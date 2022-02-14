ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Fold-Transversal Clifford Gates for Quantum Codes

By Nikolas P. Breuckmann, Simon Burton
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

We generalize the concept of folding from surface codes to CSS codes by considering certain dualities within them....

arxiv.org

nanowerk.com

Quantum tech in space?

(Nanowerk News) Operating quantum technology in challenging environments, such as space, has moved a significant step forward after physicists working at the University of Sussex have developed a monitoring and control system blueprint for quantum devices and experiments. The system is presented in a peer reviewed paper published in Quantum...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Theoretical Study on Anisotropic Magnetoresistance Effects of Arbitrary Directions of Current and Magnetization for Ferromagnets: Application to Transverse Anisotropic Magnetoresistance Effect

We develop a theory of the anisotropic magnetoresistance (AMR) effects of arbitrary directions of current and magnetization for ferromagnets. Here, we use the electron scattering theory with the $s$--$s$ and $s$--$d$ scattering processes, where $s$ is the conduction electron state and $d$ is the localized d states. The resistivity due to electron scattering is expressed by the probability density of the d states of the current direction. The d states are numerically obtained by applying the exact diagonalization method to the Hamiltonian of the d states with the exchange field, crystal field, and spin--orbit interaction. Using the theory, we investigate the transverse AMR (TAMR) effect for strong ferromagnets with a crystal field of cubic or tetragonal symmetry. The cubic systems exhibit the fourfold symmetric TAMR effect, whereas the tetragonal systems show the twofold and fourfold symmetric TAMR effect. On the basis of the above results, we also comment on the experimental results of the TAMR effect for Fe$_4$N.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Kernel Function Expansion for Thermal Quantum Ensemble

Simulating quantum many-body systems is one major application of quantum computing, having a huge potential to impact the fields of computational physics and quantum chemistry. To fulfill the potential impacts, it is crucial to design quantum algorithms that efficiently employ the computation power of the quantum computing devices. Here, we introduce a quantum kernel function expansion algorithm for determining the thermodynamic quantities of quantum many-body systems, including local observables, free energy, and thermal entropy, which has been inspired by the kernel polynomial method in classical Hamiltonian simulation. We design quantum circuits to measure Fourier moments which constitute the thermal ensemble average as an analytic function of energy density via kernel Fourier expansion. Implementing this algorithm on a quantum computer has exponential quantum advantage in the cost of time and space, as compared to its classical analogue. In computing finite temperature properties of a quantum system our quantum algorithm has an overall polynomial time complexity, provided that the corresponding Hamiltonian ground state problem belongs to BQP. We demonstrate its efficiency with applications to one and two-dimensional quantum spin models, and a fermionic lattice. By analyzing the realization on digital and analogue quantum devices, we show the quantum algorithm is accessible to near-term quantum technology.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A shuttling-based two-qubit logic gate for linking distant silicon quantum processors

Akito Noiri, Kenta Takeda, Takashi Nakajima, Takashi Kobayashi, Amir Sammak, Giordano Scappucci, Seigo Tarucha. Control of entanglement between qubits at distant quantum processors using a two-qubit gate is an essential function of a scalable, modular implementation of quantum computation. Among the many qubit platforms, spin qubits in silicon quantum dots are promising for large-scale integration along with their nanofabrication capability. However, linking distant silicon quantum processors is challenging as two-qubit gates in spin qubits typically utilize short-range exchange coupling, which is only effective between nearest-neighbor quantum dots. Here we overcome this problem by coupling spin qubits at distant quantum processors via coherent spin shuttling and a two-qubit gate between them. Coherent shuttling of a spin qubit enables efficient switching of the exchange coupling with an on/off ratio exceeding 1,000, while preserving the spin coherence by 99.6% for the single shuttling between neighboring dots. With this shuttling-mode exchange control, we demonstrate a two-qubit controlled-phase gate with a fidelity of 93%, assessed via randomized benchmarking. This result shows a feasible path toward a quantum link between distant silicon quantum processors, a key requirement for large-scale quantum computation.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Review: Quantum Odyssey

I first heard of Quantum Odyssey a while ago, but for some reason I never looked into it. I don’t recall why. Fortunately, though, I was recently reminded of it. This time, I downloaded and installed it, and I’m glad I did. Before diving right into my review,...
VIDEO GAMES
arxiv.org

Giant transverse and longitudinal magneto-thermoelectric effect in polycrystalline nodal-line semimetal Mg3Bi2

Topological semimetals provide new opportunities for exploring new thermoelectric phenomena, because of their exotic and nontrivial electronic structure topology around the Fermi surface. In this study, we report on the discovery of giant transverse and longitudinal magneto-thermoelectric (MTE) effects in Mg3Bi2, which is predicted to be a type-II nodal-line semimetal in the absence of spin-orbit coupling (SOC). The maximum transverse power factor is 2182 {\mu}Wm^{-1}K^{-2} at 13.5 K and 6 Tesla. The longitudinal power factor reaches up to 3043{\mu}Wm^{-1}K^{-2} at 15 K and 13 Tesla, which is 20 times higher than in a zero-strength magnetic field and is also comparable to state-of-the-art MTE materials. By compensating Mg loss in the Mg-rich conditions for turning carrier concentration, the sample obtained in this work shows a large linear non-saturating magnetoresistance of 940% under a field of 14 Tesla. This is a two-orders-of-magnitude increase with respect to the normal Mg-deficiency Mg3Bi2 sample. Using density functional calculations, we attribute the underlying mechanism to the parent nodal-line electronic structure without SOC and the anisotropic Fermi surface shape with SOC, highlighting the essential role of high carrier mobility and open electron orbits in moment space. Our work offers a new avenue toward highly efficient thermoelectric materials through the design of Fermi surfaces with special topological electronic structures in novel quantum materials.
PHYSICS
APS Physics

Quantum Measurement Strikes a Balance

An experiment demonstrates the trade-off between measurement and total information content—comprising gain, disturbance, and reversibility—in a quantum system. Conventional theory says that making a quantum measurement changes the system irreversibly. But recent experiments indicate that a quantum state disturbed by a measurement can be corrected by a postmeasurement operation. Now, Hyang-Tag Lim, Seung-Woo Lee, and their colleagues at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology in Seoul demonstrate a scheme for testing different types of quantum measurements and determining whether the total information is preserved [1]. They report that information about a quantum state is split into three distinct parts, in a quantifiable relationship that depends on the measurement strength.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Classical superdense coding and communication advantage of a single quantum

Ram Krishna Patra, Sahil Gopalkrishna Naik, Edwin Peter Lobo, Samrat Sen, Tamal Guha, Some Sankar Bhattacharya, Mir Alimuddin, Manik Banik. We analyze the communication utility of a single quantum system when the sender and receiver share neither any entanglement nor any classical shared randomness. To this aim, we propose a class of two-party communication games that cannot be won with a noiseless $1$-bit classical channel, whereas the goal can be perfectly achieved if the channel is assisted by classical shared randomness. This resembles an advantage similar to the quantum superdense coding phenomenon where pre-shared entanglement can enhance communication utility of a perfect quantum communication line. Quite surprisingly, we show that a qubit communication without any assistance of classical shared randomness can achieve the goal, and hence establishes a novel quantum advantage in the simplest communication scenario. In pursuit of a deeper origin of this advantage we show that an advantageous quantum strategy must invoke quantum interference both at the encoding step by the sender and at the decoding step by the receiver. A subclass of these games can be won deterministically if the sender communicates some non-classical toy systems described by symmetric polygonal state spaces. We then proceed to design a variant of the game that can be won neither with $1$-bit communication nor with a polygon system, but $1$-qubit communication yields a perfect strategy, establishing a strict quantum nature of the advantage. To this end, we show that the quantum advantages are robust against imperfect encodings-decodings, making the protocols implementable with presently available quantum technologies.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Traversing the Quantum Gate: Researchers Unlock Many-Qubit Operations

Researchers with Duke University and IonQ, one of the leading quantum computing solution developers, have announced the development of a new operation unit in quantum computing: the quantum gate. Leveraging IonQ's ion chain-based quantum computing solutions, the new N-qubit Toffoli quantum gate expands upon the standard two-qubit gates ubiquitous in the quantum computing industry and instead allows multiple qubits to be leveraged simultaneously for the same workload, leading to more powerful and more efficient quantum circuits. Up to now, N-qubit Tofolli gates had only been theoretically demonstrated.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Celestial Blocks and Transverse Spin in the Three-Point Energy Correlator

Quantitative theoretical techniques for understanding the substructure of jets at the LHC enable new insights into the dynamics of QCD, and novel approaches to search for new physics. Recently, there has been a program to reformulate jet substructure in terms of correlation functions, $\langle \mathcal{E}(\vec n_1) \mathcal{E}(\vec n_2) \cdots \mathcal{E}(\vec n_k) \rangle$, of light-ray operators, $\mathcal{E}(\vec n)$, allowing the application of techniques developed in the study of Conformal Field Theories (CFTs). In this paper we further develop these techniques in the particular context of the three-point correlator $\langle \mathcal{E}(\vec n_1) \mathcal{E}(\vec n_2) \mathcal{E}(\vec n_3) \rangle$, using recently computed perturbative data in both QCD and $\mathcal{N}=4$ sYM. We derive the celestial blocks appearing in the light-ray operator product expansion (OPE) of the three-point correlator, and use the Lorentzian inversion formula to extract the spectrum of light-ray operators appearing in the expansion, showing, in particular, that the OPE data is analytic in transverse spin. Throughout our presentation, we highlight the relation between the OPE approach, and more standard splitting function based approaches of perturbative QCD, emphasizing the utility of the OPE approach for incorporating symmetries in jet substructure calculations. We hope that our presentation introduces a number of new techniques to the jet substructure community, and also illustrates the phenomenological relevance of the study of light-ray operators in the OPE limit to the CFT community.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Multiple crossed non-Hermitian Su-Schrieffer-Heeger chains coupled via a mutual defect site

We analyze topological systems with dimensions larger than one, comprised of several one-dimensional Su-Schrieffer-Heeger (SSH) lattices coupled through a single defect. The defect induces edges inside the bulk, producing protected localized states centered around it. Whenever more than two lattices are coupled by the defect - namely in a dimension larger than one - the system supports two distinct types of localized eigenstates around the defect, in addition to the regular topological edge-states of the native SSH lattice. One type is highly controllable and by a modification of the defect coupling strength, the eigenenergies are tuned in a broad range from being merged in the bulk band to becoming highly isolated. We show that in general, the crossed-chain system is isospectral with a system consisting of several uncoupled SSH chains and a single chain coupled nonreciprocally to an external reservoir. The latter forms a separate singlet pseudospectrum both for the bulk and localized states, with spatially symmetric amplitude profiles. We generalize our analysis to a non-Hermitian crossed-chain structure by adding gain and loss to alternating sites and show that the same isospectral system is valid also here. In the non-Hermitian regime, we observe spatial symmetry breaking not only for the localized but also for the bulk singlet states at exceptional points and show that the combination of the non-Hermiticity and higher-dimensionality yields novel phases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Identifying strongly correlated groups of sections in a large motorway network

In a motorway network, correlations between the different links, i.e. between the parts of (different) motorways, are of considerable interest. Knowledge of fluxes and velocities on individual motorways is not sufficient, rather, their correlations determine or reflect, respectively, the functionality of and the dynamics on the network as a whole. These correlations are time dependent as the dynamics on the network is highly non-stationary, as it strongly varies during the day and over the week. Correlations are indispensable to detect risks of failure in a traffic network. Discovery of alternative routes less correlated with the vulnerable ones helps to make the traffic network robust and to avoid a collapse. Hence, the identification of, especially, groups of strongly correlated road sections is needed. To this end, we employ an optimized $k$-means clustering method. A major ingredient is the spectral information of certain correlation matrices in which the leading collective motion of the network has been removed. We identify strongly correlated groups of sections in the large motorway network of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany. The groups classify the motorway sections in terms of spectral and geographic features as well as of traffic phases during different time periods. The representation and visualization of the groups on the real topology, i.e. on the road map, provides new results on the dynamics on the motorway network. Our approach is very general and can also be applied to other correlated complex systems.
TRAFFIC
arxiv.org

$\texttt{matryoshka}$ II: Accelerating Effective Field Theory Analyses of the Galaxy Power Spectrum

In this paper we present an extension to the $\texttt{matryoshka}$ suite of neural network based emulators. The new editions have been developed to accelerate EFTofLSS analyses of galaxy power spectrum multipoles in redshift space. They are collectively referred to as the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$. We test the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ at the power spectrum level and achieve a prediction accuracy of better than 1\% with BOSS-like bias parameters and counterterms on scales $0.001\ h\ \mathrm{Mpc}^{-1} \leq k \leq 0.19\ h\ \mathrm{Mpc}^{-1}$. We also run a series of mock full shape analyses to test the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ at the inference level. Through these mock analyses we verify that the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ recovers the true cosmology within $1\sigma$ at several redshifts ($z=[0.38,0.51,0.61]$), and with several noise levels (the most stringent of which being a Gaussian covariance associated with a volume of $5000^3 \ \mathrm{Mpc}^3 \ h^{-3}$). We compare mock inference results from the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ to those obtained with a fully analytic EFTofLSS model and again find no significant bias, whilst speeding up the inference by three orders of magnitude. The $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ is publicly available as part of the $\texttt{matryoshka}$ $\texttt{Python}$ package this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Blazar sequence and its Physical Understanding

Introduced in 1998 to attempt a first unified view of the broad-band emission properties of blazars, the blazar sequence has been extensively used in the past 25 years to guide observations as well as physical interpretation of the overall emission from these galaxies. In this review, we describe the evolution of the sequence along with the tremendous advances in the observational field, in particular in the gamma-ray band. A new version of the sequence built on TeV-detected objects is also presented. Two extreme classes of objects (MeV and hard-TeV blazars) are included in the discussion, given their relevance for future observatories. Finally, the current physical understanding at the base of the sequence is presented along with the major criticisms to the blazar sequence.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Impact of the X ray edge singularity on detection of relic neutrinos in the PTOLEMY project

Direct detection of relic neutrinos in a beta-decay experiment is an ambitious goal, which has for a long time been beyond the reach of available technology. One of the toughest practical difficulties that such an experiment has to overcome is that it needs to deal with a large amount of radioactive material in such a way as to not compromise the energy resolution required for the separation of useful events from the massive beta-decay background. The PTOLEMY project offers an innovative approach to this problem based on deposition of radioactive material on graphene. While such an approach is expected to resolve the main difficulty, new challenges arise from the proximity of the beta decayers to a solid state system. In this work, we focus on the effect of the shakeup of the graphene electron system due to a beta-decay event. We calculate the distortion of the relic neutrino peaks as resulting from such a shakeup, analyse the impact of the distortion on the visibility of neutrino capture events and discuss what technological solutions could be used to improve the visibility of neutrino capture events.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Inner Skin Effects on Non-Hermitian Topological Fractals

Non-Hermitian (NH) crystals, quasicrystals and amorphous network with only open boundary condition feature skin effect, displaying accumulation of a macroscopic number of states near one of its specific interfaces (edge, surface, hinge or corner, for example) with vacuum. In this regard fractals, by virtue of manifesting self-similarity, resulting in inner boundaries in the interior of the system harbor a novel phenomenon, the \emph{inner skin effect} (ISE), in which the skin effect appears at inner boundaries of the fractal lattice with periodic boundary condition. We showcase this observation by implementing paradigmatic models for NH insulators and superconductors on representative planar Sierpinski carpet fractals, accommodating both first- and second-order ISEs at inner edges and corners, respectively, for charged and neutral Majorana fermions. Furthermore, over extended parameter regimes ISEs are tied with nontrivial bulk topological invariants, thereby yielding intrinsic ISEs. With the recent success in engineering NH topological phases on highly tunable metamaterial platforms, such as photonic and phononic lattices, as well as topolectric circuits, the proposed ISEs can be observed experimentally at least on periodic fractal metamaterials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nonlinear tidal excitation of super-harmonic gravity waves in main-sequence stars in binary and exoplanetary systems

We study the role of nonlinear effects on tidally-excited internal gravity waves in stellar radiation zones in exoplanetary or binary systems. We are partly motivated to study tides due to massive short-period hot Jupiters, which preferentially orbit stars with convective cores, for which wave breaking near the stellar centre cannot operate. We develop a theory (and test it with numerical calculations) for the nonlinear excitation of super-harmonic "secondary" waves (with frequencies $2\omega_p$) by a "primary" tidal wave (with frequency $\omega_p$) near the interface between the radiation zone and convective envelope. These waves have the same horizontal phase speeds to leading order, and this nonlinear effect could contribute importantly to tidal dissipation if the secondary waves can efficiently damp the primary. We derive criteria involving the orbital and stellar parameters required to excite these secondary waves to large amplitudes using a local model of the radiative/convective interface, which we convert to apply to tides in a spherical star. We numerically evaluate the critical amplitudes required for this new nonlinear effect to become important using stellar models, comparing them to the "conventional" criteria for wave breaking in radiative cores and the application of WKBJ theory near convective cores. The criteria for this new effect are easier to satisfy than the conventional measures of nonlinearity in $1.4$ and $2M_\odot$ stars on the main-sequence. We predict nonlinear effects to be important even for planetary-mass companions around the latter, but this effect is probably less important in stars with radiative cores.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Evolution of density fluctuations in the Lemaître--Tolman--Bondi metric containing coupled dark energy

We consider inhomogeneous spherically symmetric models based on the Lemaître-Tolman-Bondi (LTB) metric, assuming as its source an interactive mixture of ordinary baryonic matter, cold dark matter and dark energy with a coupling term proportional to the addition of energy densities of both dark fluids. We reduce Einstein's field equations to a first order 7-dimensional autonomous dynamical system of evolution equations and algebraic constraints. We study in detail the evolution of the energy density and spatial curvature profiles along the phase space by means of two subspace projections: a three-dimensional projection associated with the solutions of the Friedman-Lema\^ıtre-Robertson-Walker metric (invariant subspace) and a four-dimensional projection describing the evolution of the inhomogeneous fluctuations. We also classify and study the critical points of the system in comparison with previous work on similar sources, as well as solving numerically the equations for initial energy density and curvature profiles that lead to a spherical bounce whose collapsing time we estimate appropriately.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Bending Waves in Velocity Space: a First Look at the THINGS sample

Detection of bending waves is a highly challenging task even in nearby disc galaxies due to their sub-kpc bending amplitudes. However, simulations show that the harmonic bending of a Milky Way like disc galaxy is associated with a harmonic fluctuation in the measured line of sight (los) velocities as well, and can be regarded as a kinematic signature of a manifested bending wave. Here, we look for similar kinematic signatures of bending waves in \HI discs, as they extend to much beyond the optical radii.
ASTRONOMY

