NEW BEDFORD — Kaitlyn Duarte's long and distinguished career at GNB Voc-Tech is almost over and the Bears' two-sport star has her eyes on the future. "I've had a great four years here. I've played for some great coaches and I've had a lot of great teammates," said Duarte, a multiple Standard-Times All-Star in basketball and soccer since she was a freshman. "I'm going to be playing soccer at UMass Dartmouth in the fall and that's something I'm really looking forward to."

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO