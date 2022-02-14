Emergence of Objectivity for Quantum Many-Body Systems

We investigate quench dynamics across many-body localization (MBL) transition in an interacting one dimensional system of spinless fermions with aperiodic potential. We consider a large number of initial states characterized by number of kinks $N_{kinks}$ in the density profile. On the delocalized side of the MBL transition, the dynamics becomes faster with increase in the number of kinks $N_{kinks}$ in the initial state such that the exponent $\gamma$ in the density imbalance increases with increase in $N_{kinks}$. Deep within the MBL phase, $I(t)$ does not show any power-law decay, but the saturation value increases as the number of kinks decrease. We explain this dependence of dynamics on the number of kinks in terms of the normalized participation ratio of the initial state in the eigenbasis of the interacting Hamiltonian. We show that the exponent from the mean square displacement $\langle x^2(t) \rangle \sim t^\beta$ in the long time limit satisfies $\beta \sim 2\gamma$ only for initial states with large number of kinks but $\beta$ is much larger than the exponent $\gamma$ for 1-kink initial state. As the disorder strength increases $\gamma_{N_{kink}} \rightarrow 0$ at some critical $h_{N_{kink}}$ with $h_{N_{kink}}$ being a monotonically increasing function of $N_{kink}$ and saturating to the MBL transition point $h_c$. This shows that a 1-kink state always underestimates the value of $h$ at which the MBL transition takes place but is consistent with the onset of a sub-diffusive phase. This is consistent with the dynamics of interface broadening for the 1-kink state. We also analyse the growth of sublattice entanglement entropy $S(t)$ for various kink initial states and show that $S(t)$ shows a logarithmic growth $a \ln(Vt)$ not only in the MBL phase but also in the delocalised phase and in both the phases the coefficient $a$ increases with $N_{kinks}$.

