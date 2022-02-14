ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Politicians Are Ruining Texas’ Power Grid (Guest: Jason Isaac)

By H. Sterling Burnett
The Heartland Institute
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas has an abundance of coal, natural gas, and oil, leading you to believe it'd have a reliable power grid. This was once true, but politicians started overruling engineers and...

www.heartland.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Renewable energy growth in the US lags far behind Biden’s climate ambitions

Renewable energy growth in the US in 2021 fell far short of what’s needed to reach climate goals, according to a new report by trade group American Clean Power. The US installed close to 28 gigawatts (GW) of wind, solar, and energy storage capacity last year — which ACP says is less than half of what’s needed to reach Joe Biden’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power grid by 2035. It’s also a 3 percent drop from 2020’s record rate of clean energy installations, as the US wind and solar industries trudged through supply chain disruptions, rising commodity prices and shipping costs, and policy uncertainty last year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS DFW

I-Team: One Year Later, Is The Texas Power Grid Fixed?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Last February’s winter storm crippled the Texas electric grid. As a result, millions went without power and water for days.  At least 246 people died in the storm. In the days and weeks that followed, Texas officials promised to do whatever necessary to ensure it would never happen again. Over the past year, Texas lawmakers passed more regulations, required more inspections, and called on ERCOT and power providers to be better prepared to withstand the cold. But, despite the improvements, energy experts say the Texas electric grid is still vulnerable, especially when it comes to the supply of natural gas...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Chuckles Freely

Catching Sunlight in a Bottle, a Big Step for Renewables

German scientists can now store the Sun’s energy in a jar and release it when needed as clean-burning hydrogen gas. (Thomas Kinto from Unsplash) Solar energy has a big problem: we can’t control the Sun. It obviously doesn’t shine at night and the amount of its energy reaching the Earth’s surface is affected by the weather and time of year. So energy generated through solar farms, residential solar installations, etc. is unable to provide a consistent, reliable stream of electricity to power the grid. The solution is to store excess solar energy and release it as needed, but current battery technology is woefully inadequate to do so on a meaningful scale.
beincrypto.com

Could Crypto Be the Answer to Texas’ Power Grid Issues?

Texas state Governor Greg Abbott is welcoming crypto-miners to the Lone Star State, emphasizing their ability to strengthen the state’s electricity grid. Back in February 2021, the state of Texas was left powerless and helpless as a devastating winter storm absolutely destroyed the state’s power grid, resulting in widespread deadly blackouts.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Why natural gas plays such a big role in Texas’ power grid

TEXAS — We know Texans get their power from several sources, but over half of our electricity comes from natural gas. Texas is the largest producer of natural gas in the country. What you might not know is getting natural gas to a power plant is a two-step process....
TEXAS STATE
eenews.net

Biden utility meeting: Coal, Congress and a ‘bad’ wind joke

Many of the nation’s largest electric companies said yesterday they would meet with lawmakers “every week, day in and day out” until Congress passes major clean energy tax credits, although the fate of any legislation remains up in the air. In an afternoon meeting with President Biden,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Electric Power System#Natural Gas#Texans
The New Yorker

Why Texas’s Power Grid Still Hasn’t Been Fixed

On Wednesday, I woke up, in Marfa, to steely skies and tension in the back of my skull, a sign that the pressure was dropping and a cold front was moving in. Not that I needed to be reminded: the winter storm was all that anyone could talk about at the bank, at the post office, at the unusually busy liquor store. It would be the most significant statewide cold snap since Winter Storm Uri, last February, which overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions of Texans without power for days. “I can guarantee the lights will stay on,” Governor Greg Abbott had told an Austin television station in November; now he was backpedalling, saying that “no one can guarantee” that rolling blackouts wouldn’t be necessary. On Twitter, where “PTSD” was trending in Texas, people tweeted images of long lines and empty shelves at HEB grocery stores. This time, thankfully, the grid held up—not, however, because of any substantive change taken by state lawmakers.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Beto Does Not Mention Successful Reforms While Talking Texas Power Grid

Democrat Beto O’Rourke continues to trail Greg Abbott in the Texas governor's race. A RealClearPolitics (RCP) average has Abbott up by 8.2 points. The Democratic gubernatorial candidate hoping to make up ground the next two weeks as he continues his “Keeping the Lights On" tour. "We know that...
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

How did the Texas power grid do during recent winter storm

FORT WORTH, Texas — In the days before North Texas was covered in snow and ice, families across the region flooded grocery stores and gas pumps. As meteorologists predicted, the storm was not nearly as cold, widespread or long-lasting as the February 2021 blast that killed 246 people when Texas’ electrical grid failed and left millions in the dark.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Finger Lakes Times

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says ‘plenty of power available’ from electricity grid as winter storm hits

AUSTIN, Texas — All indications are that Texas’ power grid was continuing to meet demand late Thursday after a winter storm swept through the state. Gov. Greg Abbott and officials managing the state’s emergency response to the winter storm said in a briefing that energy needs were being met Thursday as concerns continued that the grid could have problems, as it did in a deadly storm last February.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

TribCast: The Texas power grid fares better in 2022’s winter storm

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Mitchell and James about how Texas held up during the wintry weather, plus the struggles of the National Guard during Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Why the Texas power grid held up during the latest Arctic blast

HOUSTON — In the first real test since last February’s massive power failure, the Texas electric grid held strong, just as state officials promised. First, mother nature gave the lone state a relative kiss rather than the blackeye that scarred Texas last Valentine’s Day week. “We were...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: In ice storm, Texas power grid running on hope because Abbott is running for re-election

No doubt about it, frost-wary Texans are experiencing weather PTSD. This week’s cold snap, punishing much of the state with wind, sleet and Minnesota-like temperatures, prompted bitter memories of February a year ago. It also prompted runs to the grocery store, with lines at check-out stands in some cities stretching almost to the dairy case in back.
TEXAS STATE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

How is Texas' power grid functioning? ERCOT's live dashboard shows updates in real time

After the state's power grid was overwhelmed during a winter storm a year ago, residents want to know what they can expect as similar weather events happen in the future. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has crafted its website to inform residents of current conditions of the state's grid. ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million customers and represents about 90 percent of the state's electric load.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy