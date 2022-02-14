Announcements for February 14th

On this episode of OPEN BXRx Monday, Host Dr. Bob Lee is joined by Nancy D. Miller, Executive Director and CEO for VISIONS, to speak about the services that her organization provides within our community and to highlight VISIONS' partnership with Stop and Shop. After that, we hear from Felicia-Rickett-Samuels, Vice President of BronxWorks, as they gear up for an upcoming job fair and provide important details necessary for potential job applicants. Pamella Krug, Congregant for Jehovah's Witnesses, and Robert J. Henriks III, National Spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses, speak about the impact of the faith based organization's global reach through their Jehovah's Witnesses Convention and how they have maintained that throughout the pandemic. Plus, Bobby C has the latest in the world of Sports. Finally, we hear from Lou Camporeale, Author of The New York City Parking Survival Guide, who will provide insight on how evolving street traffic laws and motor vehicle changes have impacted the increase in parking fines.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO