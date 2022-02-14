ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Intuitive comes up short in appeal of two Ethicon claims in Federal Circuit hearing

By Mark McCarty
bioworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthicon Endosurgery Inc. has had its hands full protecting a patent for robotic surgical systems, but the U.S....

www.bioworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Judge Leonard Stark Is Comfortably Confirmed to the Federal Circuit

The Senate confirmed Delaware U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday night. Stark was confirmed without debate by a 61-35 vote. That’s the second-largest margin for any of Biden’s appellate court nominees, according to University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias. Stark trailed only Biden’s other Federal Circuit appointee, Tiffany Cunningham, who received two more votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

U.S. Supreme Court to determine the regulatory jurisdiction of the EPA under the Clean Water Act

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency in an order released on Jan. 24, 2022. The case concerns the proper test for determining whether wetlands are “Waters of the United States” under the Clean Water Act (CWA). If a majority of justices interpret the CWA in the same way, then the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and federal courts might know more about how to decide what land is subject to regulation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Michelle Childs

Fmr. South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal and Kiosha Dickey, who served as a law clerk for Judge Childs, join Lawrence O’Donnell to examine Judge Michelle Childs' Supreme Court qualifications. Childs is reportedly on Pres. Biden's shortlist. Jean Toal says Judge Childs is a “balanced thinker” who “is fair to everyone.” Kiosha Dickey adds Judge Childs is “deliberate” in her legal reasoning and will “apply the law to the facts.”Feb. 15, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
davisvanguard.org

Federal Appeals Court Rules Illegal Immigration Statute Unconstitutional

NEW YORK, NY — The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that part of an aiding-and-abetting illegal immigration law is unconstitutional, given its overbreadth and infringement upon free speech. U.S.C. § 1324(a)(iv) states that anyone who “encourages or induces an alien to come, enter, or reside in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Some Good News#Ethicon Endosurgery Inc#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Federal Circuit#Ipr#Intuitive Surgical Inc
Ballotpedia News

U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether federal courts have jurisdiction over challenges to the structure of the Federal Trade Commission

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Axon Enterprise, Inc. v. Federal Trade Commission in an order released on Jan. 24, 2022. The case concerns whether federal courts have the authority to review constitutional challenges to the structure of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if plaintiffs have not first raised such challenges during agency adjudication proceedings. If the U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of Axon, then people may challenge administrative agencies in federal court without first going through administrative proceedings.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bioworld.com

Pfizer’s Paxlovid becomes first COVID-19 oral pill approved in China

China’s NMPA has given conditional approval to Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 oral pill Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir). The drug was approved for the treatment of adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 and a high risk of progression to severe disease. This includes the elderly, and people with chronic kidney issues, diabetes, cardiovascular, and chronic lung disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
bioworld.com

Collegium buys Biodelivery Sciences for $604M

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. said it plans to acquire all outstanding shares of Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. for $5.60 each, putting the price tag at about $604 million. At the heart of the deal are Biodelivery Sciences' Belbuca (buprenorphine buccal film), a schedule III opioid, and Elyxyb (celecoxib), an oral migraine treatment that gives Collegium a foothold into the neurology market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mycolumbuspower.com

It Be Your Own People: Ketanji Brown Jackson’s SCOTUS Nom Gets Disapproval From Black Federal Judge

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. When Issa Rae was famously quoted during the 2017 Emmy Awards as saying, “I’m rooting for everybody Black,” melanated folks from all walks of life could literally relate to her declaration of cultural support for one another. Unfortunately, not all skin-folk agree with the notion of “betting on Black.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bioworld.com

Abbott initiates pivotal trial for Aveir for leadless dual-chamber pacing

Abbott Laboratories reported the commencement of a pivotal clinical trial for its Aveir pacemaker in a two-device configuration to provide dual-chamber pacing without the need for leads to deliver the charge. This configuration required the development of i2i technology to ensure that the two Aveirs communicated in a manner that ensures consistent pacing, but the 500-enrollee study has a long road ahead of it before the company can finalize the application with the FDA.
ECONOMY
Indiana Daily Student

IUSG Supreme Court rules executive branch can spend money during congressional illegitimacy

The IU Student Government Supreme Court ruled Jan. 1 acting executive officials can spend money even if the IUSG Congress is unable to confirm those officials. After a public hearing was held Jan. 12 regarding the actions of treasurer Micah Jackson, the IUSG Supreme Court found Jackson guilty for unconstitutionally using IUSG funds for purposes not approved by the budget.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HometownLife.com

Canton gives up federal appeals defending tree ordinance, continues fight at state level

Despite mounting legal bills, Canton Township officials continue to defend a contentious tree ordinance intended to keep more greenery in the community. Supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak and the township’s counsel Kristin Kolb released a statement acknowledging defeat in the federal court system but a continued fight in the Michigan Court of Appeals.
CANTON, MI
Reuters

No class action over Liberty’s adjustment of totaled cars - 9th Circ

(Reuters) - Owners of totaled vehicles can’t bring a class action against Liberty Mutual or its valuation contractor for using a vague “condition adjustment” to reduce the amount it offers to pay on a claim, a federal appeals court held Friday in a case with implications for other insurers facing similar lawsuits.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy