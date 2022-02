In World War I the total number of soldiers fighting was between 60 and 70 million, with the loss of life as high as 13 million souls. That sounds horrific until you consider World War II where about 300 million soldiers fought around the globe and as many as 85 million soldiers and civilians lost their lives (6 million in the Holocaust alone). Many Yup’ik men from Western Alaska served in the Aleutians cleaning up from the Japanese invasion. The very fact that we live in a free country today is due to the heroism of those Allied soldiers that stood against the tide of tyranny that threatened to overtake the planet.

