Classical superdense coding and communication advantage of a single quantum

Until quantum repeaters become mature, quantum networks remain restricted either to limited areas of directly connected nodes or to nodes connected to a common node. We circumvent this limitation by conceiving quantum networks using secure classical repeaters combined with the quantum secure direct communication (QSDC) principle, which is a compelling form of quantum communication that directly transmits information over quantum channel. The final component of this promising solution is our classical quantum-resistant algorithm. Explicitly, in these networks, the ciphertext gleaned from a quantum-resistant algorithm is transmitted using QSDC along the nodes, where it is read out and then transmitted to the next node. At the repeaters, the information is protected by our quantum-resistant algorithm, which is secure even in the face of a quantum computer. Hence, our solution offers secure end-to-end communication across the entire network, since it is capable of both eavesdropping detection and prevention in the emerging quantum internet. It is compatible with operational networks, and will enjoy the compelling services of the popular Internet, including authentication. Hence, it smoothens the transition from the classical Internet to the Quantum Internet (Qinternet) by following a gradual evolutionary upgrade. It will act as an alternative network in quantum computing networks in the future. We have presented the first experimental demonstration of a secure classical repeater based hybrid quantum network constructed by a serial concatenation of an optical fiber and free-space communication link. In conclusion, secure repeater networks may indeed be constructed using existing technology and continue to support a seamless evolutionary pathway to the future Qinternet of quantum computers.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO