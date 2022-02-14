ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entanglement and Causal Relation in distributed quantum computation

By Seiseki Akibue
 2 days ago

In this thesis, we investigate two different aspects of entanglement and classical communication in distributed quantum computation (DQC). In the first part, we analyze implementable computation over a given quantum network resource by introducing a new concept, quantum network coding for quantum computation. We consider a setting of networks where quantum...

