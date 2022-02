It's hard to imagine since it's the middle of winter and we've been dealing with cold temperatures, snow, freezing rain, and ice warnings, but we're not too far away from Holiday World opening its gates for the 2022 season. Before they do, they need to make sure they have enough employees so their guests can have a great day at the park. That's where you or someone you know could help.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO