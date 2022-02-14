ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The Blue Faery “Love Your Liver” Public Awareness Campaign

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe purpose of the “Love Your Liver” (#LoveYourLiver) campaign is to educate the public and at-risk populations about liver disease and thereby help to prevent hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). By pairing Valentine’s Day, a well-known holiday dedicated to love, with HCC, a serious disease that may go undetected, the subject matter will...

KEYC

Campaign raises awareness for heart disease in women

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday is National Wear Red Day, a yearly campaign to raise awareness about heart disease which is the number one killer of women. It’s observed every year on the first Friday in February. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease remains the greatest...
ROCHESTER, MN
kadn.com

Blue Cross Goes Red for Heart Health Awareness

BATON ROUGE, LA – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, with one in four people dying each year from conditions like coronary artery disease, high blood pressure or heart failure. Over time, these health issues put stress on your heart and body, making you at higher risk for a heart attack or stroke.
ADVOCACY
diabetesselfmanagement.com

When Liver Disease Goes Unrecognized

Although liver disease is typically associated with people who drink excessive amounts of alcohol, it can also occur independent of alcohol consumption. That’s the case with those who have a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). It’s an ailment that’s becoming increasingly frequent and is, in fact, the most common type of liver disease in the United States, where it afflicts one out of four people. Also, studies in recent years have shown people with type 2 diabetes are at high risk for NAFLD and this risk is related to blood sugar control. The most common cause of death in people with NAFLD is cardiovascular disease, while a variety of NAFLD called NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) causes fibrosis and cirrhosis and can lead to cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Hep

Long COVID Linked to Greater Fatty Liver Disease Risk

Metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) was diagnosed in 55% of individuals with long COVID in a recent study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These findings add to the evidence that long COVID, also known as post-acute COVID syndrome (PACS), may have wide-ranging manifestations. Arising from the accumulation of fat...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hivplusmag.com

A Love Letter to Black People on National Black HIV Awareness Day

How are you? As always, I hope you are thriving and prosperous. I am writing this letter to remind you of your brilliance. I constantly stand in awe of your light, and in gratitude for your existence. I love and appreciate you, and your happiness and success mean the world to me.
HEALTH
hiphopnc.com

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For Rare Life-Saving Liver Transplant

The bond that college roommates share can sometimes last a lifetime, meanwhile others can drift apart and only have those few years of room and board between the two. We came across a pair of former Norfolk State University roomies that’s relationship falls somewhere in the middle; even though they hadn’t seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved to stand the test of time after one provided a part of his liver to the other during a rare transplant surgery.
SANDUSKY, OH
MedicalXpress

Girls with type 2 diabetes at higher risk for ovarian cysts

(HealthDay)—Here's yet another consequence of America's childhood obesity epidemic: New research shows that girls with type 2 diabetes can set themselves up for developing a condition known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). PCOS occurs when a woman's ovaries or adrenal glands produce more male hormones than normal, and its...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Histological assessment based on liver biopsy: the value and challenges in NASH drug development

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is increasingly recognized as a serious disease that can lead to cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and death. However, there is no effective drug to thwart the progression of the disease. Development of new drugs for NASH is an urgent clinical need. Liver biopsy plays a key role in the development of new NASH drugs. Histological findings based on liver biopsy are currently used as the main inclusion criteria and the primary therapeutic endpoint in NASH clinical trials. However, there are inherent challenges in the use of liver biopsy in clinical trials, such as evaluation reliability, sampling error, and invasive nature of the procedure. In this article, we review the advantages and value of liver histopathology based on liver biopsy in clinical trials of new NASH drugs. We also discuss the challenges and limitations of liver biopsy and identify future drug development directions.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailyhealthpost.com

Prevent Fatty Liver Disease With Only 30 Minutes a Day

A new study published in the journal Molecular Metabolism found that exercising regularly can help prevent the development of fatty liver associated diseases. People who suffer from non-alcoholic liver disease (NAFLD) often have type 2 diabetes as well as an increased risk of liver cirrhosis, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality. NAFLD...
FITNESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
radioplusinfo.com

1-28-22 fdl cardiologist says he is seeing more patients with heart complications due to covid-19

A Fond du Lac cardiologist says he is seeing more and more patients who have suffered from heart complications due to COVID-19. “I have seen people come in with heart failure, I’ve have seen people with inflammation from getting COVID infection, rhythm abnormalities, some of which unfortunately have been fatal, SSM Health Doctor Tadeo Diaz Balderrama, told WFDL news. “Unfortunately with the variants I’m seeing younger and younger patients presenting with this. Patients who this deep into the pandemic have not gotten vaccinated.” Dr. Balderrama says COVID-19 can also lead to inflammation of the vascular lining and increase the risk of blood clots. “Looking at the studies that are available, a total of 425 studies with over 8,000 patients, if you had COVID you had a higher risk of having a blood clot and a higher risk of dying from that blood clot.” Dr. Balderrama says concern for cardiac complications with the vaccine are far outweighed by the risk from the virus. Nearly two years into the pandemic Dr. Balderrama says while the COVID vaccination may not prevent infection it can significantly reduce your chances of dying or suffering complications.
FOND DU LAC, WI
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Main Cause of Neuropathy?

Neuropathy may affect a single nerve (mononeuropathy) or multiple nerves at the same time (polyneuropathy). Diabetes is the main cause of polyneuropathy in the United States. It is more common in people with long-standing or uncontrolled diabetes. About 70 percent of people with diabetes have some form of damage to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Is it possible to live without a liver?

The liver is a vital organ that regulates waste products in the blood, eliminates toxins, and stores excess energy in the form of glycogen. It is not possible to live without a liver. However, the liver can regrow itself. Therefore, although a person cannot live without a liver, they can...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

