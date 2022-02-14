ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BKLYN Comedy Club Presents: FUNNY PEOPLE (in NYC)

thecomedybureau.com
 2 days ago

Host Ruth Allen (Acme Comedy Co) (@ruthallen7) Eva Evans (BET) (@evaevanscomedy) Edward Farrell (NYCF)...

thecomedybureau.com

skiddle.com

ROYALLY FUNNY Comedy At The Prince Of Wales Highgate

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:30pm) The best live comedy night returns with the best new acts on the circuit and TV headliners, this month we have the fantastic TOM WARD!. This event occurred in February 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Join us...
ENTERTAINMENT
thecomedybureau.com

Don’t Tell Comedy (in LA)

Don’t Tell Comedy has more great shows in store for you all around LA! Come join us for some drinks and laughs in a private, mystery location!. This show is BYOB. Bring your own drinks and snacks!. This show is 21+. This show is outdoors!. 2/3 @ Mar Vista...
LOS ANGELES, CA
skiddle.com

South Kensington Comedy Club

7:30pm til 9:30pm (last entry 7:45pm) South Ken Comedy is a legendary comedy club established in 2016 and is based in the basement bar of The Hoop and Toy Pub in South Kensington. This event occurred in February 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:
ENTERTAINMENT
State
New York State
thecomedybureau.com

QED Presents – Pro Stand Up Comedy Showcase (in NYC)

QED Presents is QED’s series of house-booked stand up showcases, featuring national headliners. 2/4: Ismael Loutfi, Liz Glazer, Jesse Eigner, Brian Kim, Tom Peters. 2/5: Jess Salomon, Dan Wilbur, Jeff Wright, Carole Montgomery, Alexis Guerreros. Starts 9:30PM ET. NOTE: QED requires proof of vaccination with photo ID. Click here...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Unisex Comedy (in NYC)

Join hosts Ashley Hamilton, Claire Parker, and Stewart Fullerton every Thursday at 7pm for an incredible lineup of live comedy. Featuring stand-up from: Cat Zini, JP McDade, Jordan Jensen, Wendy Steiner. Starts 7PM ET. Proof of vaccination required by NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Dan Joe Snowman Show (in NYC)

Dan Licata (6’7″, SNL) and Joe Pera (6’8″, Adult Swim) host a great comedy show to bring a friend, date, or family person to without having to worry about it being bad. LINEUP:. Stone and Stone. Adam Friedland. Shalewa Sharpe. Sarah Squirm. 7:00pm ET Doors /...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Anthony Moore
thecomedybureau.com

Mish Mosh Comedy Show (in LA)

It’s a night of stand-up comedy featuring a mish-mosh of talent: Jeremy “Gumbo” Christian, Lisa Sundstedt, Audrey Stewart, Dylan Mulvaney, Meagan Grainger, Helen Shephard. Produced and Hosted by Meryl Klemow. Bring your Valentine, your situationship, or that guy in the gas station lot that complimented your ankles....
LOS ANGELES, CA
culturemap.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents Ian Lara

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ian Lara is one of the hottest rising comics in New York City. Last year he taped a set for “Comedy Central Stand up Featuring” which has garnered over 10 million views. He made an appearance on this season of “NBC’s Bring the Funny” and made his late-night debut on the tonight show with Jimmy Fallon. He was a regular player on ‘This week at the Comedy Cellar’ on Comedy Central and You can catch his short special streaming on HBO max titled “la meets ny.” Keeping the momentum going he was named one of 2021 “JFL NEW faces” and the same week recorded his debut Comedy Central half-hour special.
HOUSTON, TX
skiddle.com

Didsbury Comedy Club

Garrett Millerick ('Wonderfully funny.' ??...??...??...??... The Times) Andrew Bird ('Excellent' Michael McIntyre), Dominic Hatton-Woods and MC Ray Bradshaw. This event occurred in February 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. First time here for Garrett Millerick ('Wonderfully funny.' ........ The Times) Andrew Bird ('Excellent' Michael...
TV & VIDEOS
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Show#Comedy Central#Bklyn Comedy Club#Acme Comedy#Evaevanscomedy#Tjstandup#Nyc
thecomedybureau.com

Live at the Barbershop (in NYC)

The show takes place in a real East Village Barbershop (Sometimes On Rooftops) and always featuring killer comics from TV, special guest drop-ins and amazing crowds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
skiddle.com

Chorlton Comedy Club

Three Live At The Apollo stars Paul McCaffrey, Brennan Reece, and MC Stephen Bailey plus Njambi McGrath!. This event occurred in February 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Three Live At The Apollo stars all on one bill - Paul McCaffrey, Brennan Reece, and...
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

Shakespeare Comedy Club

7:30pm til 9:30pm (last entry 8:00pm) Comedy downstairs at the Shakespeare have the most talented and varied stand up comedy line up, to fulfil everyone’s comedic acquired taste. This event occurred in February 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Found in the heart...
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
thecomedybureau.com

Celebrity Book Club with Chelsea Devantez (in NYC w/Livestream)

Join comedian Chelsea Devantez and her friends for a live podcast recording, recapping and deep diving on Brooke Shields’ memoir “There Was a Little Girl”. “The Book Club, dismissed as a feminine, frivolous time to drink wine and gossip is also a radical activity: a rare place where women have long been able to engage with the transformative power of books” – Jess McHugh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
biogamergirl.com

Review: Shenanigans Comedy Theatre (Huntsville)

Shenanigans Comedy Theatre in Huntsville, Alabama is the place for great standup, improv and sketch comedy. The theater is one of the few locations around the United States and is owned by Kim Wilson, Jessica Cotton, and Jesse Pollard. It was my first time at the theater, but I could...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
visitdallas.com

Comedy Hypnotist Flip Orley @ Dallas Comedy Club

Sleep Has Never Been So FUNNY! Orley's show is a concert in hypnotism, bringing to the stage stand-up, improvisation, and sketch comedy in its true form. The laughter is deafening, and the crowd watches in amazement as their friends and family display some of the funniest bits comedy will ever know. The unbelievable becomes believable before your very eyes. A brilliant comedian, Flip has blended his love of laughter with an extraordinary gift for hypnotism, making him one of the most sought-after entertainers on the corporate stage, and setting attendance records on the comedy circuit across the country. Maury Povich has turned over his show to Flip twice, as has Ricki Lake. His three traffic-stopping appearances on NBC's "Today" met with rave reviews. Orley is adamant about not embarrassing his volunteers. He prefers the audience to laugh with them, not at them. This is the purest form of improvisational entertainment you will ever see, as the show rewrites itself every night!
DALLAS, TX

