Chemistry

Tuning quantum-classical correspondence of molecular systems in a cavity

By Nimrod Moiseyev, Milan Sindelka
 2 days ago

We show that the correspondence between quantum and classical mechanics can be tuned by varying the coupling strength between the cavity modes and an atom or a molecule. In the acceleration gauge the cavity-matter system is represented by...

Impact of Dissipation on Universal Fluctuation Dynamics in Open Quantum Systems

Recent experimental and theoretical works have uncovered nontrivial quantum dynamics due to external dissipation. Using an exact numerical method and a renormalization-group-based analytical technique, we theoretically elucidate that dissipation drastically alters universal particle-number-fluctuation dynamics related to surface-roughness growth in non-interacting fermions and bosons. In a system under dephasing that causes loss of spatial coherence, we find that a universality class of surface-roughness dynamics changes from the ballistic class to a class with the Edwards-Wilkinson scaling exponents and an unconventional scaling function. On the other hand, in a system under dissipation with in- and out-flow of particles that breaks particle-number conservation, the universal dynamics is lost.
PHYSICS
Direct Molecular Conformation Generation

Jinhua Zhu, Yingce Xia, Chang Liu, Lijun Wu, Shufang Xie, Tong Wang, Yusong Wang, Wengang Zhou, Tao Qin, Houqiang Li, Tie-Yan Liu. Molecular conformation generation aims to generate three-dimensional coordinates of all the atoms in a molecule and is an important task in bioinformatics and pharmacology. Previous distance-based methods first predict interatomic distances and then generate conformations based on them, which could result in conflicting distances. In this work, we propose a method that directly predicts the coordinates of atoms. We design a dedicated loss function for conformation generation, which is invariant to roto-translation of coordinates of conformations and permutation of symmetric atoms in molecules. We further design a backbone model that stacks multiple blocks, where each block refines the conformation generated by its preceding block. Our method achieves state-of-the-art results on four public benchmarks: on small-scale GEOM-QM9 and GEOM-Drugs which have $200$K training data, we can improve the previous best matching score by $3.5\%$ and $28.9\%$; on large-scale GEOM-QM9 and GEOM-Drugs which have millions of training data, those two improvements are $47.1\%$ and $36.3\%$. This shows the effectiveness of our method and the great potential of the direct approach. Our code is released at \url{this https URL}.
CHEMISTRY
Scrambling and quantum feedback in a nanomechanical system

The question of how swiftly entanglement spreads over a system has attracted vital interest. In this regard, the out-of-time ordered correlator (OTOC) is a quantitative measure of the entanglement spreading process. Particular interest concerns the propagation of quantum correlations in the lattice systems, {\it e.g.}, spin chains. In a seminal paper D. A. Roberts, D. Stanford and L. Susskind, J. High Energy Phys. 03, 051, (2015) the concept of the OTOC's radius was introduced. The radius of the OTOC defines the front line reached by the spread of entanglement. Beyond this radius operators commute. In the present work, we propose a model of two nanomechanical systems coupled with two Nitrogen-vacancy (NV) center spins. Oscillators are coupled to each other directly while NV spins are not. Therefore, the correlation between the NV spins may arise only through the quantum feedback exerted from the first NV spin to the first oscillator and transferred from the first oscillator to the second oscillator via the direct coupling. Thus nonzero OTOC between NV spins quantifies the strength of the quantum feedback. We show that NV spins cannot exert quantum feedback on classical nonlinear oscillators. We also discuss the inherently quantum case with a linear quantum harmonic oscillator indirectly coupling the two spins and verify that in the classical limit of the oscillator, the OTOC vanishes.
MATHEMATICS
Identification of topological phases using classically-optimized variational quantum eigensolver

Variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) is regarded as a promising candidate of hybrid quantum-classical algorithm for the near-term quantum computers. Meanwhile, VQE is confronted with a challenge that statistical error associated with the measurement as well as systematic error could significantly hamper the optimization. To circumvent this issue, we propose classically-optimized VQE (co-VQE), where the whole process of the optimization is efficiently conducted on a classical computer. The efficacy of the method is guaranteed by the observation that quantum circuits with a constant (or logarithmic) depth are classically tractable via simulations of local subsystems. In co-VQE, we only use quantum computers to measure nonlocal quantities after the parameters are optimized. As proof-of-concepts, we present numerical experiments on quantum spin models with topological phases. After the optimization, we identify the topological phases by nonlocal order parameters as well as unsupervised machine learning on inner products between quantum states. The proposed method maximizes the advantage of using quantum computers while avoiding strenuous optimization on noisy quantum devices. Furthermore, in terms of quantum machine learning, our study shows an intriguing approach that employs quantum computers to generate data of quantum systems while using classical computers for the learning process.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Planck
Quantum Kernel Function Expansion for Thermal Quantum Ensemble

Simulating quantum many-body systems is one major application of quantum computing, having a huge potential to impact the fields of computational physics and quantum chemistry. To fulfill the potential impacts, it is crucial to design quantum algorithms that efficiently employ the computation power of the quantum computing devices. Here, we introduce a quantum kernel function expansion algorithm for determining the thermodynamic quantities of quantum many-body systems, including local observables, free energy, and thermal entropy, which has been inspired by the kernel polynomial method in classical Hamiltonian simulation. We design quantum circuits to measure Fourier moments which constitute the thermal ensemble average as an analytic function of energy density via kernel Fourier expansion. Implementing this algorithm on a quantum computer has exponential quantum advantage in the cost of time and space, as compared to its classical analogue. In computing finite temperature properties of a quantum system our quantum algorithm has an overall polynomial time complexity, provided that the corresponding Hamiltonian ground state problem belongs to BQP. We demonstrate its efficiency with applications to one and two-dimensional quantum spin models, and a fermionic lattice. By analyzing the realization on digital and analogue quantum devices, we show the quantum algorithm is accessible to near-term quantum technology.
COMPUTERS
Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
Unveiling quantum entanglement and correlation of sub-Ohmic and Ohmic baths for quantum phase transitions in dissipative systems

By employing the spin-boson model in a dense limit of environmental modes, quantum entanglement and correlation of sub-Ohmic and Ohmic baths for dissipative quantum phase transitions are numerically investigated based on the variational principle. With several measures borrowed from quantum information theory, three different types of singularities are found for the first-order, second-order, and Kosterlitz-Thouless phase transitions, respectively, and the values of transition points and critical exponents are accurately determined. Besides, the scaling form of the quantum discord in the Ohmic case is identified, quite different from that in the sub-Ohmic regime. In a two-spin model, two distinct behaviors of the quantum discord are uncovered: one is related to the quantum entanglement between two spins and the other is decided by the correlation function in the position space rather than the entanglement.
SCIENCE
Koopman von Neumann mechanics and the Koopman representation: A perspective on solving nonlinear dynamical systems with quantum computers

A number of recent studies have proposed that linear representations are appropriate for solving nonlinear dynamical systems with quantum computers, which fundamentally act linearly on a wave function in a Hilbert space. Linear representations, such as the Koopman representation and Koopman von Neumann mechanics, have regained attention from the dynamical-systems research community. Here, we aim to present a unified theoretical framework, currently missing in the literature, with which one can compare and relate existing methods, their conceptual basis, and their representations. We also aim to show that, despite the fact that quantum simulation of nonlinear classical systems may be possible with such linear representations, a necessary projection into a feasible finite-dimensional space will in practice eventually induce numerical artifacts which can be hard to eliminate or even control. As a result a practical, reliable and accurate way to use quantum computation for solving general nonlinear dynamical systems is still an open problem.
COMPUTERS
The effect of inter-particle hydrodynamic and magnetic interactions in a magnetorheological fluid

A magnetorheological fluid, which consists of magnetic particles suspended in a viscous fluid, flows freely with well-dispersed particles in a the absence of a magnetic field, but particle aggregation results in flow cessation when a field is applied. The mechanism of dynamical arrest is examined by analysing interactions between magnetic particles in a magnetic field subject to a shear flow. An isolated spherical magnetic particle undergoes a transition between a rotating state at low magnetic field and a static orientation at high magnetic field. The effect of interactions for spherical dipolar and polarisable particles with static orientation is examined for a dilute viscous suspension. There are magnetic interactions due to the magnetic field disturbance at one particle caused by the dipole moment of another, hydrodynamic interactions due to the antisymmetric force moment of a non-rotating particle in a shear flow, and a modification of the magnetic field due to the particle magnetic moment density. When there is a concentration variation, the torque balance condition results in a disturbance to the orientation of the particle magnetic moment. The net force and the drift velocity due to these disturbances is calculated, and the collective motion generated is equivalent to an anisotropic diffusion process. When the magnetic field is in the flow plane, the diffusion coefficients in the two directions perpendicular to the field direction are negative, implying that concentration fluctuations are unstable in these directions. This instability could initiate field-induced dynamical arrest in a magnetorheological fluid.
PHYSICS
Quantifying information scrambling via Classical Shadow Tomography on Programmable Quantum Simulators

We develop techniques to probe the dynamics of quantum information, and implement them experimentally on an IBM superconducting quantum processor. Our protocols adapt shadow tomography for the study of time evolution channels rather than of quantum states, and rely only on single-qubit operations and measurements. We identify two unambiguous signatures of quantum information scrambling, neither of which can be mimicked by dissipative processes, and relate these to many-body teleportation. By realizing quantum chaotic dynamics in experiment, we measure both signatures, and support our results with numerical simulations of the quantum system. We additionally investigate operator growth under this dynamics, and observe behaviour characteristic of quantum chaos. As our methods require only a single quantum state at a time, they can be readily applied on a wide variety of quantum simulators.
COMPUTERS
Sensing enhancement of a Fabry-Perot THz cavity using switchable VO2 mirrors

We experimentally investigate the sensing properties of an open cavity operating in the THz regime and realized by employing as mirrors two thin vanadium dioxide (VO2) films grown on silicon parallel plates and separated by a variable length. The phase transition of VO2 is used to control the behavior of the system between two different responses: a high transmission mode to the incident radiation (VO2 in the insulating state) and a high sensitivity to tiny changes in the cavity refractive index (VO2 in the conducting state). In the first state, the low loss regime enables to adjust the cavity length and easily optimize the resonances due to the Fabry-Perot (FP) effect in the Si plates and in the cavity volume. The activation of the metallic-like state instead, by damping the FP oscillations in the plates, promotes the onset of a comb-like spectrum that can be exploited as a versatile tool for accurate sensing applications. Using both an analytical model and full-wave simulations, we estimate the device response to variation in the refractive index of the cavity volume, showing that the proposed structure can achieve sensitivity values among the highest reported for THz sensors.
SCIENCE
Three-photon excitation of quantum two-level systems

Viviana Villafañe, Bianca Scaparra, Manuel Rieger, Stefan Appel, Rahul Trivedi, Tongtong Zhu, John Jarman, Rachel A. Oliver, Robert A. Taylor, Jonathan J. Finley, Kai Mueller. We demonstrate experimentally the long-standing fundamental theoretical prediction that quantum two-level systems can only be efficiently resonantly excited via multi-photon pulses involving an odd number of photons. This prediction can be seen directly from time-dependent Floquet theory that also allows us to quantify the strength of the multi-photon processes. For the experimental demonstration, we perform spectroscopy measurements on a single InGaN quantum dot with a variety of laser detunings, and observe that the system can be excited in a resonant three-photon process, whilst resonant two-photon excitation is entirely suppressed. Finally, we exploit this technique to probe intrinsic properties of InGaN quantum dots. In contrast to non-resonant excitation, slow relaxation of charge carriers is avoided which allows us to measure directly the radiative lifetime of the lowest energy exciton states. Since the emission energy is detuned far from the resonant driving laser field, polarization filtering is not required and emission with a greater degree of linear polarization is observed compared to non-resonant excitation.
SCIENCE
Science
Chemistry
Target-aware Molecular Graph Generation

Generating molecules with desired biological activities has attracted growing attention in drug discovery. Previous molecular generation models are designed as chemocentric methods that hardly consider the drug-target interaction, limiting their practical applications. In this paper, we aim to generate molecular drugs in a target-aware manner that bridges biological activity and molecular design. To solve this problem, we compile a benchmark dataset from several publicly available datasets and build baselines in a unified framework. Building on the recent advantages of flow-based molecular generation models, we propose SiamFlow, which forces the flow to fit the distribution of target sequence embeddings in latent space. Specifically, we employ an alignment loss and a uniform loss to bring target sequence embeddings and drug graph embeddings into agreements while avoiding collapse. Furthermore, we formulate the alignment into a one-to-many problem by learning spaces of target sequence embeddings. Experiments quantitatively show that our proposed method learns meaningful representations in the latent space toward the target-aware molecular graph generation and provides an alternative approach to bridge biology and chemistry in drug discovery.
SCIENCE
Classical superdense coding and communication advantage of a single quantum

Ram Krishna Patra, Sahil Gopalkrishna Naik, Edwin Peter Lobo, Samrat Sen, Tamal Guha, Some Sankar Bhattacharya, Mir Alimuddin, Manik Banik. We analyze the communication utility of a single quantum system when the sender and receiver share neither any entanglement nor any classical shared randomness. To this aim, we propose a class of two-party communication games that cannot be won with a noiseless $1$-bit classical channel, whereas the goal can be perfectly achieved if the channel is assisted by classical shared randomness. This resembles an advantage similar to the quantum superdense coding phenomenon where pre-shared entanglement can enhance communication utility of a perfect quantum communication line. Quite surprisingly, we show that a qubit communication without any assistance of classical shared randomness can achieve the goal, and hence establishes a novel quantum advantage in the simplest communication scenario. In pursuit of a deeper origin of this advantage we show that an advantageous quantum strategy must invoke quantum interference both at the encoding step by the sender and at the decoding step by the receiver. A subclass of these games can be won deterministically if the sender communicates some non-classical toy systems described by symmetric polygonal state spaces. We then proceed to design a variant of the game that can be won neither with $1$-bit communication nor with a polygon system, but $1$-qubit communication yields a perfect strategy, establishing a strict quantum nature of the advantage. To this end, we show that the quantum advantages are robust against imperfect encodings-decodings, making the protocols implementable with presently available quantum technologies.
COMPUTERS
Taming quantum noise for efficient low temperature simulations of open quantum systems

The hierarchical equations of motion (HEOM), derived from the exact Feynman-Vernon path integral, is one of the most powerful numerical methods to simulate the dynamics of open quantum systems that are embedded in thermal environments. However, its applicability is restricted to specific forms of spectral reservoir distributions and relatively elevated temperatures. Here we solve this problem and introduce an effective treatment of quantum noise in frequency space by systematically clustering higher order Matsubara poles equivalent to an optimized rational decomposition. This leads to an elegant extension of the HEOM to arbitrary temperatures and very general reservoirs in combination with efficiency, high accuracy and long-time stability. Moreover, the technique can directly be implemented in alternative approaches such as Greens-function, stochastic, and pseudo-mode formulations. As one highly non-trivial application, for the sub-ohmic spin-boson model at vanishing temperature the Shiba relation is quantitatively verified which predicts the long-time decay of correlation functions.
SCIENCE
Feedback stabilization of the resonant frequency in tunable microwave cavities with single-photon occupancy

S. Kanhirathingal, B. Thyagarajan, B. L. Brock, Juliang Li, E. Jeffrey, M. P. Blencowe, J. Y. Mutus, A. J. Rimberg. We successfully demonstrate low-frequency noise suppression in the resonant frequency fluctuations of a cavity-embedded Cooper pair transistor (cCPT) driven at single-photon occupancy. In particular, we report a reduction in the resonant frequency fluctuations caused by the internal charge noise over a bandwidth of $\sim$1.4 kHz when the cavity is driven at an average photon number $n=10$, and a bandwidth of 11 Hz for average $n=1$. The gate-dependent tunability of the cCPT allows us to implement a feedback-scheme, derived from the Pound-Drever-Hall locking technique. This reduces fluctuations due to intrinsic charge-noise, which otherwise interferes with the cCPT's operation as a near quantum-limited electrometer. We believe our technique can be generalized to achieve frequency stabilization in tunable microwave resonators that play a vital role in today's quantum computing architecture, thereby moderating the limitations in detection caused by the intrinsic $1/f$-noise on such circuit devices. The work discusses the various aspects relating to the operation of a fully functional feedback loop down to the single-photon level.
SCIENCE
Loss-Induced Quantum Revival

Conventional wisdom holds that quantum effects are fragile and can be destroyed by loss. Here, contrary to general belief, we show how to realize quantum revival of optical correlations at the single-photon level with the help of loss. We find that, accompanying loss-induced transparency of light in a nonlinear optical-molecule system, quantum suppression and revival of photonic correlations can be achieved. Specifically, below critical values, adding loss into the system leads to suppressions of both optical intensity and its non-classical correlations; however, by further increasing the loss beyond the critical values, quantum revival of photon blockade (PB) can emerge, resulting in loss-induced switch between single-PB and two-PB or super-Poissonian light. Our work provides a strategy to reverse the effect of loss in fully quantum regime, opening up a counterintuitive route to explore and utilize loss-tuned single-photon devices for quantum technology.
PHYSICS
Consideration of the Intricacies Inherent in Molecular Beam Epitaxy of the NaCl/GaAs System

Brelon J. May, Jae Jin Kim, Patrick Walker, William E. McMahon, Helio R. Moutinho, Aaron J. Ptak, David L. Young. The high cost of substrates for III-V growth can be cost limiting for technologies that require large semiconductor areas. Thus, being able to separate device layers and reuse the original substrate is highly desirable, but existing techniques to lift off a film from a substrate have substantial drawbacks. This work discusses some of the complexities with the growth of a water-soluble, alkali-halide salt thin film between a III-V substrate and overlayer. Much of the difficulty stems from the growth of GaAs on an actively decomposing NaCl surface at elevated temperatures. Interestingly, the presence of an in-situ electron beam incident on the NaCl surface, prior to and during GaAs deposition, affects the crystallinity and morphology of the III-V overlayer. Here we investigate a wide range of growth temperatures and the timing of the impinging flux of both elemental sources and high energy electrons at different points during the growth. We show that an assortment of morphologies (discrete islands, porous material, and fully dense layers with sharp interfaces) and crystallinity (amorphous, crystalline, and highly textured) occur depending on the specific growth conditions, driven largely by changes in GaAs nucleation which is greatly affected by the presence of the reflection high energy electron diffraction beam.
CHEMISTRY
Cavity Engineering for Superconductors

Enclosing a cuprate superconductor in a passive THz-resonant cavity could provide a new route to modifying a superconductor’s properties. Researchers working on superconductivity would like to induce the phenomenon at practical temperatures. In this effort, they tweak the compositions of known superconductors, develop new material classes, and subject candidate compounds to enormous pressures. Jonathan Curtis at Harvard University and colleagues now propose an alternative approach [1]. They predict a way to manipulate, using THz-resonant cavities, the quasiparticles that promote superconductivity in certain superconductors. While they don’t yet know if the idea will work, they hope it could raise a superconductor’s critical temperature.
CHEMISTRY
Tighter Constraints of Multipartite Systems in terms of General Quantum Correlations

Monogamy and polygamy relations characterize the quantum correlation distributions among multipartite quantum systems. We investigate the monogamy and polygamy relations satisfied by measures of general quantum correlation. By using the Hamming weight, we derive new monogamy and polygamy inequalities satisfied by the $\beta$-th power and the $\alpha$-th power of general quantum correlations, respectively. We show that these monogamy and polygamy relations are tighter than the existing ones, such as [Int. J. Theor. Phys. 60, 1455-1470 (2021)]. Taking concurrence and the Tsallis-$q$ entanglement of assistance as examples, we show the advantages of our results.
SCIENCE

