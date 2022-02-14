ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Associations of early-life pet ownership with asthma and allergic sensitization: a meta-analysis of >77,000 children from the EU Child Cohort Network.

physiciansweekly.com
 2 days ago

By Angela Pinot de Moira,Katrine Strandberg-Larsen,Tom Bishop,Marie Pedersen,Demetris Avraam,Tim Cadman,Lucinda Calas,Maribel Casas,Blandine de Lauzon Guillain,Ahmed Elhakeem,Ana Esplugues,Marisa Estarlich,Rachel E Foong,Sido Haakma,Jennifer R Harris,Rae-Chi Huang,Hazel Inskip,Aitana Lertxundi,Sara M Mensink-Bout,Johanna L T Nader,Costanza Pizzi,Maja Popovic,Theodosia Salika,Jordi Sunyer,Evelien R Van Meel,Morris A Swertz,Vincent W V Jaddoe,Paul Burton,Liesbeth Duijts,Anne-Marie Nybo Andersen. Studies examining...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
physiciansweekly.com

Telemedicine and insomnia: a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis.

Telemedicine has been introduced as a new and effective method in dealing with public health challenges, improving access to health care, and reducing healthcare costs in today’s world. Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder that can be managed with cognitive behavioural therapy, however, access to skilled therapists is an issue. Telemedicine improves access to care and thus, it may facilitate management of insomnia. The aim of this study was to assess whether telemedicine can be as effective as traditional in person sleep medicine service for the diagnosis, follow-up, and treatment of insomnia.
MENTAL HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Cryptogenic stroke and TIA: Suggested diagnostic approach while waiting for evaluation and treatment guidelines.

Empiric strategies for secondary prevention in cryptogenic stroke and cryptogenic TIA are lacking. The best therapy to prevent recurrence depends on the cause of stroke. Attempting a correct diagnosis is therefore the fundamental goal of stroke treatment. Further investigation into the source of embolism if suspected, and determination of the etiology, even if demanding, is the needed prerequisite for optimal secondary prevention and risk reduction.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association of uterine fibroids with increased blood pressure: a cross-sectional study and meta-analysis

Uterine fibroids (UFs) are the most common benign gynecological tumor and greatly affect reproductive health in women of reproductive age. Some studies have indicated an association between UFs and several cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors. To determine whether UFs are associated with increased blood pressure, we performed a cross-sectional study and meta-analysis. In the cross-sectional study, 8401 participants who underwent a physical examination at the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College from June 2011 to June 2013 were divided into a uterine fibroid group (1617 cases) and a control group (6784 cases) to assess the relationship between UFs and blood pressure. Then, we conducted a systematic review to confirm the results. The cross-sectional study showed that UFs were associated with an increased rate of elevated blood pressure [OR"‰="‰1.35, 95% confidence interval (CI): 1.016"“1.792]. The meta-analysis revealed a significant association between UFs and the prevalence of hypertension [pooled OR"‰="‰1.44, 95% CI: 1.17"“1.75, P"‰="‰0.0004; I2"‰="‰68%]. Thus, UFs may be associated with the prevalence of hypertension. Women with uterine fibroids should be closely monitored for hypertension.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Asthma#Sensitization#Meta Analysis
simpleflying.com

Avianca Calls For Unruly Passenger Action After Baby Kicked On Barcelona Flight

Following a disgusting incident onboard Avianca’s flight AV18 between Bogotá (Colombia) and Barcelona (Spain), the airline is urging governments worldwide to strengthen the regulations against disruptive passengers. According to Avianca, incidents related to unruly travelers have doubled since 2018. What happened?. On February 6, 2021, there was an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Children in care looked after by grandparents 'on the cheap'

Would you foster the child of a family member in crisis if the only other option was the child going into care?. James and his wife said there was "no question" of their granddaughter moving in with them after the five-year-old's mum attempted to take her own life. James is...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Cats
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Pets
Nature.com

A problem of proportions: estimates of metabolic associated fatty liver disease and liver fibrosis in Australian adults in the nationwide 2012 AusDiab Study

Metabolic Associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD) is the most common cause of liver disease in Australia, but prevalence data are limited. We aimed to describe the frequency of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) elevation, and MAFLD within a large prospective Australian cohort. Cross-sectional analysis of the 2012 survey of the Australian Diabetes, Obesity and Lifestyle (AusDiab) study which included 4747 Australian adults (aged 34"“97Â yrs)Â was performed. Frequency of ALT elevation (men"‰â‰¥"‰40Â IU/L, women"‰â‰¥"‰30Â IU/L) and MAFLD (Fatty Liver Index (FLI)"‰>"‰60 alongside metabolic risk factors) was determined and risk of advanced fibrosis stratified using the BARD score. Elevated ALT was found in 13% of the cohort, including 22% of people with diabetes, 18% with obesity, and 17% with the metabolic syndrome. 37% of the cohort had MAFLD, and those with MAFLD were more likely to be older (OR 1.01 per 1Â year (95% CI 1.00"“1.02)), male (OR 1.37 (95% CI 1.17"“1.59)), have ALT elevation (OR 3.21 (95% CI 2.59"“3.99)), diabetes (OR 3.39 (95% CI 2.61"“4.39)), lower HDL-C (OR 0.15 per 1Â mmol/L (95% CI 0.12"“0.19)), higher diastolic blood pressure (OR 1.05 per 10Â mmHg (95% CI 1.05"“1.06)), a sedentary lifestyle (OR 1.99 (95% CI 1.59"“2.50)) and less likely to have tertiary education (OR 0.81 (95% CI 0.7"“0.94) compared to those without MAFLD. Of those with MAFLD, 61% had a BARD score suggesting risk of advanced fibrosis and 22% had an elevated ALT. Over 10% of this Australian cohort had elevated ALT, and 37% had MAFLD, with many at risk for advanced fibrosis.
WORLD
physiciansweekly.com

An m-Health telerehabilitation and health education program on physical performance in patients with hip fracture and their family caregivers: Study protocol for the ActiveHip+ randomized controlled trial.

By Marta Mora-Traverso,Pablo Molina-Garcia,Rafael Prieto-Moreno,Milkana Borges-Cosic,Victor Cruz Guisado,Rogelio Del Pino Algarrada,Paz Moreno-Ramírez,Gema Gomez-Jurado,Consuelo Gomez Tarrias,Margarita Hidalgo Isla,Patricia Jimenez Andrés,Marta Linares Gago,Ana Lirola-Liebanas,Antonio Mesa-Ruiz,Araceli Muñoz-Garach,Susana Salazar-Graván,Fernando Estevez-Lopez,Miguel Martín-Matillas,Patrocinio Ariza-Vega. Telerehabilitation interventions administered via a smartphone may provide new feasible and effective rehabilitation options at home for...
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Influence of clinical presentation, site, and extent of venous thrombosis on decision about duration of anticoagulation: Data from the international, prospective, observational WHITE study.

By Gualtiero Palareti,Angelo A Bignamini,Tomasz Urbanek,Michela Cini,Young-Jun Li,Juraj Madaric,Kamel Bouslama,German Y Sokurenko,Giuseppe M Andreozzi,Jiří Matuška,Armando Mansilha,Victor Barinov,. Low attention has generally been dedicated to the influence of clinical presentation, extent of venous thrombosis and presence of residual vein obstruction (RVO) on the decision about the duration of...
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Study Suggests Long COVID Could be Related to Effect of Coronavirus on Vagus Nerve

Long COVID symptoms could be linked to the effect of the coronavirus on the vagus nerve—one of the most important multi-functional nerves in the body, according to a study. The vagus nerve extends from the brain down into the torso and into the heart, lungs and intestines, as well as several muscles, including those involved in swallowing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Association between blood lead levels and markers of calcium homeostasis: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Chronic Pb exposure associated systemic illness are partly posited to involve calcium homeostasis. Present systematic review aims to comprehensively evaluate the association between chronic lead exposure and markers of calcium homeostasis. Observational studies documenting the changes in calcium homeostasis markers (i.e. serum calcium, parathyroid hormone, vitamin D & calcitonin) between occupationally Pb exposed group and control group were systematically searched from pubmed-Medline, Scopus, and Embase digital databases since inception to September 24, 2021. The protocol was earlier registered at PROSPERO (ID: CRD42020199503) and executed adhering to PRISMA 2020 guidelines. Mean differences of calcium homeostasis markers between the groups were analysed using random-effects model. Conventional I2 statistics was employed to assess heterogeneity, while the risk for various biases were assessed using Newcastle Ottawa Scale. Sub-group, sensitivity and meta-regression analyses were performed where data permitted. Eleven studies including 837 Pb exposed and 739 controls were part of the present study. Pb exposed group exhibited higher mean blood lead level [i.e. 36.13 (with 95% CI 25.88"“46.38) Âµg/dl] significantly lower serum calcium (i.e. âˆ’Â 0.72Â mg/dl with 95% CI âˆ’Â 0.36 to âˆ’Â 1.07) and trend of higher parathyroid levels and lower vitamin D levels than controls. Heterogeneity was high (I2"‰>"‰90%) among the studies. Considering the cardinal role of calcium in multiple biological functions, present observations emphasis the need for periodic evaluation of calcium levels and its markers among those with known cumulative Pb exposure.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Metabolomic study on the protective effect of isoorientin against myocardial infarction.

Myocardial infarction has become one of the largest threats to human life. Myocardial ischemia and hypoxia caused by myocardial infarction are important causes of myocardial cell injury. Compared with chemical drugs, botanical drugs that are natural antioxidants have relatively few toxic side effects. Isoorientin (ISO), a C-glucosyl flavone with a chemical nomenclature, exists in the human diet and has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects in other diseases. However, its role in myocardial infarction has not been reported. In this study, we investigated the effects of ISO administration on cardiac function in mice after myocardial infarction, on ROS levels in H9C2 myocardial cells after hypoxia in vitro, and on metabolomic changes in mice after myocardial infarction. We found that ISO improved cardiac function in mice after myocardial infarction and inhibited hypoxia-induced oxidative stress injury in H9C2 cells in vitro. We also found through metabolomic analysis and KEGG enrichment analysis that ISO significantly changed metabolic pathways in mice after myocardial infarction, including histidine metabolism, arachidonic acid metabolism, renin secretion and other pathways. These results lay a foundation for further exploration of the protective effect of ISO against myocardial infarction and the development of related drugs.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Assessment of nutritional status of haemodialysis patients by subjective global assessment score: A single centre study from Karachi, Pakistan.

To assess the nutritional status of patients on maintenance haemodialysis to determine the frequency and severity of malnutrition. The cross-sectional study was conducted in November 2020, at the The Kidney Centre Post-Graduate Training Institute, Karachi, and comprised secondary data related to patients on maintenance haemodialysis which was collected from January to August 2016. A one-time subjective global assessment score was calculated based on the history and physical examinations. Data was analysed using SPSS 17.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Role of Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents in Cardiovascular Protection in CKD Patients: Reappraisal of Their Impact and Mechanisms.

Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) have markedly reduced the need for blood transfusion for renal anemia and are included in standard therapies for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Various protective effects of ESAs on the cardiovascular system have been discovered through basic research, and the effects have received much attention because the rates of cardiovascular events and mortality are high in CKD patients. However, randomized clinical trials did not provide strong evidence that ESAs exert cardioprotection in humans, including CKD patients. It is difficult to assess the cardioprotective effects of ESAs in CKD patients through the clinical data that has been reported to date because the relationship between hemoglobin level rather than ESA dose and cardiovascular event rates was examined in most studies. Interestingly, recent studies using a rat model of CKD showed that the infarct size-limiting effect of an ESA was lost when its dose was increased to a level that normalized blood hemoglobin levels, suggesting that the optimal dose of an ESA for myocardial protection is less than the dose required to normalize hemoglobin levels. Furthermore, animal models of traditional coronary risk factors or comorbidities were resistant to the cardioprotective effects of ESAs because of interruptions in signal-mediated mechanisms downstream of erythropoietin receptors. In this review, we briefly discuss basic and clinical data on the impact of anemia on coronary and systemic circulation, the effects of CKD on the cardiovascular system, and the multiple pharmacological actions of ESAs to examine whether the ESAs that are prescribed for renal anemia exert any cardioprotection in patients with CKD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Modified genioglossus advancement with radiofrequency tongue base reduction for retroglossal collapse in Obstructive sleep apnea patients.

To study the combined effect of modified genioglossus advancement (MGGA) and radiofrequency tongue base reduction (RFTBR) a long with anterolateral advancement (ALA) pharyngolplasty on OSA patients with retrolingual airway collapse. Prospective clinical study. Zagazig and Benha Universities Medical Hospitals. Twenty-one patients (21)with multilevel OSA underwent modified genioglossus advancement with radiofrequency...
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

A study of the immunohistochemical profile of bladder cancer in neuro-urological patients by the French Association of Urology.

By Floriane Michel,Fabiana Cancrini,Géraldine Cancel-Tassin,Xavier Gamé,Eric Huyghe,Aurélien Rock,Grégoire Léon,Audrey Uzan,François-Régis Desfemmes,Benoît Peyronnet,Jérémy Fallot,Priscilla Léon,Emmanuel Rolland,Marie-Aimée Perrouin-Verbe,Jacques Wodey,Grégoire Capon,Gilles Karsenty,Morgan Rouprêt,Olivier Cussenot,Hussa Alshehhi,Eva Comperat,Véronique Phé. To establish whether the expression of markers of cell differentiation (CK7,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Luteoloside Ameliorates Palmitic Acid-Induced in Vitro Model of Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease via Activating STAT3-Triggered Hepatocyte Regeneration.

Luteoloside (Lute), a bioactive natural ingredient, widely exists in nature and possesses hepatoprotective and hepatocyte proliferation-promoting properties. This study aimed to investigate whether Lute could counteract non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)-caused hepatocyte damage via its stimulation of hepatocyte regeneration efficacy and to explore the involved mechanism. LO2 cells and primary hepatocytes were used to examine the hepatocyte proliferation effects of Lute under physiological conditions and in the palmitic acid (PA)- induced in vitro model of NAFLD. STAT3 and cell cycle-related proteins (cyclin D1, c-myc and p21) were evaluated by Western blot. Under physiological conditions, LO2 cells and primary hepatocytes treated with various concentration of Lute for 12 and 24 h showed increased hepatocyte proliferation, especially with 20 μM treatment for 24 h. More notably, under the model conditions, co-incubation with 20 μM of Lute also markedly reversed PA-induced inhibition of cell proliferation and viability in primary hepatocytes. Mechanistically, Lute could activate STAT3 and subsequently increase cyclin D1 and cmyc expression, which positively regulates cell cycle progression, and decrease expression of p21, an inhibitor of cell cycle progression. Furthermore, Luteinduced hepatocyte proliferation-promoting efficacy was abolished by STAT3 inhibitor stattic. Collectively, Lute can alleviate PA-induced hepatocyte damage via activating STAT3-mediated hepatocyte regeneration.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy