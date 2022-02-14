ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sunderland fan who scaled a bus stop pole as the FA Cup came to Wearside - while his wife was babysitting Ian Porterfield's children

By Chris Cordner
Sunderland Echo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd we have the photo to prove it because here is Bill proudly perched outside the Board Inn as the parade went past in 1973. Avid SAFC fan Bill, now 81, shared memories of a very special week in Sunderland history. He went to Wembley, watched the team beat...

Person
Ian Porterfield
