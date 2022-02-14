ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An elegant proof of self-testing for multipartite Bell inequalities

By Ekta Panwar, Palash Pandya, Marcin Wieśniak
 2 days ago

The predictions of quantum theory are incompatible with local-causal explanations. This phenomenon is called Bell non-locality and is witnessed by violation of Bell-inequalities. The maximal violation of certain Bell-inequalities can only be attained in an essentially...

arxiv.org

Tighter Constraints of Multipartite Systems in terms of General Quantum Correlations

Monogamy and polygamy relations characterize the quantum correlation distributions among multipartite quantum systems. We investigate the monogamy and polygamy relations satisfied by measures of general quantum correlation. By using the Hamming weight, we derive new monogamy and polygamy inequalities satisfied by the $\beta$-th power and the $\alpha$-th power of general quantum correlations, respectively. We show that these monogamy and polygamy relations are tighter than the existing ones, such as [Int. J. Theor. Phys. 60, 1455-1470 (2021)]. Taking concurrence and the Tsallis-$q$ entanglement of assistance as examples, we show the advantages of our results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Contrasting pseudo-criticality in the classical two-dimensional Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models: zero-temperature phase transition versus finite-temperature crossover

Tensor-network methods are used to perform a comparative study of the two-dimensional classical Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models. We demonstrate that uniform matrix product states (MPS) with explicit $\mathrm{SO}(3)$ symmetry can probe correlation lengths up to $\mathcal{O}(10^3)$ sites accurately, and we study the scaling of entanglement entropy and universal features of MPS entanglement spectra. For the Heisenberg model, we find no signs of a finite-temperature phase transition, supporting the scenario of asymptotic freedom. For the $\mathrm{RP}^2$ model we observe an abrupt onset of scaling behaviour, consistent with hints of a finite-temperature phase transition reported in previous studies. A careful analysis of the softening of the correlation length divergence, the scaling of the entanglement entropy and the MPS entanglement spectra shows that our results are inconsistent with true criticality, but are rather in agreement with the scenario of a crossover to a pseudo-critical region which exhibits strong signatures of nematic quasi-long-range order at length scales below the true correlation length. Our results reveal a fundamental difference in scaling behaviour between the Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models: Whereas the emergence of scaling in the former shifts to zero temperature if the bond dimension is increased, it occurs at a finite bond-dimension independent crossover temperature in the latter.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Interplay of leakage radiation and protection in topological photonic crystal cavities

René Barczyk (1), Nikhil Parappurath (1), Sonakshi Arora (2), Thomas Bauer (2), L. Kuipers (2), Ewold Verhagen (1) ((1) AMOLF, (2) Delft University of Technology) The introduction of topological concepts to the design of photonic crystal cavities holds great promise for applications in integrated photonics due to the prospect of topological protection. This study examines the signatures of topological light confinement in the leakage radiation of two-dimensional topological photonic crystal cavities. The cavities are implemented in an all-dielectric platform that features the photonic quantum spin Hall effect at telecom wavelengths and supports helical edge states that are weakly coupled to the radiation continuum. The modes of resonators scaling down to single point defects in the surrounding bulk lattice are characterized via spectral position and multipolar nature of the eigenstates. The mode profiles in real and momentum space are mapped using far field imaging and Fourier spectropolarimetry, revealing how certain properties of the cavity modes reflect on their origin in the topological bandstructure. This includes band-inversion-induced confinement and inverted scaling of mode spectra for trivial and topological defect cavities. Furthermore, hallmarks of topological protection in the loss rates are demonstrated, which are largely unaffected by cavity shape and size. The results constitute an important step toward the use of radiative topological cavities for on-chip confinement of light, control of emitted wave fronts, and enhancing light-matter interactions.
PHYSICS
Random Feature Amplification: Feature Learning and Generalization in Neural Networks

In this work, we provide a characterization of the feature-learning process in two-layer ReLU networks trained by gradient descent on the logistic loss following random initialization. We consider data with binary labels that are generated by an XOR-like function of the input features. We permit a constant fraction of the training labels to be corrupted by an adversary. We show that, although linear classifiers are no better than random guessing for the distribution we consider, two-layer ReLU networks trained by gradient descent achieve generalization error close to the label noise rate, refuting the conjecture of Malach and Shalev-Shwartz that 'deeper is better only when shallow is good'. We develop a novel proof technique that shows that at initialization, the vast majority of neurons function as random features that are only weakly correlated with useful features, and the gradient descent dynamics 'amplify' these weak, random features to strong, useful features.
COMPUTERS
Explaining reaction coordinates of alanine dipeptide isomerization obtained from deep neural networks using Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI)

A method for obtaining appropriate reaction coordinates is required to identify transition states distinguishing product and reactant in complex molecular systems. Recently, abundant research has been devoted to obtaining reaction coordinates using artificial neural networks from deep learning literature, where many collective variables are typically utilized in the input layer. However, it is difficult to explain the details of which collective variables contribute to the predicted reaction coordinates owing to the complexity of the nonlinear functions in deep neural networks. To overcome this limitation, we used Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) methods of the Local Interpretable Model-agnostic Explanation (LIME) and the game theory-based framework known as Shapley Additive exPlanations (SHAP). We demonstrated that XAI enables us to obtain the degree of contribution of each collective variable to reaction coordinates that is determined by nonlinear regressions with deep learning for the committor of the alanine dipeptide isomerization in vacuum. In particular, both LIME and SHAP provide important features to the predicted reaction coordinates, which are characterized by appropriate dihedral angles consistent with those previously reported from the committor test analysis. The present study offers an AI-aided framework to explain the appropriate reaction coordinates, which acquires considerable significance when the number of degrees of freedom increases.
SCIENCE
Theoretical Investigation of Structural, Electronic Properties and Half-Metallic Ferromagnetism in Ti doped CaS

In this research paper, we investigated the structural, electronic, and magnetic features of titanium atom substituting calciumatom in rock salt structure of CaS to explore the new dilute magnetic semiconductor compounds. The calculations are carried out using the full potential linearized augmented plane wave (FP-LAPW) method based on spin-polarized density functional theory, implemented in WIEN2k code. The generalized gradient approximation and Tran-Balaha modified Becke-Johnson exchange potential. The stability of Ti doped CaS in ferromagnetic state is provided by the total energy released from the optimized structures and defect formation energies. The classical model of Heisenberg is employed to estimate Curie temperature of these compounds. It is found that the room temperature ferromagnetism is achieved at low concentrations. The studied materials exhibit half metallic ferromagnetic demeanor. The half metallic gaps (GHM) are the extremely significant factors to consider for spintronic applications. The insertion of impurity significantly decreased the value of GHM due the broadening of 3d Ti states in the gap of the minority spin. Furthermore, to evaluate the effects of the exchange splitting process, the pd exchange splitting and the exchange constants are predicted.
PHYSICS
Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS
Can a spin chain relate combinatorics to number theory?

The Motzkin spin chain is a spin-$1$ frustration-free model introduced by Shor & Movassagh. The ground state is constructed by mapping of random walks on upper half of the square lattice to spin configurations. It has unusually large entanglement entropy [quantum fluctuations]. We simplify the model by removing one of the local equivalence moves of the Motzkin paths. The system becomes integrable [similar to the XXX spin chain]. We call it free Motzkin chain. From the point of view of quantum integrability, the model is special since its $R$-matrix does not have crossing-unitarity. We solve the periodic free Motzkin chain by generalized functional Bethe Ansatz method. We construct a $T-Q$ relation with an additional parameter to formulate the energy spectrum. This new parameter is related to the roots of unity and can be described by the Möbius function of the number theory. We observe further patterns of the number theory.
MATHEMATICS
Optically-induced magnetization switching in NiCo2O4 thin films using ultrafast lasers

Recently, all-optical magnetization control has been garnering considerable attention in realizing next-generation ultrafast magnetic information devices. Here, employing a magneto-optical Kerr effect (MOKE) microscope, we observed the laser-induced magnetization switching of ferrimagnetic oxide NiCo2O4 (NCO) epitaxial thin films with perpendicular magnetic anisotropy, where the sample was pumped at 1030-nm laser pulses, and magnetic domain images were acquired via the MOKE microscope with a white light emitting diode. Laser pulses irradiated an NCO thin film at various temperatures from 300 K to 400 K while altering the parameters of pulse interval, fluence, and the number of pulses with the absence of the external magnetic field. We observed accumulative all-optical switching at 380 K and above. Our observation of oxide NCO thin films facilitates the realization of chemically stable magnetization switching using ultrafast lasers, and without applying a magnetic field.
PHYSICS
Two-dimensional crystals on adhesive substrates subjected to uniform transverse pressure

In this work we consider bubbles that can form spontaneously when a two-dimensional (2D) crystal is transferred to a substrate with gases or liquids trapped at the crystal-substrate interface. The underlying mechanics may be described by a thin sheet on an adhesive substrate with the trapped fluid applying uniform transverse pressure. What makes this apparently simple problem complex is the rich interplay among geometry, interface, elasticity and instability. Particularly, extensive small-scale experiments have shown that the 2D crystal surrounding a bubble can adhere to and, meanwhile, slide on the substrate. The radially inward sliding causes hoop compression to the 2D crystal which may exploit wrinkling instabilities to relax or partially relax the compression. We present a theoretical model to understand the complex behaviors of even a linearly elastic 2D crystal due to the combination of nonlinear geometry, adhesion, sliding, and wrinkling in bubble systems. We show that this understanding not only successfully predicts the geometry of a spontaneous bubble but also reveals the strain-coupled physics of 2D crystals, e.g., the pseudomagnetic fields in graphene bubbles.
PHYSICS
The effect of inter-particle hydrodynamic and magnetic interactions in a magnetorheological fluid

A magnetorheological fluid, which consists of magnetic particles suspended in a viscous fluid, flows freely with well-dispersed particles in a the absence of a magnetic field, but particle aggregation results in flow cessation when a field is applied. The mechanism of dynamical arrest is examined by analysing interactions between magnetic particles in a magnetic field subject to a shear flow. An isolated spherical magnetic particle undergoes a transition between a rotating state at low magnetic field and a static orientation at high magnetic field. The effect of interactions for spherical dipolar and polarisable particles with static orientation is examined for a dilute viscous suspension. There are magnetic interactions due to the magnetic field disturbance at one particle caused by the dipole moment of another, hydrodynamic interactions due to the antisymmetric force moment of a non-rotating particle in a shear flow, and a modification of the magnetic field due to the particle magnetic moment density. When there is a concentration variation, the torque balance condition results in a disturbance to the orientation of the particle magnetic moment. The net force and the drift velocity due to these disturbances is calculated, and the collective motion generated is equivalent to an anisotropic diffusion process. When the magnetic field is in the flow plane, the diffusion coefficients in the two directions perpendicular to the field direction are negative, implying that concentration fluctuations are unstable in these directions. This instability could initiate field-induced dynamical arrest in a magnetorheological fluid.
PHYSICS
Purity of thermal mixed quantum states

We develop a formula to evaluate the purity of a series of thermal equilibrium states that can be calculated in numerical experiments without knowing the exact form of the quantum state {\it a priori}. Canonical typicality guarantees that there are numerous microscopically different expressions of such states, which we call thermal mixed quantum (TMQ) states. Suppose that we construct a TMQ state by a mixture of $N_\mathrm{samp}$ independent pure states. The weight of each pure state is given by its norm, and the partition function is given by the average of the norms. To qualify how efficiently the mixture is done, we introduce a quantum statistical quantity called "normalized fluctuation of partition function (NFPF)". For smaller NFPF, the TMQ state is closer to the equally weighted mixture of pure states, which means higher efficiency, requiring a smaller $N_\mathrm{samp}$. The largest NFPF is realized in the Gibbs state with purity-zero and exponentially large $N_\mathrm{samp}$, while the smallest NFPF is given for thermal pure quantum state with purity-1 and $N_\mathrm{samp}=1$. The purity is formulated using solely the NFPF and roughly gives $N_\mathrm{samp}^{-1}$. Our analytical results are numerically tested and confirmed by the two random sampling methods built on matrix-product-state-based wave functions.
PHYSICS
Information-Theoretic Analysis of Minimax Excess Risk

Two main concepts studied in machine learning theory are generalization gap (difference between train and test error) and excess risk (difference between test error and the minimum possible error). While information-theoretic tools have been used extensively to study the generalization gap of learning algorithms, the information-theoretic nature of excess risk has not yet been fully investigated. In this paper, some steps are taken toward this goal. We consider the frequentist problem of minimax excess risk as a zero-sum game between algorithm designer and the world. Then, we argue that it is desirable to modify this game in a way that the order of play can be swapped. We prove that, under some regularity conditions, if the world and designer can play randomly the duality gap is zero and the order of play can be changed. In this case, a Bayesian problem surfaces in the dual representation. This makes it possible to utilize recent information-theoretic results on minimum excess risk in Bayesian learning to provide bounds on the minimax excess risk. We demonstrate the applicability of the results by providing information theoretic insight on two important classes of problems: classification when the hypothesis space has finite VC-dimension, and regularized least squares.
COMPUTERS
Noise correction of large deviations with anomalous scaling

We present a path integral calculation of the probability distribution associated with the time-integrated moments of the Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process that includes the Gaussian prefactor in addition to the dominant path or instanton term obtained in the low-noise limit. The instanton term was obtained recently [D. Nickelsen, H. Touchette, Phys. Rev. Lett. 121, 090602 (2018)] and shows that the large deviations of the time-integrated moments are anomalous in the sense that the logarithm of their distribution scales nonlinearly with the integration time. The Gaussian prefactor gives a correction to the low-noise approximation and leads us to define an instanton variance giving some insights as to how anomalous large deviations are created in time. The results are compared with simulations based on importance sampling, extending our previous results based on direct Monte Carlo simulations. We conclude by explaining why many of the standard analytical and numerical methods of large deviation theory fail in the case of anomalous large deviations.
SCIENCE
Two-dimensional Functional Minerals for Sustainable Optics

Ziyang Huang, Tianshu Lan, Lixin Dai, Xueting Zhao, Zhongyue Wang, Zehao Zhang, Bing Li, Jialiang Li, Jingao Liu, Baofu Ding, Andre K. Geim, Hui-Ming Cheng, Bilu Liu. Optical device is a key component in our lives and organic liquid crystals are nowadays widely used to reduce human imprint. However, this technology still suffers from relatively high costs, toxicity and other environmental impacts, and cannot fully meet the demand of future sustainable society. Here we describe an alternative approach to colour-tuneable optical devices, which is based on sustainable inorganic liquid crystals derived from two-dimensional mineral materials abundant in nature. The prototypical two-dimensional mineral of vermiculite is massively produced by a green method, possessing size-to-thickness ratios of >103, in-plane magnetisation of >10 emu g-1, and an optical bandgap of >3 eV. These characteristics endow two-dimensional vermiculite with sensitive magneto-birefringence response, which is several orders of magnitude larger than organic counterparts, as well as capability of broad-spectrum modulation. Our finding consequently permits the fabrication of various chromic devices with low or even zero-energy consumption, which can be used for sustainable optics.
CHEMISTRY
Deep learning and differential equations for modeling changes in individual-level latent dynamics between observation periods

When modeling longitudinal biomedical data, often dimensionality reduction as well as dynamic modeling in the resulting latent representation is needed. This can be achieved by artificial neural networks for dimension reduction, and differential equations for dynamic modeling of individual-level trajectories. However, such approaches so far assume that parameters of individual-level dynamics are constant throughout the observation period. Motivated by an application from psychological resilience research, we propose an extension where different sets of differential equation parameters are allowed for observation sub-periods. Still, estimation for intra-individual sub-periods is coupled for being able to fit the model also with a relatively small dataset. We subsequently derive prediction targets from individual dynamic models of resilience in the application. These serve as interpretable resilience-related outcomes, to be predicted from characteristics of individuals, measured at baseline and a follow-up time point, and selecting a small set of important predictors. Our approach is seen to successfully identify individual-level parameters of dynamic models that allows us to stably select predictors, i.e., resilience factors. Furthermore, we can identify those characteristics of individuals that are the most promising for updates at follow-up, which might inform future study design. This underlines the usefulness of our proposed deep dynamic modeling approach with changes in parameters between observation sub-periods.
SCIENCE
Postulating dark matter particle mass and properties from two-thirds law for self-gravitating collisionless dark matter flow

Dark matter can be characterized by the mass and size of its smallest constituents, which are challenging to be directly probed and detected. We present a new approach to predict the mass and properties of dark matter particles based on the nature of dark matter flow. The self-gravitating collisionless dark matter flow exhibits an inverse mass and energy cascade from small to large mass scales with a scale-independent constant energy flux (the rate of energy transfer $\epsilon_u$). In this paper, we study the simplest case with only gravitational interaction involved. In the absence of viscosity, the energy cascade leads to a two-thirds law for pairwise velocity that extends down to the smallest length scale, where quantum effects are dominant. Combining the energy flux $\epsilon_u$, Planck constant $\hbar$, and gravitational constant $G$ on that scale, the mass of dark matter particles is found to be around $10^{12}$GeV and size is on the order of $10^{-13}$m. This suggests a heavy dark matter scenario with a mass much greater than standard thermal WIMPs.
ASTRONOMY
Selective measurement of longitudinal electron spin relaxation time $T_1$ of Ce$^{3+}$ ions in YAG lattice: Resonant spin inertia

Electron spin oriented along an external magnetic field is subject to longitudinal spin relaxation with characteristic time $T_1$. The corresponding decay is nonoscillating, so one cannot readily ascribe $T_1$ to a certain $g$ factor. This becomes a problem when several electronic states with different $g$ factors are present in the system, e.g. electrons and holes. We solve this problem by optically pumping spin polarization and then selectively depolarizing it using a radio frequency (rf) field. By modulating the rf field one can observe the retarded modulation of spin polarization which depends on the relation between the modulation period and $T_1$. Using this selective spin inertia method, we unveil the strong anisotropy of $T_1$ for rare-earth Ce$^{3+}$ ions in a YAG crystal at low temperatures and low magnetic fields. We also show that the large spread of Larmor frequencies within the electron ensemble in this system is not static, but results from the fluctuations of internal magnetic fields on a timescale much shorter than $T_1$.
PHYSICS

