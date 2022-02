Imagine this; you are face-to-face with someone or something all knowing, and you are allowed one question. One question may be asked about the universe, life and everything there ever is or ever will be. But, there just so happens to be a catch, or more of a rule that must be followed: your question can be no more than one word… a one-word question. Now, upon thinking about this, you quickly realize that the best way to get the most out of your question is to choose one of the following words: where, when, who, how, what or why?

