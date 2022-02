After one half of play in Reed Arena of Tuesday, Texas A&M and Florida were both on pace for the lowest scoring games of their seasons. As the Aggies took a 27-20 lead into the locker room at halftime for only the third time since beginning their eight game losing streak 27 days ago, they faltered in the second half but managed to barely hang on. With a triplet of made free throws from freshman guard Wade Taylor IV, A&M took a one-point lead with 19 seconds on the clock — a missed jumpshot from Florida improved the Aggies record to 16-10 overall and 5-8 in SEC play.

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO