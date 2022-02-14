ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIC Market Share, Supply And Consumption Research Report Forecast To 2021-2031

The global testing, inspection, and certification market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2027. This market growth can be ascribed to many factors such as increasing awareness on the health safety measures, stringent environmental standards, and technological advancements in the...

Telehealth Market Segmentation and Forecast Analysis up to 2028

According to the report, the global telehealth market was valued at US$ 7.8 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2028. The global telehealth market has witnessed strong growth in the past few years. Telehealth is no longer an option, but a necessity due to the increasing dangers of COVID-19. The crisis presents an opportunity for the telehealth market to grow at a rapid pace. During this uncertain COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth serves as a boon. With a large populace forced to stay at home due to the lockdowns imposed to flatten the curve of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, telehealth technology plays an important role for routine clinical follow-ups and treatment.
Retractable Safety Syringe Market Explorer Growth Trends, Analysis and Forecast To 2028

Global Retractable Safety Syringe Market: Overview. Needlesticks have been key cause of sharps injuries to healthcare workers and consequently exposing them to blood-borne pathogens. Tens of thousands of healthcare workers (HCWs) world over have suffered transmission of blood-borne viruses. Most notable of these are hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). These also have been caused by the reuse of syringes in various healthcare settings. The drive for retractable safety syringes market has evolved in the light of these.
Medical Waste Management Market Shares, Strategies and Opportunities 2025

Medical waste management market promises robust growth during 2017-2025, thanks to rising effectiveness in protocols, and general shortfall experienced by hospitals to deal with large amounts of waste products. The growing scrutiny of open dumping and improvements in disinfection measures are also expected to result in significant growth for the market during the forecast period.
Canned Tuna Market Scope of the Report | Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2025

The global tuna market is anticipated to face a steady growth in coming years due to various vendors in the market trying to come up with better products. According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the market’s competitive landscape is currently fragmented because vendors are engaging in stiff competition. The vendors are competing on the basis of brand, distribution, price, and quality. The vendors are catering regional market according to the region’s taste and preferences. Along with their socioeconomic and economic conditions. New experiments and innovations in taste and flavour is likely to boost the market and show significant rise in the global canned tuna market. Some of the leading companies in the market are Alliance Select Foods International, Inc., Princes Group, American Tuna Inc., Ocean Brands GP, and Aneka Tuna Indonesia.
Raisins Market Overview and status 2026 | Prescriptive Research, Execute Growth Opportunities Growth Opportunities

The global raisins market is wide-spread, competitive, and fragmented. The food manufacturing companies are following customer centric approach to gain the competitive edge in the global raisin market, says Transparency Market Research (TMR). These companies are focusing on introducing organoleptic properties in raisins as a strategy to penetrate into the global raisins market.
Optogenetics Market Key Opportunities and Forecast up to 2026

New techniques and approaches in disease biology always keep on surfacing, adding to the dynamism to management of diseases. Optogenetics, a unique combination of optical system and genetic engineering technologies, is viewed with profound potential. The reason underpinning the incredible potential in the optogenetics market has mainly to do with the precision that it can be used in controlling and monitoring the biological functions across all levels.
RNAi Technology Market Plying for Significant Growth | Forecast -2029

The global RNAi Technology Market is on a trajectory that will take the market worth up to an impressive figure by the end of the forecast period of 2018 to 2028, thanks to a steady growth rate, compounded annually, accelerating the growth momentum. Some of the major factors driving growth...
Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecast up to 2027

Hefty traffic, expanding metropolitan populace, and the rising interest for pre-medical clinic crisis services have catalyzed the requirement for engine ambulances. This is very much advocated since ground ambulances are expected to partake in the most noteworthy income among all methods of transport in the ambulance services market in the forthcoming years. Ambulances help salvage harmed or medicinally sick patients by shipping them to clinical therapy communities. Set up and new players are dispatching new and progressed ambulances and services to give a significant degree of solace and clinical benefits to patients.
Radiant Barriers Reflective Insulation Market Classification, Opportunities, Types, Applications, Status And Forecast To 2028

Global Radiant Barriers and Reflective Insulation Market: Overview. Rise in the number of space explorations and rapid growth in the real estate sector across the world spells growth for the global radiant barriers and reflective insulation market. The property to prevent heat from conducting into another region promotes demand in the global radiant barriers and reflective insulation market.
Cryotherapy Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Share, Growth Rate, Forecast 2028

Cryotherapy refers to a medical therapy that finds its use in the application of low temperature to a damaged or an injured part of a body. Cryotherapy is extensively used for the purpose of treatment of post-operative swelling, swelling, sprains, soft tissue damage, and muscle pains. This new form of treatment is regarded as one of the most promising procedure for cancer treatment, which is likely to drive the global cryotherapy market.
Multiple Displacement Amplification Market to Perceive Substantial Growth | Forecast -2029

Multiple displacement amplification is a commonly used technique for amplification of DNA that can amplify DNA from a sample having a trace amount of DNA. Multiple displacement amplification is used in forensic testing where the amount of DNA sample is limited like saliva, blood, hair, skin, and semen sample. It is anticipated that rise in number of forensic cases will drive the multiple displacement amplification market. Application of multiple displacement amplification in Preimplantation genetic diagnosis procedure that is aimed at identifying genetic defect and prevent the genetic disorder is also going to fuel the growth of the market. With launch of new innovation especially in product development and increase in product portfolio by key players such as Qiagen is going to spur the market growth for multiple displacement amplification globally.
Waterproof Orthotics Market Promising Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2018-2028

High prevalence of diabetes, overweight, and arthritis has significantly increased the demand for waterproof orthotics. Based on the data revealed by the World Health Organization, diabetes is considered is the seventh reason behind the growing death rate across the globe. The Arthritis Foundation of the United States showed that arthritis is the main source of inability among grown-ups in the U.S. Around 47 percent of grown-ups with diabetes has joint inflammation. Thus, around 31 percent of grown-ups who are fat have joint pain. Thusly, it is significant of utilizing waterproof orthotics by the patients experienced interminable maladies which expected to develop the offers of waterproof orthotic gadgets. The results of waterproof orthotics are helpful by the people having a few sorts of medical procedure, broken bones during showering and swimming. The interest for waterproof orthotic items, for example, foot levelers, lower leg support, and sports socks are expanding step by step by the people experiencing different interminable issue, for example, diabetics, joint inflammation and heftiness.
Processed Egg Market 2019 Intelligence, Prescriptive Research, Execute Growth Opportunities Growth Opportunities and Competitive Landscape

The global processed egg market is expected to witness a robust growth during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 owing to the shifting interest of people towards processed food coupled with rising demand for quality of egg products. Moreover, increasing demand for high protein foods is also expected to accelerate the demand for processed egg in future.. Furthermore, rising consumption of eggs in various cuisines around the world like egg tart and other bakery products, is also expected to boost the growth of global processed egg market from 2019 to 2027.
Duplex Sequencing Market to Expand with Significant CAGR| Forecast -2029

Duplex Sequencing is a commonly used technique to improve DNA sequencing accuracy. Duplex Sequencing was developed to detect rare nucleotide polymorphism. The test is used in very rare mutation in early-stage cancer detection. It is anticipated that rise in the number of cancer cases will drive the duplex sequencing market. Moreover, application of duplex sequencing in DNA liquid biopsies for the diagnostic procedure, aimed at identifying gene mutation and prevent tumor cancer is also going to fuel the growth of the market. With the launch of innovation especially in product development and increase in product portfolio by key players such as TwinStrand Biosciences is also going to stimulate the market growth for duplex sequencing globally.
Passive Prosthetics Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2018-2028

Physical disability can be very traumatic for a human being. Irrespective of the cause of the disability, it has a deep psychological effect on people’s minds. Since long there have been attempts to recreate the lost limbs or legs. There are two types of passive prosthetics – static and adjustable. In recent years, adjustable passive prosthetics have gained huge popularity among people due to its superior adjustment abilities. Several recognized organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross are now actively participating in the production of such passive prosthetics. They are also working in spreading the awareness about the benefits of using these passive prosthetics in developing countries such as Nepal, India, China, and New Zealand among others.
Fullerenes Market to See Booming Growth| Industry Size, Current and Future Trends Forecast 2018 – 2026

Fullerenes are a group of carbon molecules found in forms such as ellipsoids, spheres, and hollow tubes. These nano-scale structures possess unique thermal, conductive, and chemical properities due to their physical structure and composition. Most of these fullerenes are produced using easily available substrates such as graphite, coal, and hydrocarbon fuels. Fullerenes are stable; however, they are not totally unreactive. They are sparingly soluble in many solvents. Common solvents for fullerenes include inorganic solvents such as toluene, xylene, and aniline. Fullerenes are available in different colors, such as solutions of pure buckminster-fullerene have dark purple in color and solutions of C70 are a reddish brown n color.
Magnesium Stearate Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2026

Magnesium stearate is an inorganic chemical compound. Its molecular formula is Mg(C18H35O2)2. Magnesium stearate is formed by the reaction of sodium stearate with magnesium salts or by reacting magnesium oxide with stearic acid. Sodium stearate employed in manufacturing magnesium stearate, which is derived vegetable stearic acid. Magnesium stearate is soap scum & magnesium stearate consisting of two equivalents of stearate and one magnesium cat-ion (Mg2+). Magnesium stearate is a white, water insoluble powder. It is considered to be safe for human consumption at levels below 2500 mg/kg per day. Magnesium stearate has characteristics such as softness, insolubility in solvents, and low toxicity. It is employed as a releasing agent and lubricant in the production of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.
Isotropic Graphite Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Ibiden Co. Ltd, Mersen SA, Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., Poco Graphite, etc

Isotropic graphite is a high-density graphite that is more durable than the conventional graphite. Conventional graphite is termed as anisotropic graphite. It has limited usage in various applications. Isotropic graphite is employed in a large number of applications in many industries. It is primarily used in solar cell and aerospace applications. It has significant usage in the electronics industry.
Ammonium Carbamate Market Size, Value, CAGR, Analysis | Key players Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co. KG, BASF SE, etc

Ammonium carbamate is a salt of carbamic acid and ammonia. The compound is soluble in organic solvents such as water and acids. It is manufactured through the reaction of ammonia with liquid carbon dioxide. Ammonium carbamate is a white crystal-like powder used as a fertilizer. It degrades at room temperature. Ammonium carbamate is used as raw material for manufacturing ammonium carbonate. It is used as decomposition controller along with metal phosphides. It is also used for detoxification of off-gases in a scrubber. Ammonium carbamate is used as substitute for ammonia in certain applications such scrubbing agent and absorbent.
Guaiacol Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2026

Guaiacol is an yellowish aromatic oil that is generally derived from guaiacum or wood creosote. It is a biodegradable product that has low potential of bioaccumulation. Guaiacol is a slightly yellow colored liquid or a crystalline solid with a characteristic aromatic odor. Guaiacol acts as a precursor to various flavorants such as eugenol and vanillin. An estimated 85% of the vanillin is produced from guaiacol. Guaiacol is industrially manufactured by the methylation of catechol and it is used in the manufacturing of a variety of chemical products. Potash and dimethyl sulfate are used in the manufacturing process of guaiacol. Guaiacol can also be synthesized by the dimethylation of catechol followed by selective mono-demethylation. Guaiacol finds applications in the agriculture sector as it protects the crop from damage and improves the crop yield. It is also used as raw material in the pharmaceutical industry. The unique aromatic odor of guaiacol makes it suitable for acting as perfumery as well as flavoring agents. Guaiacol can be readily oxidized by the heme iron of peroxidases. Guaiacol serves as a reducing agent for biocatalytic reactions also.
