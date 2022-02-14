ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Exact SOHS decompositions of trigonometric univariate polynomials with Gaussian coefficients

By Victor Magron, Mohab Safey El Din, Markus Schweighofer, Trung Hieu Vu
 2 days ago

Certifying the positivity of trigonometric polynomials is of first importance for design problems in discrete-time signal processing. It is well known from the Riesz-Fejéz spectral factorization theorem that any trigonometric univariate polynomial positive on the unit circle can be decomposed as a Hermitian square...

Value distribution of exponential polynomials and their role in the theories of complex differential equations and oscillation theory

An exponential polynomial is a finite linear sum of terms $P(z)e^{Q(z)}$, where $P(z)$ and $Q(z)$ are polynomials. The early results on the value distribution of exponential polynomials can be traced back to Georg Pólya's paper published in 1920, while the latest results have come out in 2021. Despite of over a century of research work, many intriguing problems on value distribution of exponential polynomials still remain unsolved. The role of exponential polynomials and their quotients in the theories of linear/non-linear differential equations, oscillation theory and differential-difference equations will also be discussed. Thirteen open problems are given to motivate the readers for further research in these topics.
Global sensitivity analysis based on Gaussian-process metamodelling for complex biomechanical problems

Biomechanical models often need to describe very complex systems, organs or diseases, and hence also include a large number of parameters. One of the attractive features of physics-based models is that in those models (most) parameters have a clear physical meaning. Nevertheless, the determination of these parameters is often very elaborate and costly and shows a large scatter within the population. Hence, it is essential to identify the most important parameter for a particular problem at hand. In order to distinguish parameters which have a significant influence on a specific model output from non-influential parameters, we use sensitivity analysis, in particular the Sobol method as a global variance-based method. However, the Sobol method requires a large number of model evaluations, which is prohibitive for computationally expensive models. We therefore employ Gaussian processes as a metamodel for the underlying full model. Metamodelling introduces further uncertainty, which we also quantify. We demonstrate the approach by applying it to two different problems: nanoparticle-mediated drug delivery in a multiphase tumour-growth model, and arterial growth and remodelling. Even relatively small numbers of evaluations of the full model suffice to identify the influential parameters in both cases and to separate them from non-influential parameters. The approach also allows the quantification of higher-order interaction effects. We thus show that a variance-based global sensitivity analysis is feasible for computationally expensive biomechanical models. Different aspects of sensitivity analysis are covered including a transparent declaration of the uncertainties involved in the estimation process. Such a global sensitivity analysis not only helps to massively reduce costs for experimental determination of parameters but is also highly beneficial for inverse analysis of such complex models.
Sequential Learning of the Topological Ordering for the Linear Non-Gaussian Acyclic Model with Parametric Noise

Causal discovery, the learning of causality in a data mining scenario, has been of strong scientific and theoretical interest as a starting point to identify "what causes what?" Contingent on assumptions, it is sometimes possible to identify an exact causal Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG), as opposed to a Markov equivalence class of graphs that gives ambiguity of causal directions. The focus of this paper is on one such case: a linear structural equation model with non-Gaussian noise, a model known as the Linear Non-Gaussian Acyclic Model (LiNGAM). Given a specified parametric noise model, we develop a novel sequential approach to estimate the causal ordering of a DAG. At each step of the procedure, only simple likelihood ratio scores are calculated on regression residuals to decide the next node to append to the current partial ordering. Under mild assumptions, the population version of our procedure provably identifies a true ordering of the underlying causal DAG. We provide extensive numerical evidence to demonstrate that our sequential procedure is scalable to cases with possibly thousands of nodes and works well for high-dimensional data. We also conduct an application to a single-cell gene expression dataset to demonstrate our estimation procedure.
A Stieltjes algorithm for generating multivariate orthogonal polynomials

Orthogonal polynomials of several variables have a vector-valued three-term recurrence relation, much like the corresponding one-dimensional relation. This relation requires only knowledge of certain recurrence matrices, and allows simple and stable evaluation of multivariate orthogonal polynomials. In the univariate case, various algorithms can evaluate the recurrence coefficients given the ability to compute polynomial moments, but such a procedure is absent in multiple dimensions. We present a new Multivariate Stieltjes (MS) algorithm that fills this gap in the multivariate case, allowing computation of recurrence matrices assuming moments are available. The algorithm is essentially explicit in two and three dimensions, but requires the numerical solution to a non-convex problem in more than three dimensions. Compared to direct Gram-Schmidt-type orthogonalization, we demonstrate on several examples in up to three dimensions that the MS algorithm is far more stable, and allows accurate computation of orthogonal bases in the multivariate setting, in contrast to direct orthogonalization approaches.
Quasiprobability decompositions with reduced sampling overhead

Quantum error-mitigation techniques can reduce noise on current quantum hardware without the need for fault-tolerant quantum error correction. For instance, the quasiprobability method simulates a noise-free quantum computer using a noisy one, with the caveat of only producing the correct expected values of observables. The cost of this error mitigation technique manifests as a sampling overhead which scales exponentially in the number of corrected gates. In this work, we present an algorithm based on mathematical optimization that aims to choose the quasiprobability decomposition in a noise-aware manner. This directly leads to a significantly lower basis of the sampling overhead compared to existing approaches. A key element of the novel algorithm is a robust quasiprobability method that allows for a tradeoff between an approximation error and the sampling overhead via semidefinite programming.
The Discrete Gaussian model, I. Renormalisation group flow at high temperature

The Discrete Gaussian model is the lattice Gaussian free field conditioned to be integer-valued. In two dimensions, at sufficiently high temperature, we show that its macroscopic scaling limit on the torus is a multiple of the Gaussian free field. Our proof starts from a single renormalisation group step after which the integer-valued field becomes a smooth field which we then analyse using the renormalisation group method.
Variance matrix priors for Dirichlet process mixture models with Gaussian kernels

The Dirichlet Process Mixture Model (DPMM) is a Bayesian non-parametric approach widely used for density estimation and clustering. In this manuscript, we study the choice of prior for the variance or precision matrix when Gaussian kernels are adopted. Typically, in the relevant literature, the assessment of mixture models is done by considering observations in a space of only a handful of dimensions. Instead, we are concerned with more realistic problems of higher dimensionality, in a space of up to 20 dimensions. We observe that the choice of prior is increasingly important as the dimensionality of the problem increases. After identifying certain undesirable properties of standard priors in problems of higher dimensionality, we review and implement possible alternative priors. The most promising priors are identified, as well as other factors that affect the convergence of MCMC samplers. Our results show that the choice of prior is critical for deriving reliable posterior inferences. This manuscript offers a thorough overview and comparative investigation into possible priors, with detailed guidelines for their implementation. Although our work focuses on the use of the DPMM in clustering, it is also applicable to density estimation.
Almost Optimal Proper Learning and Testing Polynomials

We give the first almost optimal polynomial-time proper learning algorithm of Boolean sparse multivariate polynomial under the uniform distribution. For $s$-sparse polynomial over $n$ variables and $\epsilon=1/s^\beta$, $\beta>1$, our algorithm makes $$q_U=\left(\frac{s}{\epsilon}\right)^{\frac{\log \beta}{\beta}+O(\frac{1}{\beta})}+ \tilde O\left(s\right)\left(\log\frac{1}{\epsilon}\right)\log n$$ queries. Notice that our query complexity is sublinear in $1/\epsilon$ and almost linear in $s$. All previous algorithms have query complexity at least quadratic in $s$ and linear in $1/\epsilon$.
Condensation transition in large deviations of self-similar Gaussian processes with stochastic resetting

We study the fluctuations of the area $A(t)= \int_0^t x(\tau)\, d\tau$ under a self-similar Gaussian process (SGP) $x(\tau)$ with Hurst exponent $H>0$ (e.g., standard or fractional Brownian motion, or the random acceleration process) that stochastically resets to the origin at rate $r$. Typical fluctuations of $A(t)$ scale as $\sim \sqrt{t}$ for large $t$ and on this scale the distribution is Gaussian, as one would expect from the central limit theorem. Here our main focus is on atypically large fluctuations of $A(t)$. In the long-time limit $t\to\infty$, we find that the full distribution of the area takes the form $P_{r}\left(A|t\right)\sim\exp\left[-t^{\alpha}\Phi\left(A/t^{\beta}\right)\right]$ with anomalous exponents $\alpha=1/(2H+2)$ and $\beta = (2H+3)/(4H+4)$ in the regime of moderately large fluctuations, and by a different anomalous scaling form $P_{r}\left(A|t\right)\sim\exp\left[-t\Psi\left(A/t^{\left(2H+3\right)/2}\right)\right]$ in the regime of very large fluctuations. The associated rate functions $\Phi(y)$ and $\Psi(w)$ depend on $H$ and are found exactly. Remarkably, $\Phi(y)$ has a singularity that we interpret as a first-order dynamical condensation transition, while $\Psi(w)$ exhibits a second-order dynamical phase transition above which the number of resetting events ceases to be extensive. The parabolic behavior of $\Phi(y)$ around the origin $y=0$ correctly describes the typical, Gaussian fluctuations of $A(t)$. Despite these anomalous scalings, we find that all of the cumulants of the distribution $P_{r}\left(A|t\right)$ grow linearly in time, $\langle A^n\rangle_c\approx c_n \, t$, in the long-time limit. For the case of reset Brownian motion (corresponding to $H=1/2$), we develop a recursive scheme to calculate the coefficients $c_n$ exactly and use it to calculate the first 6 nonvanishing cumulants.
Brownian non-Gaussian polymer diffusion and queing theory in the mean-field limit

We link the Brownian non-Gaussian diffusion of a polymer center of mass to a microscopic cause: the polymerization/depolymerization phenomenon occurring when the polymer is in contact with a monomer chemostat. The anomalous behavior is triggered by the polymer critical point, separating the dilute and the dense phase in the grand canonical ensemble. In the mean-field limit we establish contact with queuing theory and show that the kurtosis of the polymer center of mass diverges alike a response function when the system becomes critical, a result which holds for general polymer dynamics (Zimm, Rouse, reptation). Both the equilibrium and nonequilibrium behaviors are solved exactly as a reference study for novel stochastic modeling and experimental setup.
The Factorial-Basis Method for Finding Definite-Sum Solutions of Linear Recurrences With Polynomial Coefficients

The problem of finding a nonzero solution of a linear recurrence $Ly = 0$ with polynomial coefficients where $y$ has the form of a definite hypergeometric sum, related to the Inverse Creative Telescoping Problem of [14][Sec. 8], has now been open for three decades. Here we present an algorithm (implemented in a SageMath package) which, given such a recurrence and a quasi-triangular, shift-compatible factorial basis $\mathcal{B} = \langle P_k(n)\rangle_{k=0}^\infty$ of the polynomial space $\mathbb{K}[n]$ over a field $\mathbb{K}$ of characteristic zero, computes a recurrence satisfied by the coefficient sequence $c = \langle c_k\rangle_{k=0}^\infty$ of the solution $y_n = \sum_{k=0}^\infty c_kP_k(n)$ (where, thanks to the quasi-triangularity of $\mathcal{B}$, the sum on the right terminates for each $n \in \mathbb{N}$). More generally, if $\mathcal{B}$ is $m$-sieved for some $m \in \mathbb{N}$, our algorithm computes a system of $m$ recurrences satisfied by the $m$-sections of the coefficient sequence $c$. If an explicit nonzero solution of this system can be found, we obtain an explicit nonzero solution of $Ly = 0$.
Spectral analysis of Jacobi operators and asymptotic behavior of orthogonal polynomials

We find and discuss asymptotic formulas for orthonormal polynomials $P_{n}(z)$ with recurrence coefficients $a_{n}, b_{n}$. Our main goal is to consider the case where off-diagonal elements $a_{n}\to\infty$ as $n\to\infty$. Formulas obtained are essentially different for relatively small and large diagonal elements $b_{n}$. Our analysis is intimately linked with spectral theory...
A Coupled CP Decomposition for Principal Components Analysis of Symmetric Networks

In a number of application domains, one observes a sequence of network data; for example, repeated measurements between users interactions in social media platforms, financial correlation networks over time, or across subjects, as in multi-subject studies of brain connectivity. One way to analyze such data is by stacking networks into a third-order array or tensor. We propose a principal components analysis (PCA) framework for sequence network data, based on a novel decomposition for semi-symmetric tensors. We derive efficient algorithms for computing our proposed "Coupled CP" decomposition and establish estimation consistency of our approach under an analogue of the spiked covariance model with rates the same as the matrix case up to a logarithmic term. Our framework inherits many of the strengths of classical PCA and is suitable for a wide range of unsupervised learning tasks, including identifying principal networks, isolating meaningful changepoints or outliers across observations, and for characterizing the "variability network" of the most varying edges. Finally, we demonstrate the effectiveness of our proposal on simulated data and on examples from political science and financial economics. The proof techniques used to establish our main consistency results are surprisingly straight-forward and may find use in a variety of other matrix and tensor decomposition problems.
Complex-to-Real Random Features for Polynomial Kernels

Kernel methods are ubiquitous in statistical modeling due to their theoretical guarantees as well as their competitive empirical performance. Polynomial kernels are of particular importance as their feature maps model the interactions between the dimensions of the input data. However, the construction time of explicit feature maps scales exponentially with the polynomial degree and a naive application of the kernel trick does not scale to large datasets. In this work, we propose Complex-to-Real (CtR) random features for polynomial kernels that leverage intermediate complex random projections and can yield kernel estimates with much lower variances than their real-valued analogs. The resulting features are real-valued, simple to construct and have the following advantages over the state-of-the-art: 1) shorter construction times, 2) lower kernel approximation errors for commonly used degrees, 3) they enable us to obtain a closed-form expression for their variance.
Comparison of the performance and reliability between improved sampling strategies for polynomial chaos expansion

With the ever growing importance of uncertainty and sensitivity analysis of complex model evaluations and the difficulty of their timely realizations comes a need for more efficient numerical operations. Non-intrusive Polynomial Chaos methods are highly efficient and accurate to map input-output relationships to investigate complex models. There is a lot of potential to increase the efficacy of the method regarding the selected sampling scheme. We examined state-of-the-art sampling schemes categorized in space-filling-optimal designs such as Latin Hypercube sampling and L1 optimal sampling and compare their empirical performance against standard random sampling. The analysis was performed in the context of L1 minimization using the least-angle regression algorithm to fit the gPC regression models. The sampling schemes are thoroughly investigated by evaluating the quality of the constructed surrogate models considering distinct test cases representing different problem classes covering low, medium and high dimensional problems. Finally, the samplings schemes are tested on an application example to estimate the sensitivity of the self-impedance of a probe, which is used to measure the impedance of biological tissues at different frequencies. Due to the random nature, we compared the sampling schemes using statistical stability measures and evaluated the success rates to construct a surrogate model with an accuracy of <0.1%. We observed strong differences in the convergence properties of the methods between the analyzed test functions.
Multi-model Ensemble Analysis with Neural Network Gaussian Processes

Multi-model ensemble analysis integrates information from multiple climate models into a unified projection. However, existing integration approaches based on model averaging can dilute fine-scale spatial information and incur bias from rescaling low-resolution climate models. We propose a statistical approach, called NN-GPR, using Gaussian process regression (GPR) with an infinitely wide deep neural network based covariance function. NN-GPR requires no assumptions about the relationships between models, no interpolation to a common grid, no stationarity assumptions, and automatically downscales as part of its prediction algorithm. Model experiments show that NN-GPR can be highly skillful at surface temperature and precipitation forecasting by preserving geospatial signals at multiple scales and capturing inter-annual variability. Our projections particularly show improved accuracy and uncertainty quantification skill in regions of high variability, which allows us to cheaply assess tail behavior at a 0.44$^\circ$/50 km spatial resolution without a regional climate model (RCM). Evaluations on reanalysis data and SSP245 forced climate models show that NN-GPR produces similar, overall climatologies to the model ensemble while better capturing fine scale spatial patterns. Finally, we compare NN-GPR's regional predictions against two RCMs and show that NN-GPR can rival the performance of RCMs using only global model data as input.
The exact renormalization group and dimensional regularization

The exact renormalization group (ERG) is formulated implementing the decimation of degrees of freedom by means of a particular momentum integration measure. The definition of this measure involves a distribution that links this decimation process with the dimensional regularization technique employed in field theory calculations. Taking the dimension d=4-\epsilon, the one loop solutions to the ERG equations for the scalar field theory in this scheme are shown to coincide with the dimensionally regularized perturbative field theory calculation in the limit \mu\to0, if a particular relation between the scale parameter \mu and \epsilon is employed. In general, it is shown that in this scheme the solutions to the ERG equations for the proper functions coincide when \mu\to0 with the complete diagrammatic contributions appearing in field theory for these functions and this theory, provided that exact relations between \mu and \epsilon hold. In addition a non-perturbative approximation is considered. This approximation consists in a truncation of the ERG equations, which by means of a low momentum expansion leads to reasonable results.
Enhancing variational generation through self-decomposition

In this article we introduce the notion of Split Variational Autoencoder (SVAE), whose output $\hat{x}$ is obtained as a weighted sum $\sigma \odot \hat{x_1} + (1-\sigma) \odot \hat{x_2}$ of two generated images $\hat{x_1},\hat{x_2}$, and $\sigma$ is a learned compositional map. The network is trained as a usual Variational Autoencoder with a negative loglikelihood loss between training and reconstructed images. The decomposition is nondeterministic, but follows two main schemes, that we may roughly categorize as either "syntactic" or "semantic". In the first case, the map tends to exploit the strong correlation between adjacent pixels, splitting the image in two complementary high frequency sub-images. In the second case, the map typically focuses on the contours of objects, splitting the image in interesting variations of its content, with more marked and distinctive features. In this case, the Fréchet Inception Distance (FID) of $\hat{x_1}$ and $\hat{x_2}$ is usually lower (hence better) than that of $\hat{x}$, that clearly suffers from being the average of the formers. In a sense, a SVAE forces the Variational Autoencoder to {\em make choices}, in contrast with its intrinsic tendency to average between alternatives with the aim to minimize the reconstruction loss towards a specific sample. According to the FID metric, our technique, tested on typical datasets such as Mnist, Cifar10 and Celeba, allows us to outperform all previous purely variational architectures (not relying on normalization flows).
