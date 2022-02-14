Wasserstein Solution Quality and the Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm: A Portfolio Optimization Case Study

We present new efficient \textit{projection-free} algorithms for online convex optimization (OCO), where by projection-free we refer to algorithms that avoid computing orthogonal projections onto the feasible set, and instead relay on different and potentially much more efficient oracles. While most state-of-the-art projection-free algorithms are based on the \textit{follow-the-leader} framework, our algorithms are fundamentally different and are based on the \textit{online gradient descent} algorithm with a novel and efficient approach to computing so-called \textit{infeasible projections}. As a consequence, we obtain the first projection-free algorithms which naturally yield \textit{adaptive regret} guarantees, i.e., regret bounds that hold w.r.t. any sub-interval of the sequence. Concretely, when assuming the availability of a linear optimization oracle (LOO) for the feasible set, on a sequence of length $T$, our algorithms guarantee $O(T^{3/4})$ adaptive regret and $O(T^{3/4})$ adaptive expected regret, for the full-information and bandit settings, respectively, using only $O(T)$ calls to the LOO. These bounds match the current state-of-the-art regret bounds for LOO-based projection-free OCO, which are \textit{not adaptive}. We also consider a new natural setting in which the feasible set is accessible through a separation oracle. We present algorithms which, using overall $O(T)$ calls to the separation oracle, guarantee $O(\sqrt{T})$ adaptive regret and $O(T^{3/4})$ adaptive expected regret for the full-information and bandit settings, respectively.
Comments / 0