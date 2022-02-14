General relativistic Lagrangian continuum theories -- Part I: reduced variational principles and junction conditions for hydrodynamics and elasticity

We perform particle-in-cell simulations to elucidate the microphysics of relativistic weakly magnetized shocks loaded with electron-positron pairs. Various external magnetizations $\sigma\lesssim 10^{-4}$ and pair-loading factors $Z_\pm \lesssim 10$ are studied, where $Z_\pm$ is the number of loaded electrons and positrons per ion. We find the following. (1) The shock becomes mediated by the ion Larmor gyration in the mean field when $\sigma$ exceeds a critical value $\sigma_{\rm L}$ that decreases with $Z_\pm$. At $\sigma\lesssim\sigma_{\rm L}$ the shock is mediated by particle scattering in the self-generated microturbulent fields, the strength and scale of which decrease with $Z_\pm$, leading to lower $\sigma_{\rm L}$. (2) The energy fraction carried by the post-shock pairs is robustly in the range between 20% and 50% of the upstream ion energy. The mean energy per post-shock electron scales as $\overline{E}_{\rm e}\propto (Z_\pm+1)^{-1}$. (3) Pair loading suppresses nonthermal ion acceleration at magnetizations as low as $\sigma\approx 5\times 10^{-6}$. The ions then become essentially thermal with mean energy $\overline{E}_{\rm i}$, while electrons form a nonthermal tail, extending from $E\sim (Z_\pm + 1)^{-1}\overline{E}_{\rm i}$ to $\overline{E}_{\rm i}$. When $\sigma = 0$, particle acceleration is enhanced by the formation of intense magnetic cavities that populate the precursor during the late stages of shock evolution. Here, the maximum energy of the nonthermal ions and electrons keeps growing over the duration of the simulation. Alongside the simulations, we develop theoretical estimates consistent with the numerical results. Our findings have important implications for models of early gamma-ray burst afterglows.

SCIENCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO