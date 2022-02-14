Daniel Hope: Master Violinist and “Musical Activist” in Perpetual Motion

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Born in Philadelphia in 1897 — her father John sold coal at Reading Terminal and her mother Annie had been a teacher — Marian Anderson was to become one of the world's leading singers. As this film by Rita Coburn (2017's "Maya Angelou: And I Still Rise") makes so clear, the path forward was complicated. Confronting racism in the U.S., Anderson went to Europe in the early '30s where she achieved worldwide fame, largely as an interpreter of German lieder. The impresario Sol Hurok got her to return to the U.S. and following a 1935 concert at New York's Town Hall, she became a superstar, albeit one who couldn't travel freely in either the south or north. When the Nassau Inn in Princeton refused her accommodation, Albert Einstein invited her to his home instead (she was to return year after year). Anderson was to become a Civil Rights icon but also spent nearly fifty years — quietly — on her farm outside Danbury, Connecticut, with husband architect Orpheus H. "King" Fisher. She died in 1993.

