Despite a rough 0-12 start to the game, the Boston College women’s basketball team pulled off a comeback victory tonight, defeating Pitt 69-57. The Pitt defense really had BC figured out at the start, and the Eagles didn’t score a single point until Cam Swartz hit a 3 pointer with about 2:40 to go in the first quarter. At this point, Pitt had already scored 12 points. The Eagles started to figure things out after Swartz broke their scoreless streak, but the quarter still ended with Pitt up 17-10.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO