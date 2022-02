MANHATTAN, Kansas — In a near reversal of the first meeting between the two teams, West Virginia pushed out to a halftime lead over Kansas State but saw the Wildcats rally for a 78-73 win that dropped WVU to 3-10 in the Big 12 and 14-11 overall. The Mountaineers are now 1-9 in their last 10 games and have freefallen out of NCAA Tournament contention, despite the hopes of both Bob Huggins and Kedrian Johnson.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO