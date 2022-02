Start your day smarter with a dossier on the most important world news, rounded off with a shot of intriguing and offbeat stories. Like the president, you deserve no less. Vice President Kamala Harris will take front and center next week in Munich in meetings over the Russia-Ukraine border crisis. New York abandons its mask mandate today, joining a growing number of states in relaxing pandemic restrictions. Starbucks fires union organizers in what the union calls an act of retaliation. And the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston will make history later this summer. All this and more in today’s PDB.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO