Teradata Corp. (TDC) Announces $250M Share Buyback

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional and accredited investors, providing for the purchase and sale of 384,741 shares of common stock at a price of $6.50 per share and warrants to purchase 192,370 shares of our common stock at an exercise price of $8.00 per share in a registered direct offering, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million. The warrants will be exercisable immediately following the issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date. The closing of the sale of the securities is expected to take place on or about February 16, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Following completion of the offering, the Company is expected to have 7,481,464 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO