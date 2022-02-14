Entanglement and Causal Relation in distributed quantum computation

Guanru Feng, Shi-Yao Hou, Hongyang Zou, Wei Shi, Sheng Yu, Zikai Sheng, Xin Rao, Kaihong Ma, Chenxing Chen, Bing Ren, Guoxing Miao, Jingen Xiang, Bei Zeng. SpinQ Triangulum is the second generation of the desktop quantum computers designed and manufactured by SpinQ Technology. SpinQ's desktop quantum computer series, based on room temperature NMR spectrometer, provide light-weighted, cost-effective and maintenance-free quantum computing platforms that aim to provide real-device experience for quantum computing education for K-12 and college level. These platforms also feature quantum control design capabilities for studying quantum control and quantum noise. Compared with the first generation product, the two-qubit SpinQ Gemini, Triangulum features a three-qubit QPU, smaller dimensions (61 * 33 * 56 cm^3) and lighter (40 kg). Furthermore, the magnetic field is more stable and the performance of quantum control is more accurate. This paper introduces the system design of Triangulum and its new features. As an example of performing quantum computing tasks, we present the implementation of the Harrow-Hassidim-Lloyd (HHL) algorithm on Triangulum, demonstrating Triangulum's capability of undertaking complex quantum computing tasks. SpinQ will continue to develop desktop quantum computing platform with more qubits. Meanwhile, a simplified version of SpinQ Gemini, namely Gemini Mini (this https URL) , has been recently realised. Gemini Mini is much more portable (20* 35 * 26 cm^3, 14 kg) and affordable for most K-12 schools around the world.
