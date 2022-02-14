ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

General relativistic Lagrangian continuum theories -- Part I: reduced variational principles and junction conditions for hydrodynamics and elasticity

By François Gay-Balmaz
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

We establish a Lagrangian variational framework for general relativistic continuum theories that permits the development of the process of Lagrangian reduction by symmetry in the relativistic context. Starting with a continuum version of the Hamilton principle for the relativistic particle, we deduce two classes of reduced variational principles that are associated...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Universe Today

What is Einstein’s Theory of Relativity?

In the history of science and physics, several scholars, theories, and equations have become household names. In terms of scientists, notable examples include Pythagoras, Aristotle, Galileo, Newton, Planck, and Hawking. In terms of theories, there’s Archimede’s “Eureka,” Newton’s Apple (Universal Gravitation), and Schrodinger’s Cat (quantum mechanics). But the most famous and renowned is arguably Albert Einstein, Relativity, and the famous equation, E=mc2. In fact, Relativity may be the best-known scientific concept that few people truly understand.
SCIENCE
Wired

How the Physics of Resonance Shapes Reality

Almost anytime physicists announce that they’ve discovered a new particle, whether it’s the Higgs boson or the recently bagged double-charm tetraquark, what they’ve actually spotted is a small bump rising from an otherwise smooth curve on a plot. Such a bump is the unmistakable signature of “resonance,” one of the most ubiquitous phenomena in nature.
SCIENCE
Inverse

Scientists weigh one of the most mysterious particles in the universe

Neutrinos may be the most mysterious particles in the universe. These ghostly entities zip around at nearly the speed of light and can fly through matter easily — a light-year's worth of lead would only stop about half of the neutrinos flying through it. They are so light that no experiment to date has successfully weighed them.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continuum#Lagrangian#Elasticity#Relativistic Particle#General Relativity#The Gibbons Hawking York#Ghy#Cauchy Green
arxiv.org

Precision study of the continuum SU(3) Yang-Mills theory: how to use parallel tempering to improve on supercritical slowing down for first order phase transitions

We perform large scale simulations to characterize the transition in quenched QCD. It is shown by a rigorous finite size scaling that the transition is of first order. After this qualitative feature quantitative results are obtained with unprecedented precision: we calculate the transition temperature $w_0T_c$=0.25386(25), -- which is the first per-mill accurate result in QCD thermodynamics -- and the latent heat $\Delta E/T_c^4$=1.025(21)(27) in both cases carrying out controlled continuum and infinite volume extrapolations. As it is well known the cost of lattice simulations explodes in the vicinity of phase transitions, a phenomenon called critical slowing down for second order phase transitions and supercritical slowing down for first order phase transitions. We show that a generalization of the the parallel tempering algorithm of Marinari and Parisi [Europhys. Lett. 19, 451 (1992)] originally for spin systems can efficiently overcome these difficulties even if the transition is of first order, like in the case of QCD without quarks, or with very heavy quarks. We also report on our investigations on the autocorrelation times and other details.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

MGCVAE: Multi-objective Inverse Design via Molecular Graph Conditional Variational Autoencoder

The ultimate goal of various fields is to directly generate molecules with desired properties, such as finding water-soluble molecules in drug development and finding molecules suitable for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) or photosensitizers in the field of development of new organic materials. In this respect, this study proposes a molecular graph generative model based on the autoencoder for de novo design. The performance of molecular graph conditional variational autoencoder (MGCVAE) for generating molecules having specific desired properties is investigated by comparing it to molecular graph variational autoencoder (MGVAE). Furthermore, multi-objective optimization for MGCVAE was applied to satisfy two selected properties simultaneously. In this study, two physical properties -- logP and molar refractivity -- were used as optimization targets for the purpose of designing de novo molecules, especially in drug discovery. As a result, it was confirmed that among generated molecules, 25.89% optimized molecules were generated in MGCVAE compared to 0.66% in MGVAE. Hence, it demonstrates that MGCVAE effectively produced drug-like molecules with two target properties. The results of this study suggest that these graph-based data-driven models are one of the effective methods of designing new molecules that fulfill various physical properties, such as drug discovery.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Contrasting pseudo-criticality in the classical two-dimensional Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models: zero-temperature phase transition versus finite-temperature crossover

Tensor-network methods are used to perform a comparative study of the two-dimensional classical Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models. We demonstrate that uniform matrix product states (MPS) with explicit $\mathrm{SO}(3)$ symmetry can probe correlation lengths up to $\mathcal{O}(10^3)$ sites accurately, and we study the scaling of entanglement entropy and universal features of MPS entanglement spectra. For the Heisenberg model, we find no signs of a finite-temperature phase transition, supporting the scenario of asymptotic freedom. For the $\mathrm{RP}^2$ model we observe an abrupt onset of scaling behaviour, consistent with hints of a finite-temperature phase transition reported in previous studies. A careful analysis of the softening of the correlation length divergence, the scaling of the entanglement entropy and the MPS entanglement spectra shows that our results are inconsistent with true criticality, but are rather in agreement with the scenario of a crossover to a pseudo-critical region which exhibits strong signatures of nematic quasi-long-range order at length scales below the true correlation length. Our results reveal a fundamental difference in scaling behaviour between the Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models: Whereas the emergence of scaling in the former shifts to zero temperature if the bond dimension is increased, it occurs at a finite bond-dimension independent crossover temperature in the latter.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

The effect of inter-particle hydrodynamic and magnetic interactions in a magnetorheological fluid

A magnetorheological fluid, which consists of magnetic particles suspended in a viscous fluid, flows freely with well-dispersed particles in a the absence of a magnetic field, but particle aggregation results in flow cessation when a field is applied. The mechanism of dynamical arrest is examined by analysing interactions between magnetic particles in a magnetic field subject to a shear flow. An isolated spherical magnetic particle undergoes a transition between a rotating state at low magnetic field and a static orientation at high magnetic field. The effect of interactions for spherical dipolar and polarisable particles with static orientation is examined for a dilute viscous suspension. There are magnetic interactions due to the magnetic field disturbance at one particle caused by the dipole moment of another, hydrodynamic interactions due to the antisymmetric force moment of a non-rotating particle in a shear flow, and a modification of the magnetic field due to the particle magnetic moment density. When there is a concentration variation, the torque balance condition results in a disturbance to the orientation of the particle magnetic moment. The net force and the drift velocity due to these disturbances is calculated, and the collective motion generated is equivalent to an anisotropic diffusion process. When the magnetic field is in the flow plane, the diffusion coefficients in the two directions perpendicular to the field direction are negative, implying that concentration fluctuations are unstable in these directions. This instability could initiate field-induced dynamical arrest in a magnetorheological fluid.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Evolution of density fluctuations in the Lemaître--Tolman--Bondi metric containing coupled dark energy

We consider inhomogeneous spherically symmetric models based on the Lemaître-Tolman-Bondi (LTB) metric, assuming as its source an interactive mixture of ordinary baryonic matter, cold dark matter and dark energy with a coupling term proportional to the addition of energy densities of both dark fluids. We reduce Einstein's field equations to a first order 7-dimensional autonomous dynamical system of evolution equations and algebraic constraints. We study in detail the evolution of the energy density and spatial curvature profiles along the phase space by means of two subspace projections: a three-dimensional projection associated with the solutions of the Friedman-Lema\^ıtre-Robertson-Walker metric (invariant subspace) and a four-dimensional projection describing the evolution of the inhomogeneous fluctuations. We also classify and study the critical points of the system in comparison with previous work on similar sources, as well as solving numerically the equations for initial energy density and curvature profiles that lead to a spherical bounce whose collapsing time we estimate appropriately.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Theoretical Investigation of Structural, Electronic Properties and Half-Metallic Ferromagnetism in Ti doped CaS

In this research paper, we investigated the structural, electronic, and magnetic features of titanium atom substituting calciumatom in rock salt structure of CaS to explore the new dilute magnetic semiconductor compounds. The calculations are carried out using the full potential linearized augmented plane wave (FP-LAPW) method based on spin-polarized density functional theory, implemented in WIEN2k code. The generalized gradient approximation and Tran-Balaha modified Becke-Johnson exchange potential. The stability of Ti doped CaS in ferromagnetic state is provided by the total energy released from the optimized structures and defect formation energies. The classical model of Heisenberg is employed to estimate Curie temperature of these compounds. It is found that the room temperature ferromagnetism is achieved at low concentrations. The studied materials exhibit half metallic ferromagnetic demeanor. The half metallic gaps (GHM) are the extremely significant factors to consider for spintronic applications. The insertion of impurity significantly decreased the value of GHM due the broadening of 3d Ti states in the gap of the minority spin. Furthermore, to evaluate the effects of the exchange splitting process, the pd exchange splitting and the exchange constants are predicted.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Novel Four-DOF Lagrangian Approach to Attitude Tracking for Rigid Spacecraft

This paper presents a novel Lagrangian approach to attitude tracking for rigid spacecraft using unit quaternions, where the motion equations of a spacecraft are described by a four degrees of freedom Lagrangian dynamics subject to a holonomic constraint imposed by the norm of a unit quaternion. The basic energy-conservation property as well as some additional useful properties of the Lagrangian dynamics are explored, enabling to develop quaternion-based attitude tracking controllers by taking full advantage of a broad class of tracking control designs for mechanical systems based on energy-shaping methodology. Global tracking of a desired attitude on the unit sphere is achieved by designing control laws that render the tracking error on the four-dimensional Euclidean space to converge to the origin. The topological constraints for globally exponentially tracking by a quaternion-based continuous controller and singularities in controller designs based on any three-parameter representation of the attitude are then avoided. Using this approach, a full-state feedback controller is first developed, and then several important issues, such as robustness to noise in quaternion measurements, unknown on-orbit torque disturbances, uncertainty in the inertial matrix, and lack of angular-velocity measurements are addressed progressively, by designing a hybrid state-feedback controller, an adaptive hybrid state-feedback controller, and an adaptive hybrid attitude-feedback controller. Global asymptotic stability is established for each controller. Simulations are included to illustrate the theoretical results.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Superconductivity in high-$T_c$ and related strongly correlated systems from variational perspective: Beyond mean field theory

In this review, we single out selected universal features of high-$T_c$ and related systems, which can be compared with experiment. We start with the concept of real-space pairing, combined with strong correlations. The discussion of concrete properties relies on variational approach, based on renormalized mean-field theory (RMFT) in the form of statistically-consistent Gutzwiller approximation (SGA), and Diagrammatic Expansion of the Variational Wave Function (DE-GWF). Two energy scales appear, one involving quasiparticles close to the Fermi energy, and the other reflecting the correlated state. Those two regimes are separated by a kink in the dispersion relation, observed in photoemission. One obtains both the doping dependent properties and renormalized quasiparticles. The reviewed ground-state characteristics for high-$T_c$ systems encompass superconductivity, nematicity, charge- (and pair-) density-wave effects, as well as non-BCS kinetic energy gain in the paired state, all in quantitative manner. Calculated dynamic properties are: universal Fermi velocity, Fermi wave-vector, effective mass enhancement, pseudogap, and $d$-wave gap magnitude. The minimal realistic model is represented by the $t$-$J$-$U$ Hamiltonian. Inadequacy of the $t$-$J$ and Hubbard models is discussed. For heavy fermion systems we summarize superconducting, Kondo insulating, ferro- and anti-ferromagnetic states. We overview also coexistent ferromagnetic (spin-triplet) superconducting phases observed for $\mathrm{UGe_2}$. Finally, we extend our scheme to collective spin and charge fluctuations in high-$T_c$ systems, starting from variational approach, combined with $1/N$ expansion (beyond random phase approximation). Spectrum of collective spin and charge excitations is determined for the Hubbard and $t$-$J$-$U$ models, and compared quantitatively with recent experiments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Microphysics of Relativistic Collisionless Electron-ion-positron Shocks

We perform particle-in-cell simulations to elucidate the microphysics of relativistic weakly magnetized shocks loaded with electron-positron pairs. Various external magnetizations $\sigma\lesssim 10^{-4}$ and pair-loading factors $Z_\pm \lesssim 10$ are studied, where $Z_\pm$ is the number of loaded electrons and positrons per ion. We find the following. (1) The shock becomes mediated by the ion Larmor gyration in the mean field when $\sigma$ exceeds a critical value $\sigma_{\rm L}$ that decreases with $Z_\pm$. At $\sigma\lesssim\sigma_{\rm L}$ the shock is mediated by particle scattering in the self-generated microturbulent fields, the strength and scale of which decrease with $Z_\pm$, leading to lower $\sigma_{\rm L}$. (2) The energy fraction carried by the post-shock pairs is robustly in the range between 20% and 50% of the upstream ion energy. The mean energy per post-shock electron scales as $\overline{E}_{\rm e}\propto (Z_\pm+1)^{-1}$. (3) Pair loading suppresses nonthermal ion acceleration at magnetizations as low as $\sigma\approx 5\times 10^{-6}$. The ions then become essentially thermal with mean energy $\overline{E}_{\rm i}$, while electrons form a nonthermal tail, extending from $E\sim (Z_\pm + 1)^{-1}\overline{E}_{\rm i}$ to $\overline{E}_{\rm i}$. When $\sigma = 0$, particle acceleration is enhanced by the formation of intense magnetic cavities that populate the precursor during the late stages of shock evolution. Here, the maximum energy of the nonthermal ions and electrons keeps growing over the duration of the simulation. Alongside the simulations, we develop theoretical estimates consistent with the numerical results. Our findings have important implications for models of early gamma-ray burst afterglows.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Theory of perturbatively nonlinear quantum transport I: general formulation and structure of the retarded correlator

This article is the first of a trilogy that addresses various aspects of the perturbative response of general quantum systems, with possibly nontrivial ground state geometry, beyond linear order. Here, we use group theoretical considerations to investigate the structure of retarded correlators, and demonstrate how they decompose according to irreducible representations of a `time-reversal group' and relevant permutation groups, with the former probing dissipative and time-reversal properties, and the latter discerning configurational properties -- longitudinal, transverse and their generalizations. We establish second order fluctuation-dissipation and fluctuation-reaction theorems, and connect them to well-known second order transport effects such as the shift and injection currents. Exploiting the Schur-Weyl duality between irreducible representations of general linear groups and irreducible representations of permutation groups, we show how to decide which terms in the decomposition based on the latter can be supported by different crystals described via the 32 point groups, and perform the full point group classification for rank 3 and 4 polar and axial tensors. Our results provide a formal basis for the extraction of uniquely differing physical effects from retarded correlators. Applications to second order charge current responses in selected cases are given in part III.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Impact of the X ray edge singularity on detection of relic neutrinos in the PTOLEMY project

Direct detection of relic neutrinos in a beta-decay experiment is an ambitious goal, which has for a long time been beyond the reach of available technology. One of the toughest practical difficulties that such an experiment has to overcome is that it needs to deal with a large amount of radioactive material in such a way as to not compromise the energy resolution required for the separation of useful events from the massive beta-decay background. The PTOLEMY project offers an innovative approach to this problem based on deposition of radioactive material on graphene. While such an approach is expected to resolve the main difficulty, new challenges arise from the proximity of the beta decayers to a solid state system. In this work, we focus on the effect of the shakeup of the graphene electron system due to a beta-decay event. We calculate the distortion of the relic neutrino peaks as resulting from such a shakeup, analyse the impact of the distortion on the visibility of neutrino capture events and discuss what technological solutions could be used to improve the visibility of neutrino capture events.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

2D energy-momentum tensor distributions of nucleon in a large-$N_c$ quark model from ultra-relativistic to non-relativistic limit

Form factors of the energy-momentum tensor (EMT) can be interpreted in certain frames in terms of spatial distributions of energy, stress, linear and angular momentum, based on 2D or 3D Fourier transforms. This interpretation is in general subject to ``relativistic recoil corrections'', except when the nucleon moves at the speed of light like e.g. in the infinite-momentum frame. We show that it is possible to formulate a large-$N_c$ limit in which the probabilistic interpretation of the nucleon EMT distributions holds also in other frames. We use the bag model formulated in the large-$N_c$ limit as an internally consistent quark model framework to visualize the information content associated with the 2D EMT distributions. In order to provide more intuition, we present results in the physical situation and in three different limits: by considering a heavy-quark limit, a large system-size limit and a constituent-quark limit. The visualizations of the distributions in these extreme limits will help to interpret the results from experiments, lattice QCD, and other models or effective theories.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the metric theory of approximations by reduced fractions: a quantitative Koukoulopoulos-Maynard theorem

Let $\psi: \mathbb{N} \to [0,1/2]$ be given. The Duffin-Schaeffer conjecture, recently resolved by Koukoulopoulos and Maynard, asserts that for almost all reals $\alpha$ there are infinitely many coprime solutions $(p,q)$ to the inequality $|\alpha - p/q| < \psi(q)/q$, provided that the series $\sum_{q=1}^\infty \varphi(q) \psi(q) / q$ is divergent. In the present paper, we establish a quantitative version of this result, by showing that for almost all $\alpha$ the number of coprime solutions $(p,q)$, subject to $q \leq Q$, is of asymptotic order $\sum_{q=1}^Q 2 \varphi(q) \psi(q) / q$. The proof relies on the method of GCD graphs as invented by Koukoulopoulos and Maynard, together with a refined overlap estimate coming from sieve theory, and number-theoretic input on the "anatomy of integers". The key phenomenon is that the system of approximation sets exhibits "asymptotic independence on average" as the total mass of the set system increases.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Accuracy of Restricted Boltzmann Machines for the one-dimensional $J_1-J_2$ Heisenberg model

Neural networks have been recently proposed as variational wave functions for quantum many-body systems [G. Carleo and M. Troyer, Science 355, 602 (2017)]. In this work, we focus on a specific architecture, known as Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and analyse its accuracy for the spin-1/2 $J_1-J_2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model in one spatial dimension. The ground state of this model has a non-trivial sign structure, especially for $J_2/J_1>0.5$, forcing us to work with complex-valued RBMs. Two variational Ansätze are discussed: one defined through a fully complex RBM, and one in which two different real-valued networks are used to approximate modulus and phase of the wave function. In both cases, translational invariance is imposed by considering linear combinations of RBMs, giving access also to the lowest-energy excitations at fixed momentum $k$. We perform a systematic study on small clusters to evaluate the accuracy of these wave functions in comparison to exact results, providing evidence for the supremacy of the fully complex RBM. Our calculations show that this kind of Ansätze is very flexible and describes both gapless and gapped ground states, also capturing the incommensurate spin-spin correlations and low-energy spectrum for $J_2/J_1>0.5$. The RBM results are also compared to the ones obtained with Gutzwiller-projected fermionic states, often employed to describe quantum spin models [F. Ferrari, A. Parola, S. Sorella and F. Becca, Phys. Rev. B 97, 235103 (2018)]. Contrary to the latter class of variational states, the fully-connected structure of RBMs hampers the transferability of the wave function from small to large clusters, implying an increase of the computational cost with the system size.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Deciphering stellar chorus: apollinaire, a Python 3 module for Bayesian peakbagging in helio- and asteroseismology

Since the asteroseismic revolution, availability of efficient and reliable methods to extract stellar-oscillation mode parameters has been one of the keystone of modern stellar physics. In the helio- and asteroseismology fields, these methods are usually referred as peakbagging. We introduce in this paper the apollinaire module, a new Python 3 open-source Markov Chains Monte Carlo (MCMC) framework dedicated to peakbagging. The theoretical framework necessary to understand MCMC peakbagging methods for integrated helio- and asteroseismic observations are extensively described. In particular, we present the models that are used to compute the posterior probability in a peakbagging framework. A description of the apollinaire module is then provided. We explain how the module enables stellar background, p-mode global pattern and individual-mode parameters extraction. By taking into account instrumental particularities, stellar inclination angle, rotational splittings, and asymmetries, the module allows fitting a large variety of p-mode models suited for solar as well as stellar data analysis with different instruments. After having been validated through a Monte Carlo fitting trial on synthetic data, the module is benchmarked by comparing its outputs with results obtained with other peakbagging codes. An analysis of the PSD of 89 one-year subseries of GOLF observations is performed. Six stars are also selected from the Kepler LEGACY sample in order to demonstrate the code abilities on asteroseismic data. The parameters we extract with apollinaire are in good agreement with those presented in the literature and demonstrate the precision and reliability of the module.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy