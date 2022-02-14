ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Announcements for February 14th

cherokeek12.net
 2 days ago

FBLA is hosting a Prom Dress Drive. The dresses will be collected in Mrs. Klemm's room 1312. Per one dress donated, you will receive 4 service hours and collections end Friday. FBLA is also hosting a Book Drive. If you donate 4 books to Mrs. Klemm's room 1312, you will be...

www.cherokeek12.net

Jackson Hole Radio

Love your Neighbor Challenge starts February 14th

The Hughes Charitable Foundation wants to reward those who are getting out and showing kindness in a “Love your Neighbor Challenge.” Between the dates of February 14th and 21st, participants are encouraged to share a photo and description of their acts of kindness along with the hashtag #LoveYourNeighborChallenge.
ADVOCACY
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update for February 14th

In case you haven’t heard, Random Acts of Kindness Day is Thursday, February 17th. Random Acts of Kindness Day is a day to celebrate and encourage random acts of kindness. Mark your calendar for the first Chamber Mixer of 2022! Lassen County Fair will host the February Chamber Mixer on Thursday, February 17, 2021, the mixer will be held from 5:30 to 7:30p.m., at Lassen County Fairgrounds. Stop by to enjoy a no-host bar featuring a specialty cocktail, live music by the band ‘Timeless’, small bites and a raffle! Everyone is welcomed; you do not need to be a chamber member to attend, and we encourage you to bring a friend!
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
kduz.com

KDUZ Birthdays – February 14th

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Author and former slave Frederick Douglas was born on this date in 1817. Inventor of the first practical typewriter, Christopher Latham Sholes, was born on this date in 1819. The inventor of the...
LIFESTYLE
kduz.com

KDUZ Classic – February 14th, 1976

Today’s KDUZ Classic takes us back to February 14th, 1976, the second of three weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart for a song, that may just be the least Valentinesque classic of all time. It is a song however that was described by Cash Box magazine when it was released as “an excellent song that has very clever lyrics and an easy to listen to melody.”
MUSIC
Mashed

This Down Home With The Neelys' Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Pat and Gina Neely wowed fans with intense, flavorful recipes and secrets of the barbecue business on their successful 11-season show, "Down Home With The Neelys." The couple owns several popular barbecue restaurants in Tennessee, and during their time on-air, the duo showcased an array of comfort food classics and variations on their favorite family recipes. They have also released several cookbooks highlighting some of the tasty recipes from the show.
TENNESSEE STATE
cherokeek12.net

Announcements for February 15th

FBLA is hosting a Prom Dress Drive. The dresses will be collected in Mrs. Klemm's room 1312. Per one dress donated, you will receive 4 service hours and collections end Friday. FBLA is also hosting a Book Drive. If you donate 4 books to Mrs. Klemm's room 1312, you will be able to receive 1 service hour.
ADVOCACY
stocktonsentinel.com

Twig & Vine will be open February 11th, 12th and 14th

Body Twig & Vine (406 Main in Stockton) will be open one last time on Friday, February 11th, Saturday, February 12th and Monday, February 14th for you to purchase all your Valentine’s Day flowers and gifts. Coco The Label (Payton Keller) will have special gift baskets available for sale.
STOCKTON, KS
bronxnet.org

OPEN BXRx Monday: February 14th

On this episode of OPEN BXRx Monday, Host Dr. Bob Lee is joined by Nancy D. Miller, Executive Director and CEO for VISIONS, to speak about the services that her organization provides within our community and to highlight VISIONS' partnership with Stop and Shop. After that, we hear from Felicia-Rickett-Samuels, Vice President of BronxWorks, as they gear up for an upcoming job fair and provide important details necessary for potential job applicants. Pamella Krug, Congregant for Jehovah's Witnesses, and Robert J. Henriks III, National Spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses, speak about the impact of the faith based organization's global reach through their Jehovah's Witnesses Convention and how they have maintained that throughout the pandemic. Plus, Bobby C has the latest in the world of Sports. Finally, we hear from Lou Camporeale, Author of The New York City Parking Survival Guide, who will provide insight on how evolving street traffic laws and motor vehicle changes have impacted the increase in parking fines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

