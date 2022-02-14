ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Efficiently solving the harmonic model predictive control formulation

By Pablo Krupa, Daniel Limon, Alberto Bemporad, Teodoro Alamo
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Harmonic model predictive control (HMPC) is a model predictive control (MPC) formulation which displays several benefits over other MPC formulations, especially when using a small prediction horizon. These benefits, however, come at the expense of an...

electropages.com

Researchers demonstrate scalable single-molecule sensors

Researchers have recently demonstrated a full-scale integrated circuit that can detect individual molecules. What challenges does individual molecular detection face, what did the researchers demonstrate, and where could this technology be used?. What challenges does molecular detection face?. When it comes to molecular science, the ingeniousness of researchers cannot go...
SCIENCE
thehendersonnews.com

Model With Lifestyle, Genetic Factors Can Predict Early-Onset CRC

THURSDAY, Feb. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A model incorporating lifestyle and genetic factors can predict the risk for early-onset colorectal cancer (CRC), according to a study published online Jan. 13 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Image-based Navigation in Real-World Environments via Multiple Mid-level Representations: Fusion Models, Benchmark and Efficient Evaluation

Marco Rosano (1 and 3), Antonino Furnari (1 and 5), Luigi Gulino (3), Corrado Santoro (2), Giovanni Maria Farinella (1 and 4 and 5) ((1) FPV@IPLAB - Department of Mathematics and Computer Science - University of Catania - Italy, (2) Robotics Laboratory - Department of Mathematics and Computer Science - University of Catania - Italy, (3) OrangeDev s.r.l. - Firenze - Italy, (4) Cognitive Robotics and Social Sensing Laboratory - ICAR-CNR - Palermo - Italy, (5) Next Vision s.r.l. - Catania - Italy)
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Capturing and incorporating expert knowledge into machine learning models for quality prediction in manufacturing

Patrick Link, Miltiadis Poursanidis, Jochen Schmid, Rebekka Zache, Martin von Kurnatowski, Uwe Teicher, Steffen Ihlenfeldt. Increasing digitalization enables the use of machine learning methods for analyzing and optimizing manufacturing processes. A main application of machine learning is the construction of quality prediction models, which can be used, among other things, for documentation purposes, as assistance systems for process operators, or for adaptive process control. The quality of such machine learning models typically strongly depends on the amount and the quality of data used for training. In manufacturing, the size of available datasets before start of production is often limited. In contrast to data, expert knowledge commonly is available in manufacturing. Therefore, this study introduces a general methodology for building quality prediction models with machine learning methods on small datasets by integrating shape expert knowledge, that is, prior knowledge about the shape of the input-output relationship to be learned. The proposed methodology is applied to a brushing process with $125$ data points for predicting the surface roughness as a function of five process variables. As opposed to conventional machine learning methods for small datasets, the proposed methodology produces prediction models that strictly comply with all the expert knowledge specified by the involved process specialists. In particular, the direct involvement of process experts in the training of the models leads to a very clear interpretation and, by extension, to a high acceptance of the models. Another merit of the proposed methodology is that, in contrast to most conventional machine learning methods, it involves no time-consuming and often heuristic hyperparameter tuning or model selection step.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harmonic#Formulation#Model Predictive Control
arxiv.org

Newton Type Methods for solving a Hasegawa-Mima Plasma Model

In [1], the non-linear space-time Hasegawa-Mima plasma equation is formulated as a coupled system of two linear PDE's, a solution of which is a pair (u, w). The first equation is of hyperbolic type and the second of elliptic type. Variational frames for obtaining weak solutions to the initial value Hasegawa-Mima problem with periodic boundary conditions were also derived. In a more recent work [2], a numerical approach consisting of a finite element space-domain combined with an Euler-implicit time scheme was used to discretize the coupled variational Hasegawa-Mima model. A semi-linear version of this implicit nonlinear scheme was tested for several types of initial conditions. This semi-linear scheme proved to lack efficiency for long time, which necessitates imposing a cap on the magnitude of the solution. To circumvent this difficulty, in this paper, we use Newton-type methods (Newton, Chord and an introduced Modified Newton method) to solve numerically the fully-implicit non-linear scheme. Testing these methods in FreeFEM++ indicates significant improvements as no cap needs to be imposed for long time. In the sequel, we demonstrate the validity of these methods by proving several results, in particular the convergence of the implemented methods.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Predicting Human Similarity Judgments Using Large Language Models

Similarity judgments provide a well-established method for accessing mental representations, with applications in psychology, neuroscience and machine learning. However, collecting similarity judgments can be prohibitively expensive for naturalistic datasets as the number of comparisons grows quadratically in the number of stimuli. One way to tackle this problem is to construct approximation procedures that rely on more accessible proxies for predicting similarity. Here we leverage recent advances in language models and online recruitment, proposing an efficient domain-general procedure for predicting human similarity judgments based on text descriptions. Intuitively, similar stimuli are likely to evoke similar descriptions, allowing us to use description similarity to predict pairwise similarity judgments. Crucially, the number of descriptions required grows only linearly with the number of stimuli, drastically reducing the amount of data required. We test this procedure on six datasets of naturalistic images and show that our models outperform previous approaches based on visual information.
MENTAL HEALTH
arxiv.org

Efficient approximation of cardiac mechanics through reduced order modeling with deep learning-based operator approximation

Reducing the computational time required by high-fidelity, full order models (FOMs) for the solution of problems in cardiac mechanics is crucial to allow the translation of patient-specific simulations into clinical practice. While FOMs, such as those based on the finite element method, provide valuable information of the cardiac mechanical function, up to hundreds of thousands degrees of freedom may be needed to obtain accurate numerical results. As a matter of fact, simulating even just a few heartbeats can require hours to days of CPU time even on powerful supercomputers. In addition, cardiac models depend on a set of input parameters that we could let vary in order to explore multiple virtual scenarios. To compute reliable solutions at a greatly reduced computational cost, we rely on a reduced basis method empowered with a new deep-learning based operator approximation, which we refer to as Deep-HyROMnet technique. Our strategy combines a projection-based POD-Galerkin method with deep neural networks for the approximation of (reduced) nonlinear operators, overcoming the typical computational bottleneck associated with standard hyper-reduction techniques. This method is shown to provide reliable approximations to cardiac mechanics problems outperforming classical projection-based ROMs in terms of computational speed-up of orders of magnitude, and enhancing forward uncertainty quantification analysis otherwise unaffordable.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Efficient Algorithms for Learning to Control Bandits with Unobserved Contexts

Contextual bandits are widely-used in the study of learning-based control policies for finite action spaces. While the problem is well-studied for bandits with perfectly observed context vectors, little is known about the case of imperfectly observed contexts. For this setting, existing approaches are inapplicable and new conceptual and technical frameworks are required. We present an implementable posterior sampling algorithm for bandits with imperfect context observations and study its performance for learning optimal decisions. The provided numerical results relate the performance of the algorithm to different quantities of interest including the number of arms, dimensions, observation matrices, posterior rescaling factors, and signal-to-noise ratios. In general, the proposed algorithm exposes efficiency in learning from the noisy imperfect observations and taking actions accordingly. Enlightening understandings the analyses provide as well as interesting future directions it points to, are discussed as well.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Language Models Explain Word Reading Times Better Than Empirical Predictability

Though there is a strong consensus that word length and frequency are the most important single-word features determining visual-orthographic access to the mental lexicon, there is less agreement as how to best capture syntactic and semantic factors. The traditional approach in cognitive reading research assumes that word predictability from sentence context is best captured by cloze completion probability (CCP) derived from human performance data. We review recent research suggesting that probabilistic language models provide deeper explanations for syntactic and semantic effects than CCP. Then we compare CCP with (1) Symbolic n-gram models consolidate syntactic and semantic short-range relations by computing the probability of a word to occur, given two preceding words. (2) Topic models rely on subsymbolic representations to capture long-range semantic similarity by word co-occurrence counts in documents. (3) In recurrent neural networks (RNNs), the subsymbolic units are trained to predict the next word, given all preceding words in the sentences. To examine lexical retrieval, these models were used to predict single fixation durations and gaze durations to capture rapidly successful and standard lexical access, and total viewing time to capture late semantic integration. The linear item-level analyses showed greater correlations of all language models with all eye-movement measures than CCP. Then we examined non-linear relations between the different types of predictability and the reading times using generalized additive models. N-gram and RNN probabilities of the present word more consistently predicted reading performance compared with topic models or CCP.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Neural Network Model of Continual Learning with Cognitive Control

Neural networks struggle in continual learning settings from catastrophic forgetting: when trials are blocked, new learning can overwrite the learning from previous blocks. Humans learn effectively in these settings, in some cases even showing an advantage of blocking, suggesting the brain contains mechanisms to overcome this problem. Here, we build on previous work and show that neural networks equipped with a mechanism for cognitive control do not exhibit catastrophic forgetting when trials are blocked. We further show an advantage of blocking over interleaving when there is a bias for active maintenance in the control signal, implying a tradeoff between maintenance and the strength of control. Analyses of map-like representations learned by the networks provided additional insights into these mechanisms. Our work highlights the potential of cognitive control to aid continual learning in neural networks, and offers an explanation for the advantage of blocking that has been observed in humans.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Optimize Training and Predicting SK-Learn Models in Python with Sparse Matrices

Train SK-Learn models 40x faster using sparse matrices. A common problem when dealing with large datasets and working in Python is a matter of efficiency in both time and space complexity. Usual solutions to combat these problems are to either increase the computing power available for the computer (which can be expensive) or to continue your pipeline in a distributive framework like Spark / PySpark (which can be a hassle & expensive to set up). These sort of problems comes up often in industry settings, especially when working on problems which require you to aggregate a large amount of user data, problems associated to clustering / recommendation systems. Feeding all this data into inefficient models can be cumbersome to deal with since the computer will most likely run out of memory or it will take a lot of time to execute.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Self-emulsification in chemical and pharmaceutical technologies

The interest in the low energy self-emulsification techniques has exploded in the recent years, driven by three main trends: by the transition to "greener" technologies in both its aspects - less energy consumption and replacement of the petrochemicals by natural ingredients; by the costly and maintenance demanding equipment for nanoemulsification; and by the quest for efficient and robust self-emulsifying formulations for oral drug delivery. Here we first present a brief overview of the main known low-energy methods for nanoemulsion formation, focusing on their mechanistic understanding and discussing some recent advances in their development and applications. Next, we review three conceptually new approaches for self-emulsification in chemical technologies, discovered in the last several years. The colloidal features and the specific requirements of the self-emulsifying drug-delivery systems (SEDDS) are also discussed briefly. Finally, we summarize the current trends and the main challenges in this vivid research area.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Efficient learning of hidden state LTI state space models of unknown order

The aim of this paper is to address two related estimation problems arising in the setup of hidden state linear time invariant (LTI) state space systems when the dimension of the hidden state is unknown. Namely, the estimation of any finite number of the system's Markov parameters and the estimation of a minimal realization for the system, both from the partial observation of a single trajectory. For both problems, we provide statistical guarantees in the form of various estimation error upper bounds, $\rank$ recovery conditions, and sample complexity estimates.
COMPUTERS
Freethink

Smartphone COVID test is as accurate as PCR test

If you’re like me, then you’ve shown up at Walgreens for an appointment for a COVID test, only to find they are out of tests or even closed. You check the hospital, walk-in clinic, school, and other local pharmacies — all the usual places to get a COVID test, but it is impossible. The wait is too long, or you don’t fit the criteria for testing.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Time-varying harmonic models for voice signal analysis

Assessment of voice signals has long been performed with the assumption of periodicity as this facilitates analysis. Near periodicity of normal voice signals makes short-time harmonic modeling an appealing choice to extract vocal feature parameters. For dysphonic voice, however, a fixed harmonic structure could be too constrained as it strictly enforces periodicity in the model. Slight variation in amplitude or frequency in the signal may cause the model to misrepresent the observed signal. To address these issues, this paper presents a time-varying harmonic model, which allows its fundamental frequency and harmonic amplitudes to be polynomial functions of time. The model decouples the slow deviations of frequency and amplitude from fast irregular vocal fold vibratory behaviors such as subharmonics and diplophonia. The time-varying model is shown to track the frequency and amplitude modulations present in voice with severe tremor. This reduces the sensitivity of the model-based harmonics-to-noise ratio measures to slow frequency and amplitude variations while maintaining its sensitivity to increase in turbulent noise or the presence of irregular vibration. Other uses of the model include the vocal tract filter estimation and the rates of frequency and intensity changes. These use cases are experimentally demonstrated along with the modeling accuracy.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Explainable Predictive Modeling for Limited Spectral Data

Feature selection of high-dimensional labeled data with limited observations is critical for making powerful predictive modeling accessible, scalable, and interpretable for domain experts. Spectroscopy data, which records the interaction between matter and electromagnetic radiation, particularly holds a lot of information in a single sample. Since acquiring such high-dimensional data is a complex task, it is crucial to exploit the best analytical tools to extract necessary information. In this paper, we investigate the most commonly used feature selection techniques and introduce applying recent explainable AI techniques to interpret the prediction outcomes of high-dimensional and limited spectral data. Interpretation of the prediction outcome is beneficial for the domain experts as it ensures the transparency and faithfulness of the ML models to the domain knowledge. Due to the instrument resolution limitations, pinpointing important regions of the spectroscopy data creates a pathway to optimize the data collection process through the miniaturization of the spectrometer device. Reducing the device size and power and therefore cost is a requirement for the real-world deployment of such a sensor-to-prediction system as a whole. We specifically design three different scenarios to ensure that the evaluation of ML models is robust for the real-time practice of the developed methodologies and to uncover the hidden effect of noise sources on the final outcome.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

DURableVS: Data-efficient Unsupervised Recalibrating Visual Servoing via online learning in a structured generative model

Nishad Gothoskar, Miguel Lázaro-Gredilla, Yasemin Bekiroglu, Abhishek Agarwal, Joshua B. Tenenbaum, Vikash K. Mansinghka, Dileep George. Visual servoing enables robotic systems to perform accurate closed-loop control, which is required in many applications. However, existing methods either require precise calibration of the robot kinematic model and cameras or use neural architectures that require large amounts of data to train. In this work, we present a method for unsupervised learning of visual servoing that does not require any prior calibration and is extremely data-efficient. Our key insight is that visual servoing does not depend on identifying the veridical kinematic and camera parameters, but instead only on an accurate generative model of image feature observations from the joint positions of the robot. We demonstrate that with our model architecture and learning algorithm, we can consistently learn accurate models from less than 50 training samples (which amounts to less than 1 min of unsupervised data collection), and that such data-efficient learning is not possible with standard neural architectures. Further, we show that by using the generative model in the loop and learning online, we can enable a robotic system to recover from calibration errors and to detect and quickly adapt to possibly unexpected changes in the robot-camera system (e.g. bumped camera, new objects).
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Identifying strongly correlated groups of sections in a large motorway network

In a motorway network, correlations between the different links, i.e. between the parts of (different) motorways, are of considerable interest. Knowledge of fluxes and velocities on individual motorways is not sufficient, rather, their correlations determine or reflect, respectively, the functionality of and the dynamics on the network as a whole. These correlations are time dependent as the dynamics on the network is highly non-stationary, as it strongly varies during the day and over the week. Correlations are indispensable to detect risks of failure in a traffic network. Discovery of alternative routes less correlated with the vulnerable ones helps to make the traffic network robust and to avoid a collapse. Hence, the identification of, especially, groups of strongly correlated road sections is needed. To this end, we employ an optimized $k$-means clustering method. A major ingredient is the spectral information of certain correlation matrices in which the leading collective motion of the network has been removed. We identify strongly correlated groups of sections in the large motorway network of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany. The groups classify the motorway sections in terms of spectral and geographic features as well as of traffic phases during different time periods. The representation and visualization of the groups on the real topology, i.e. on the road map, provides new results on the dynamics on the motorway network. Our approach is very general and can also be applied to other correlated complex systems.
TRAFFIC
arxiv.org

LEAPMood: Light and Efficient Architecture to Predict Mood with Genetic Algorithm driven Hyperparameter Tuning

Accurate and automatic detection of mood serves as a building block for use cases like user profiling which in turn power applications such as advertising, recommendation systems, and many more. One primary source indicative of an individual's mood is textual data. While there has been extensive research on emotion recognition, the field of mood prediction has been barely explored. In addition, very little work is done in the area of on-device inferencing, which is highly important from the user privacy point of view. In this paper, we propose for the first time, an on-device deep learning approach for mood prediction from textual data, LEAPMood. We use a novel on-device deployment-focused objective function for hyperparameter tuning based on the Genetic Algorithm (GA) and optimize the parameters concerning both performance and size. LEAPMood consists of Emotion Recognition in Conversion (ERC) as the first building block followed by mood prediction using K-means clustering. We show that using a combination of character embedding, phonetic hashing, and attention along with Conditional Random Fields (CRF), results in a performance closely comparable to that of the current State-Of-the-Art with a significant reduction in model size (> 90%) for the task of ERC. We achieve a Micro F1 score of 62.05% with a memory footprint of a mere 1.67MB on the DailyDialog dataset. Furthermore, we curate a dataset for the task of mood prediction achieving a Macro F1-score of 72.12% with LEAPMood.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Optimal sizing of a holdout set for safe predictive model updating

Risk models are becoming ubiquitous in healthcare and may guide intervention by providing practitioners with insights from patient data. Should a model be updated after a guided intervention, it may lead to its own failure at making predictions. The use of a `holdout set' -- a subset of the population that does not receive interventions guided by the model -- has been proposed to prevent this. Since patients in the holdout set do not benefit from risk predictions, the chosen size must trade off maximising model performance whilst minimising the number of held out patients. By defining a general loss function, we prove the existence and uniqueness of an optimal holdout set size, and introduce parametric and semi-parametric algorithms for its estimation. We demonstrate their use on a recent risk score for pre-eclampsia. Based on these results, we argue that a holdout set is a safe, viable and easily implemented solution to the model update problem.
HEALTH

