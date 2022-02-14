ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Watch now: Faulk discuss Kyrou's play

Newsbug.info
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Blues players Justin Faulk chats...

www.newsbug.info

Comments / 0

Related
stlouisgametime.com

Jordan Kyrou’s potential keeps rising

The St. Louis Blues are grateful to have Jordan Kyrou on their roster. Kyrou, a forward who can play both center and right-wing, was originally drafted 35th overall by the Blues in the 2016 NHL Draft. His may not be the most recognizable name outside of St. Louis, but his star on its way up. Here’s why.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Reasons the Blues Shouldn’t Trade for Claude Giroux

The St. Louis Blues have been rumored to be in the mix for many players on the trade market, but their salary cap situation won’t allow it more times than not. They have been attached to names like Jakob Chychrun, Mark Giordano, and others, even those are more realistic deals than Claude Giroux.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Kyrou
Person
Justin Faulk
NHL

NHL Buzz: Chabot out for Senators against Blues

Bergeron to rejoin Bruins, won't play against Rangers; Brassard sidelined for Flyers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Ottawa Senators. Thomas Chabot has an undisclosed injury and will not play for the Senators against the St. Louis Blues...
NHL
FOX 2

Young fan cries tears of joy after Tarasenko gives her a stick

ST. LOUIS – After the Blues home game against the Blackhawks Saturday, Vladimir Tarasenko handed his stick to a young fan. The little girl who received the stick appeared to cry tears of joy. “Panger mentioned her and there were a lot of young fans watching us and probably playing hockey because of us,” Tarasenko […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Blues
stlouisgametime.com

Blues at Senators projected lines

Sorry to Logan Brown and his Ottawa fans - the tribute video will have to wait. Head coach Craig Berube has decided to make zero changes from Saturday night’s victory, and honestly, why would he change a thing? The Blues dominated the Blackhawks 5-1, allowing just 16 shots to reach Ville Husso. The team looked like a different squad than the one whose sloppy play let the New Jersey Devils roll them 7-4.
NHL
iheart.com

MacKinnon Returns, Kuemper Gets A Shutout In Avs 4-0 Win Over Stars

In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Trade: Flames get Tyler Toffoli from Canadiens

The Calgary Flames are very quickly (and very quietly, it seems) starting to emerge as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender in the Western Conference. They have one of the best top lines in hockey, a stout defense, excellent goaltending, and a two-time Stanley Cup champion head coach behind their bench in Darryl Sutterr. The one thing they they have been missing: A little bit of scoring depth behind their top duo of Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Trade Grades: Flames Fill Big Need with Tyler Toffoli Acquisition

In a move that appears to kick off the NHL trade deadline frenzy, the Calgary Flames have acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens. For the Flames, the deal establishes them as all-in on the season. In a weaker Pacific Division, general manager Brad Treliving appears to be going for it. For the Canadiens, on the other hand, the rebuild is officially underway, as new GM Kent Hughes collects future assets in exchange for a popular veteran. The full trade is as follows:
NHL
NHL

Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
NHL
Newsbug.info

Warriors place 11 in final tune-up

With one week until the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Championships, Midland University joined several conference schools competing in the Concordia Invitational on Saturday. The Warriors did well in their final tune-up with 11 top-ten finishes on the day. On the track, Adrien Patigny and Cienna Womack excelled. Patigny ran...
SPORTS
flamesnation.ca

Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman discuss Valimaki suspension on 32 Thoughts

Calgary Flames prospect Juuso Valimaki (currently of the American Hockey League’s Stockton Heat) was assessed an automatic three-game suspension for physical abuse of officials (Cat. III) as a result of his actions in a game against the Ontario Reign on Jan. 29. The incident occurred in Valimaki’s first game...
NHL
klpw.com

Blues Begin Road Trip Tomorrow In Ottawa

The Blues begin a four-game road trip tomorrow night in Ottawa against the Senators. St. Louis will also visit Montreal, Toronto, and Philadelphia on the trek. The Blues ended a two-game skid with Saturday's 5-1 win over Chicago and now sit at 27-14-and-5 overall.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy