Teradata Corp. (TDC) Announces $250M Share Buyback

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement ("ASR") with JPMorgan Chase Bank,...

StreetInsider.com

Cisco raises annual earnings forecast, announces $15 billion in share buybacks

FILE PHOTO: A man passes under a Cisco logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo. (Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings forecast, expecting to benefit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) Increases Dividend to $0.29; Resumes $400M Share Buyback

Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.29 per share, payable on March 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022. The increase in the dividend from $0.27 to $0.29 per share represents a seven percent increase to the Company's quarterly dividend.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Snap (SNAP) Tops Q4 EPS by 12c, Guidance Beats

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported Q4 EPS of $0.22, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sarissa Capital Management LP Shows 6.06% Stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) - 13D

In a 13D filing on Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), Alex Denner's hedge fund Sarissa Capital Management LP disclosed a 6.06%, or 24,000,000 share, stake in the company. From...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Twilio (TWLO) Shares Explode on Strong Results, Analysts Raises Price Target to Reflect Improved Organic Growth Profile and Profitability Outlook

Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) surged nearly 18% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 2021 earnings and revenue numbers. The software company reported a loss of 20...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrades Volaris (VLRS) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Alejandro Zamacona Urquiza upgraded Volaris (NYSE: VLRS) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Toast Inc. (TOST) PT Lowered to $38 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mayank Tandon lowered the price target on Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) to $38.00 (from $70.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Teradyne (TER) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10% to $0.11; Plans to Buyback $750M in Stock This Year

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.10. The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of February 17, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.3 percent.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekaukas upgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from Underweight to Neutral with a price target of $191.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Mining Stock Shines After Announcing Share Buyback Plan

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) is up 4.3% to trade at $21.57 at last check, after the mining concern posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits of 35 cents per share, as well as a revenue beat of $3.31 billion. The positive results were attributed to strong production at its Nevada mines. Additionally, the company announced a share buyback plan of up to $1 billion, as well as an 11% dividend hike.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Wolfe Research's List of Companies with Pricing Power

These are companies that can raise prices without fear of losing customers as a result. The chosen companies have high margins. With inflation hitting an almost 40-year high of 7.5% in January, you may be looking for stocks that have pricing power. These are companies that can raise prices without...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Allete (ALE) PT Lowered to $65 at Truist Securities, Following Earnings

Truist Securities analyst Shahriar Pourreza lowered the price target on Allete (NYSE: ALE) to $65.00 (from $67.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Analog Devices stock jumps after profit and revenue beats, upbeat outlook and raised dividend

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. surged 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor maker reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that rose above expectations, provided an upbeat outlook and raised its dividend by 10%. Net income fell to $280.1 million, or 53 cents a share, from $388.5 million, or $1.04 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.94 from $1.44, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.80. Revenue grew 72.2% to $2.68 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $2.61 billion. Gross margin fell to 52.2% from 67.1% as cost of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ryder stock rallies after big profit beat, an upbeat outlook and plans for $300 million ASR

Shares of Ryder System Inc. rallied 5.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the truck rental company reported fourth-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, provided an upbeat full-year outlook and announced plans for a $300 million accelerated stock repurchase (ASR) program. Net income increased seven-fold to $181.1 million, or $3.36 a share, from $25.6 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-comparable items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $3.52 from 83 cents, well above the FactSet consensus of $2.48. Revenue grew 17.5% to $2.60 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.49 billion. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $11.00 to $12.00, compared with the FactSet consensus of $9.09, and expects revenue growth of approximately 10%, while the FactSet revenue consensus of $10.38 billion implies 7.4% growth. "e expect a strong used vehicle sales and rental environment to continue in 2022, slowly moderating in the second half of the year," said Chief Executive Robert Sanchez. The stock has dropped 11.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has shed 4.9%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) Announces 383.7K Share offering at $6.50/sh

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional and accredited investors, providing for the purchase and sale of 384,741 shares of common stock at a price of $6.50 per share and warrants to purchase 192,370 shares of our common stock at an exercise price of $8.00 per share in a registered direct offering, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million. The warrants will be exercisable immediately following the issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date. The closing of the sale of the securities is expected to take place on or about February 16, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Following completion of the offering, the Company is expected to have 7,481,464 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Announces 455K Share Buyback; Delcares $0.12 Dividend

First Financial Northwest, Inc.(NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock, a $0.01 increase from the prior quarter. The cash dividend will be payable on March 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 11, 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Upstart Holdings (UPST) Announces $400M Share Buyback

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $400 million of common stock.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MoneyGram stock soars after buyout deal with Madison Dearborn valued at $1.8 billion, including debt

Shares of MoneyGram International Inc. MGI, +19.16% soared 19.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, as a trading halt for news was lifted, after the digital payments company announced an agreement to be acquired by private-equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC (MDP) in a cash deal valued at $1.8 billion, including $799 million in debt. Under terms of the deal, MDP will pay $11.00 for each MoneyGram share outstanding, which represents a 22.9% premium to Monday's closing price of $8.95. With about 91.7 million shares outstanding as of Oct. 27, the per-share price implies a market capitalization for MoneyGram of $1.01 billion. The deal includes a 30-day "go-shop" period, in which MoneyGram can solicit alternative acquisition proposals. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022, MoneyGram will continue to operate under the MoneyGram brand and be led by current Chief Executive Alex Holmes. The stock has soared 37.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500.
