the behavioural effects of 4EPS. These findings reveal that a gut-derived molecule influences complex behaviours in mice through effects on oligodendrocyte function and myelin patterning in the brain.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Omicron BA.2 predicted through Exeter professor's mathematical modelling

Professor Livio Fenga, a senior lecturer at the University of Exeter Business School's Centre for Analysis, Simulation and Models, used complex mathematical tools to detect the possible presence of the BA.2 omicron sub-variant in December, before the genetic sequence was identified. The sub-variant of omicron has now been detected in...
MATHEMATICS
physiciansweekly.com

Development of a Tool to Assess Basic Competency in Rigid Bronchoscopy Performance

For a study, pulmonologists were increasingly using rigid bronchoscopy to treat central airway diseases. However, no assessment method has been created to evaluate operator proficiency in performing this approach. The Rigid Bronchoscopic Tool for Assessment of Skills and Competence (RIGID-TASC) was developed to serve as an objective, competency-based assessment tool for basic rigid bronchoscopic skills such as rigid bronchoscopic intubation and central airway navigation. To see if RIGID-TASC scores accurately distinguish between novice, intermediate, and expert rigid bronchoscopy skills, and to see if RIGID-TASC has good interrater reliability when utilized by various independent testers. At two academic medical centers in the United States, 30 physician volunteers have been divided into three groups: 10 rigid bronchoscopy novices (those who had performed at least 50 flexible but no rigid bronchoscopies), 10 intermediate operators (those who had performed 5–20 rigid bronchoscopies), and 10 experts (those who had performed more than 100 rigid bronchoscopies). The participants were pulmonary and critical care fellows, interventional pulmonology fellows, and faculty interventional pulmonologists. After that, each participant used RIGID-TASC to execute rigid bronchoscopic intubation and navigation on a manikin while being scored separately by two testers.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Microorganisms in the gut are linked to cognitive function

A new study finds an association between the composition of microorganisms that inhabit the gut and cognitive health. As one of the first studies to use data from a large sample of community-dwelling participants, it contributes to a growing body of research into the link between the gut microbiome and the brain.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

In A Multicentre Prospective Study, Evaluation Of The King’s Sarcoidosis Questionnaire For The Minimal Clinically Important Difference.

The purpose of treatment for sarcoidosis patients is to improve their quality of life (QoL). In sarcoidosis, measures such as the King’s Sarcoidosis Questionnaire (KSQ) and the Patient Global Assessment (PGA) have been utilized. Researchers used to anchor and distribution techniques to determine the MCID of KSQ general health (KSQ GH), KSQ lung, and PGA, utilizing the least clinically important difference (MCID) as the clinically meaningful change within-patient patient criteria. They examined the discriminatory features of these MCIDs compared to other QoL measures. Patients with sarcoidosis were recruited from six US institutions and evaluated prospectively. Patients completed the St. George’s Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ), Short Form 36 (SF-36), Fatigue Assessment Scale (FAS), Sarcoidosis Assessment Tool (SAT), KSQ, and PGA, as well as spirometry, at the start and 6 months. The MCID for improvement or worsening was determined using receiver operator characteristic curves for the anchor approach. For KSQ GH, KSQ lung, and PGA, they used a distribution approach employing half of the standard deviation.
SCIENCE
franchising.com

How Covid Is Changing Franchisors' Offering Models in 2022

Some of our recent research for franchisors is helping us understand how changes in behavior resulting from the pandemic are translating into the altered execution of the franchise business model. We all have an inner desire to have things to return to the way they were because we understood them. Now we realize some changes aren’t going away, even though they were crisis-driven. Consumers become accustomed to change the longer they live with it. When you see behavior changing, you must evaluate your model, because it likely needs adjusting.
INDUSTRY
physiciansweekly.com

Metabolomic study on the protective effect of isoorientin against myocardial infarction.

Myocardial infarction has become one of the largest threats to human life. Myocardial ischemia and hypoxia caused by myocardial infarction are important causes of myocardial cell injury. Compared with chemical drugs, botanical drugs that are natural antioxidants have relatively few toxic side effects. Isoorientin (ISO), a C-glucosyl flavone with a chemical nomenclature, exists in the human diet and has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects in other diseases. However, its role in myocardial infarction has not been reported. In this study, we investigated the effects of ISO administration on cardiac function in mice after myocardial infarction, on ROS levels in H9C2 myocardial cells after hypoxia in vitro, and on metabolomic changes in mice after myocardial infarction. We found that ISO improved cardiac function in mice after myocardial infarction and inhibited hypoxia-induced oxidative stress injury in H9C2 cells in vitro. We also found through metabolomic analysis and KEGG enrichment analysis that ISO significantly changed metabolic pathways in mice after myocardial infarction, including histidine metabolism, arachidonic acid metabolism, renin secretion and other pathways. These results lay a foundation for further exploration of the protective effect of ISO against myocardial infarction and the development of related drugs.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

ctDNA Detection in RCC Requires More Sensitive Detection Methods

Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as a detection method for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) was investigated in a new review that summarizes evidence on ctDNA use and potential. Because levels of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) are low in kidney cancer, very sensitive methods need to be utilized for its detection, report the authors of a new study published in European Urology Open Science. In particular, tumor-guided analysis facilitates the ctDNA detection rate and cell-free methylated DNA immunoprecipitation and high-throughput sequencing may be highly sensitive at detecting ctDNA.
CANCER
towardsdatascience.com

Optimize Training and Predicting SK-Learn Models in Python with Sparse Matrices

Train SK-Learn models 40x faster using sparse matrices. A common problem when dealing with large datasets and working in Python is a matter of efficiency in both time and space complexity. Usual solutions to combat these problems are to either increase the computing power available for the computer (which can be expensive) or to continue your pipeline in a distributive framework like Spark / PySpark (which can be a hassle & expensive to set up). These sort of problems comes up often in industry settings, especially when working on problems which require you to aggregate a large amount of user data, problems associated to clustering / recommendation systems. Feeding all this data into inefficient models can be cumbersome to deal with since the computer will most likely run out of memory or it will take a lot of time to execute.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists discover a unique AI tool that can predict heart attacks by a simple eye scan

For the treatment of any condition to be rapid and easily accessible, it must be first correctly and accurately diagnosed using the most straightforward technique possible. Researchers are developing diagnostic methods that quickly detect illnesses in the least amount of time. Scientists have discovered that a simple eye scan can see whether or not a person will develop cardiovascular diseases in the future.
Nature.com

Experimental models of acute kidney injury for translational research

Preclinical models of human disease provide powerful tools for therapeutic discovery but have limitations. This problem is especially apparent in the field of acute kidney injury (AKI), in which clinical trial failures have been attributed to inaccurate modelling performed largely in rodents. Multidisciplinary efforts such as the Kidney Precision Medicine Project are now starting to identify molecular subtypes of human AKI. In addition, over the past decade, there have been developments in human pluripotent stem cell-derived kidney organoids as well as zebrafish, rodent and large animal models of AKI. These organoid and AKI models are being deployed at different stages of preclinical therapeutic development. However, the traditionally siloed, preclinical investigator-driven approaches that have been used to evaluate AKI therapeutics to date rarely account for the limitations of the model systems used and have given rise to false expectations of clinical efficacy in patients with different AKI pathophysiologies. To address this problem, there is a need to develop more flexible and integrated approaches, involving teams of investigators with expertise in a range of different model systems, working closely with clinical investigators, to develop robust preclinical evidence to support more focused interventions in patients with AKI.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Small country with a great potential for microbiome studies

The Estonian Microbiome Project, using electronic health data from more than 2500 biobank participants finds long-term antibiotic usage, independent from recent administration, has an impact on the microbiome, partly explaining the common bacterial signatures overlapping between diseases. Microbiome can have a major impact on public health, including in the identification...
SCIENCE

