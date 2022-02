Organs-on-chips Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2025

Quad seal pouches flexible block-bottom packaging formats, which cater mostly to commodities like tea and coffee. Quad seal bags are highly preferred due to their packaging efficiency as well as consumer convenience. The outlook for the growth of the quad seal pouches is expected to remain positive during the forecast period. A key feature which increases the relevance of quad seal pouches in today’s market is its unique design, which allows 15% of the packaging material to be saved. The rapid growth in demand for flexible packaging solutions which are eco-friendly is expected to play a crucial role in increasing consumer acceptance for convenient packaging solutions such as qual seal pouches. The increasing penetration of modern retail in high-growth countries such as India and China is anticipated to facilitate the growth of the global quad seal pouches market during the forecast period. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global quad seal pouches market is expected to be rather positive during the course of the next ten years. Quad seal pouches are here to stay.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO