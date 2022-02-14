Holy Trinity "prayer" favors

The soaring spires of one of Bridgeport’s most venerable houses of worship won City Landmark status at an recent City Council meeting. The Benedictine Order of monks built the Monastery of the Holy Cross, at 3101 S. Aberdeen St., in 1908-09 as Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. It served as a parish church for 82 years and then became a monastery.
On Saturday, Jan. 22, the parish of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City celebrated the 50th anniversary of the ordination of Rev. Douglass Eberly to the priesthood. Father Doug has served the Episcopal Church throughout the United States including Texas, Nevada and California. Locally, Father Doug was the former priest of the Church of the Epiphany in Ventnor, and has served as an associate priest at Holy Trinity for many years.
Isaiah sees God’s holiness, realizes his sinfulness and God calls him to be a prophet. After a night of fruitless fishing, Jesus tells Peter to set his nets deeper in the same waters. When Peter catches an abundance of fish, he realizes Jesus’ holiness and his own sinfulness. At that moment, Jesus calls him to be an apostle. When we encounter God’s holiness, like Isaiah and Peter, we instantly feel our sinfulness. It is at this moment of humility when God touches us, lifts us in love, reminds us of our holy dignity and calls us to deeper ministry.
Obedience is the only road to true joy. From the day we were born, we’ve been on a quest. We are on a search. Deep down inside, we all want to be happy. We all want to be fulfilled and to live lives with purpose. So where do we find happiness?
Our Sages tell us, “Prayer is one of the things that stand at the very pinnacle of the world, and yet people treat it as unimportant” (Berachos 6b). Let us see if we can delve into the corpus of Breslov teachings to gain a deeper appreciation of prayer.
Join us every Wednesday and Friday at noon for a 10-minute virtual Christian prayer. Pause for a few minutes during your day to pray with us at your computer. This prayer is based in the Christian faith, but all are welcome. We gather to praise God, share scripture and pray for our SXU community.
Pastor E. M. Bounds said, “Importunate praying is the earnest, inward movement of the heart toward God. It is the throwing of the entire force of the spiritual man into the exercise of prayer.” Do not be discouraged if your prayer to God feels unanswered. Follow the model of the persistent widow and know that God hears you.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16) Lord, thank you for everything you have blessed us with. Please watch over us as we go about a new week and let everything we do be pleasing in your name. Amen.
In the Holy Bible we read in 1 Cor 2:11-14 “For what man knoweth the things of a man, save the spirit of man which is in him? even so the things of God knoweth no man, but the Spirit of God. Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the spirit which is of God; that we might know the things that are freely given to us of God. Which things also we speak, not in the words which man’s wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing spiritual things with spiritual. But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.”
Jan. 28 saw the conclusion of Asbury’s “Holiness Emphasis” week for 2022: an annual, week-long chapel series supplemented by evening worship services, all in service of driving home the importance of holy thoughts and actions. Holiness Emphasis typically features a guest speaker for chapel and worship services;...
Prayer is the time when it’s not about you but it’s about God being God. It’s about you stepping back and letting Him be in control. Prayer is you denying your abilities, saying. “God I can’t do any more, I need you.” Prayer puts the focus on God’s ability to move or change circumstances, situations, and events in your daily life, especially circumstances that you have no power to change. Psalm 46: 1 “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”
Artist applications are due Feb. 28 for the Holy Trinity Arts Festival, which will take place Saturday, May 14 on the Church of the Holy Trinity campus, 6001 A St. Holy Trinity welcomes Nebraska artists representing all visual media (including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, fiber, ceramics, jewelry, glass, leather, metal, wood, sculpture and mixed media) to apply and ultimately participate in this inaugural arts event.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin invites you to join Pastor Dave's Evening Bible Study at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. The Bible is the "source and norm" of your faith. It is a starting point for your connections to and your witness for Jesus in the world.
A friend who went to Florida for a few months, shared with me a little prayer that his priest shares with his congregation. The priest got the prayer from an elderly woman in his congregation. It is just too wonderful not to share! Here goes, “Jesus, you gave me all that I have. Jesus, you give me all that I need. Jesus, my life is in your hands.” I have been praying with this for several days now and it is making a wonderful difference in my life.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin will offer "Turning Toward God's Abundance: A Lenten Service of Word and Prayer" during the Lenten midweek prayer at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Lent is a season of repentance, turning to God and asking for God's goodness to wipe away your sins and show you how to live anew.
Jesus wept. – John 11:35. John 11 records the miracle of Jesus raising Lazarus from the dead. John tells the story in a series of conversations. The passage begins with a conversation Jesus has with his disciples about the sickness and death of Lazarus. When he finally arrived in Bethany, Lazarus’ sister Marth confronted him. In the ensuing conversation, Jesus says, “I am the resurrection and the life” (John 11:25). Then Jesus talked with Lazarus’ other sister, Mary.
Jesus took the apostles, headed for the Mt. of Olives, and commanded them to remain in Jerusalem and wait for the promise of the Father.Acts 1:9-11. And when he had spoken these things, while they beheld, he was taken up, and a cloud received him out of their sight. And ...
I think the main reasons are given in First Peter chapter 1 verses 18 through 20. Let's discover, together, the answer to the question, “Why did Jesus go to the cross?”. First, there was a plan to finish. Verse 20, tells us that what Jesus did was planned “before the creation of the world.” God planned that Jesus would die on the cross for the sins of man. This was an old plan in God’s heart before sin was ever in the heart of man!
