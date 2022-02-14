ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasserstein Solution Quality and the Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm: A Portfolio Optimization Case Study

By Jack S. Baker, Santosh Kumar Radha
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Optimizing of a portfolio of financial assets is a critical industrial problem which can be approximately solved using algorithms suitable for quantum processing units (QPUs). We benchmark the success of this approach using the Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm (QAOA); an algorithm targeting gate-model QPUs. Our focus is on the quality of...

