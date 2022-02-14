2023 guard Chase Clemmons Names Top-6

Both the Henderson Lady Lions and the Tatum Lady Eagles celebrated their senior players during their Senior Night games. The Lady Lions honored their six senior players during Monday’s home game against Kilgore. Originally scheduled for Thursday, this game was rescheduled due to severe weather and HISD’s school closure.
The All-Region 7-AAAAAAA Basketball Teams were announced Monday after voting by the region’s coaches. Norcross swept the top two girls awards with Zaria Hurston as Girls Player of the Year and DeNaeja Morton as Girls Defensive Player of the Year. Berkmar’s Malique Ewin was the Boys Player of the...
The Chester High School Lady Jackets basketball team capped off a great regular season Thursday, Feb. 10, at Colbert Gymnasium with Senior Night, where the Lady Jacket faithful gave a very fond farewell to two outstanding players -- Alyssa Seymour and Kailyn Absher -- during pregame ceremonies. The Lady Jackets...
The Big Spring High School girls basketball team ended their regular season in the best way possible, cutting down the nets in celebration of a Mid Penn Colonial Division title. The Lady Bulldogs (18-4, 13-1 Colonial) clinched the league crown outright with a 43-24 victory over the Shippensburg Greyhounds (5-13,...
Alabama’s JD Davison picked up his second SEC honor of the 2021-22 season on Monday. The freshman guard was named the SEC Freshman of the Week following the Crimson Tide’s wins over Ole Miss on Feb. 9 and Arkansas on Feb. 12, which catapulted Alabama back into the AP Top 25 Poll after a five-week absence. The Tide was ranked at No. 25 on Monday.
HOSCHTON – The Jackson County girls' basketball team trailed Apalachee by as much as seven points twice Friday (Feb. 11), but managed to erase both deficits to win the regular season finale. The Panthers won 46-43 despite losing Kennedy Harris in the first half to a leg injury. She...
The Patton boys basketball team had two goals going into Monday night’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference Tournament first-round game against Chase. The first was simple: Advance to the second round of the MF7 Tournament. The second was to put in the rearview mirror last Friday’s abbreviated home loss...
Johnny Davis had an exit to remember when he left the floor at Assembly Hall on Tuesday night. Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and was responsible for Wisconsin’s late rally in a 74-69 road victory over Indiana. The All-American and National Player of the Year candidate scored the final 13 points for the Badgers in the comeback victory.
Is it fair to call an 8th grader a phenom? Should people be allowed to say that this kid is better than most outside of his class? In the case of 6-foot-4 guard Caleb Holt, absolutely. This kid’s name rang bells all over the state for the entire season, so...
NCAAM 2/15 Recap: Villanova Takes Down Providence In Close Game 84-89 Tennessee’s freshmen point guards Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler continued their outstanding seasons Tuesday night, combining for 31 points, 10 assists and just three turnovers in the Vols’ win over No. 4 Kentucky. The Vols have turned...
After Duke’s 76-74 win over Wake Forest, coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer commented on the latest information regarding Coach K’s health scare at halftime. Mike Krzyzewski, better known as Coach K with Duke fans, did not return to coach the Blue Devils after halftime. He remained in the locker room after the break while reportedly “not feeling well.”
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night. Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half.
It’s been a little while since they’ve all been together, but the Patriot League’s top track and field performers were all at the Reggie Lewis Center competing in the league championship meet. Several Plymouth runners performed very well and came home with a first-place finish as they...
The Texas Tech softball team, having won three of four games on opening weekend in Houston, is set for six games over the next four days at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Florida. On Thursday, Tech takes on Auburn (5-0) at 11:30 a.m. and Clemson (3-1) at 2:30 p.m....
The Springlake-Earth Wolverines’ varsity basketball team traveled to Dimmitt on Friday for a non-district game with the Bobcats, where they came up just short, 70-63. With the loss, the Wolverines fall to 18-7 overall on the season. The Wolverines held a fourpoint advantage after one quarter, 15-11, and despite...
For the fifth time, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is the Western Conference Player of the Week. The league announced the honor Monday for games played from Feb. 7-13 when Doncic "led the Mavericks to a 2-1 week with averages of 43.0 points (.532 FG, .500 3FG), 10.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 37.3 minutes. He scored 129 total points during the week, the most over a three-game span in franchise history."
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The postseason is heating up for high school basketball all across the state and one of Monday night’s 4A Sub-Regional matchups was hosted at Good Hope High School. After claiming the area championship last week, the Lady Raiders returned home for a Sub-Regional battle against Haleyville Monday night and knocked off the Lady Lions 69-33 to secure a spot at the Northwest Regional at Wallace State.
As they have many times this season, the Lady Raiders got off to a fast start. Ivey Maddox scored inside on their first possession to take a 2-0 lead and she...
After having their game against Hardin County that was originally scheduled for Friday, February 4 moved to Tuesday, February 15, 2022, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers welcomed the Lady Bobcats of McNairy County to Lexington, Tennessee last Tuesday, February 8. Games against McNairy County always come tough and especially this late in the season. Lexington knew they would be in for a fight on the night but were up for the task. When the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Tigers defeated McNairy County by a final score of 46-38.
CHEYENNE – Stu Lerwick has been a scoring threat from the time he stepped foot on a basketball court. Most of his points came from inside the paint, but that changed last season. The Pine Bluffs junior was thrust into the point guard role after classmate Ryan Fornstrom was...
