BKLYN Comedy Club Presents: FUNNY PEOPLE (in NYC)

Sleep Has Never Been So FUNNY! Orley's show is a concert in hypnotism, bringing to the stage stand-up, improvisation, and sketch comedy in its true form. The laughter is deafening, and the crowd watches in amazement as their friends and family display some of the funniest bits comedy will ever know. The unbelievable becomes believable before your very eyes. A brilliant comedian, Flip has blended his love of laughter with an extraordinary gift for hypnotism, making him one of the most sought-after entertainers on the corporate stage, and setting attendance records on the comedy circuit across the country. Maury Povich has turned over his show to Flip twice, as has Ricki Lake. His three traffic-stopping appearances on NBC's "Today" met with rave reviews. Orley is adamant about not embarrassing his volunteers. He prefers the audience to laugh with them, not at them. This is the purest form of improvisational entertainment you will ever see, as the show rewrites itself every night!

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO