2023 guard Chase Clemmons Names Top-6

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The postseason is heating up for high school basketball all across the state and one of Monday night’s 4A Sub-Regional matchups was hosted at Good Hope High School. After claiming the area championship last week, the Lady Raiders returned home for a Sub-Regional battle against Haleyville Monday night and knocked off the Lady Lions 69-33 to secure a spot at the Northwest Regional at Wallace State. As they have many times this season, the Lady Raiders got off to a fast start. Ivey Maddox scored inside on their first possession to take a 2-0 lead and she...

GOOD HOPE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO