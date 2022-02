Today we are discussing one of Black culture’s most controversial giants in the room, chitterlings. Essentially, chitterlings are pigs intestines. The dish is common in southern America; however, food lovers consume the dish all over the country. There is significant history behind the story of ‘the chitterling’ and how the dish can be a sensitive subject. The dish serves mainly as a Thanksgiving delicacy at African American family gatherings. But to some of those who are ‘woke’, the dish is a symbolic of slavery— disrespectful to Black emancipation. There is a double-edge sword when it comes to the topic of ‘the chitterling’. Some love them, some hate them. Let’s talk about why.

