LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 2, 2022) – Kim Chitwood remembers her son Jared as a helper who cared more about other people than he did about himself. “When he was in the hospital, I said I would do anything to trade places with him,” Kim said. “He said, ‘No Mama, I don't want to do that. I wouldn't want you to do that.’ He was 15, and I think he probably knew how serious it was, but he really he really cared more about what was going on with us.”

CANCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO