ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Quris partners with Merck to test AI-based safety prediction tool

By Meg Bryant
bioworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuris Technologies Ltd. has inked an agreement with Merck KGaA...

www.bioworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
liveinsurancenews.com

GeoX partners with Sompo Japan to develop AI-based automated underwriting platforms

GeoX, a leader in supplying geospatial data to insurers. Announced today a partnership with Sompo Holdings Inc., Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., and Sompo Risk Management Inc., specialty providers of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance with operations in the U.S. and 80,000 employees in 228 cities in 30 countries. This partnership will support Sompo Japan as it develops an automated underwriting methodology utilizing state-of-the-art AI technology.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Merck KGaA integrates CDMO, Contract Testing in new Life Science Services organization

Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) announced organizational changes and a new operating model for its growth strategy. Existing Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Contract Testing services will be consolidated into one global fully integrated Life Science Services (LSS) organization for traditional and novel modalities, along with the respective sales and marketing, research and development, manufacturing, and supply chain operations.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Amdocs, Samsung Partner for Deployment of a CBRS-based Network

Samsung Electronics America and Amdocs announced the deployment of a Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)-based network across Howard University’s campus in Washington D.C, delivering secure and enhanced broadband connectivity to students, faculty and local residents traveling the university’s campus. As ubiquitous connectivity demands grow among its students, Howard...
BUSINESS
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi-based Nalu Scientific partners with CAEN Technologies

Nalu Scientific, a Hawaiʻi-based technology company, has recently signed an exclusive sales and distribution agreement with CAEN Technologies. Nalu Scientific is a leading developer of high-performance application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) used across a variety of sectors, ranging from environmental sensing to fusion energy research to medical imaging. Under the new agreement, CAEN Technologies will promote, market, sell and distribute Nalu’s microchips and evaluation printed circuit boards in the United States and Canada.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Safety#In Vivo#Quris Technologies Ltd
pennbizreport.com

Ansys, Amazon Web Services partner for virtual tools

Pittsburgh area-based Ansys, an engineering simulation company, recently entered into a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The partnership will enable the deployment of Ansys products on AWS. “Cloud computing accelerates and expands simulation by removing hardware barriers and computer restrictions, streamlining all processes and workflows,” Shane Emswiler, Ansys...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists discover a unique AI tool that can predict heart attacks by a simple eye scan

For the treatment of any condition to be rapid and easily accessible, it must be first correctly and accurately diagnosed using the most straightforward technique possible. Researchers are developing diagnostic methods that quickly detect illnesses in the least amount of time. Scientists have discovered that a simple eye scan can see whether or not a person will develop cardiovascular diseases in the future.
beckershospitalreview.com

Epic integrates AI-powered payment tool

Epic added PayZen's "Care Now, Pay Later" tool to its App Orchard online marketplace. The artificial intelligence-powered tool determines patients' ability to pay for care and allows providers to offer affordable payment options, according to a Feb. 9 news release. "Our mission at PayZen is to address healthcare affordability for...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
foodmanufacture.co.uk

AI food safety system secures £1.8m investment

Food safety compliance software developer FoodDocs has secured £1.8m from investors to help fund artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The funding – led by Bonnier Ventures, with Forward Venture Capital, Spring Capital and existing investor United Angels VC – will be used to drive growth in the UK and US and further improve AI capabilities.
CELL PHONES
bioworld.com

Mica Biosystems catapults remote stem cell therapy to trials

Mica Biosystems Ltd. is linking up with U.K. innovation center Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) to accelerate commercialization of its regenerative technology platform. CGT Catapult is supporting the Birmingham, U.K.-based startup as it engages in conversations with the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for clinical trials testing its remote-controlled stem cell therapy platform.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
martechseries.com

Deepdub Raises $20 Million in Series a Funding Led by Insight Partners to Bring AI-Based Dubbing Global

Deepdub, the leader in AI-based entertainment localization, today announced that it has raised $20 million in Series A funding led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Booster Ventures and Stardom Ventures and new investors Swift VC. Angel investors joining this round include Emiliano Calemzuk former President of Fox Television Studios, Kevin Reilly former CCO of HBO Max, Danny Grander Co-Founder of Snyk, Roi Tiger VP, Engineering at Meta, Gideon Marks and Daniel Chadash.
BUSINESS
gamingideology.com

Apple acquires AI Music based on artificial intelligence

Apple has acquired a startup called AI Music that uses artificial intelligence to create custom music, which is an addition to its list of audio apps. Sources told Bloomberg that the deal has been finalized in recent weeks to buy AI Music, a London-based company founded in 2016. The company had around 20 employees prior to the deal.
BUSINESS
uga.edu

Simple tool helps predict COVID severity

A simple risk score is available to all clinicians in a free app. Clinicians now have access to a simple tool to help them predict which COVID-19 patients will need hospitalization. A team of researchers, led by University of Georgia professor Mark Ebell, developed and tested a simple risk score...
CELL PHONES
TechRepublic

5 services and tools helping companies with digital safety

As more companies and people use different digital platforms to advertise and promote their products and services, online integrity and safety are rapidly becoming a priority topic of concern. If your company’s platform enables digital content delivery, your reputation is a key factor that impacts your clients, partners and the future of your business. When it comes to internet infrastructure, social media, gaming, audio or video streaming, etc., your platform’s online presence, integrity and safety should be a top priority.
CELL PHONES
dtnpf.com

Greeneye Technology, FBN Partner to Test AI-Enabled Precision Spraying Technology

Greeneye Technology has struck a deal with Farmers Business Network (FBN) to participate in its 2022 On-Farm Field Trials program, the companies announced this week. Greeneye is beginning this year with the commercial introduction of its AI-enabled (artificial intelligence) precision spraying technology and expects its association with FBN will speed delivery of its technology to market.
AGRICULTURE
outsourcing-pharma.com

AI can be a powerful tool in drug development, discovery: Tellius

A leader from the artificial intelligence insights specialist talks discusses how the effective use of advanced analytics can lead to a number of benefits. Professionals knee-deep in drug discovery and development usually have a wealth of data at their fingertips. The question of how to make the most effective and efficient use of the available data is another matter entirely.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Rethinking Company Healthcare Plans: This Firm Offers Benefits And AI-Driven Predictive Tools To Improve Patient Outcomes

Photo by the National Cancer Institute on Unsplash. Edmundo Gonzalez, co-founder, and CEO of Marpai Inc. MRAI was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Jan. 28, 2022. Edmundo discusses his company’s technology and AI tools that can help predict patient health outcomes. Marpai is first and foremost technology company that provides health care plans and benefits for companies that have opted to be self-insured.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Graphene-based metasurface solar absorber design with absorption prediction using machine learning

Solar absorber is required to absorb most of the energy of the solar spectral irradiance. We propose a graphene-based solar absorber design with two different metasurfaces to improve this absorption and increase the efficiency of the solar absorber. The metasurfaces are selected based on their symmetrical/asymmetrical nature (O-shape and L-shape). The O-shape metasurface design is showing better performance over the L-shape metasurface design. The absorption performance is also compared with AM 1.5 solar spectral irradiance to show the effectiveness of the solar absorber. The absorption values are also enhanced by varying the parameters like resonator thickness and substrate thickness. The proposed solar absorber design gives maximum absorption in the ultraviolet and visible range. Furthermore, the design is also showing a high and similar absorption rate over a wide angle of incidence. The absorption of O-shape metasurface design is also predicted using machine learning. 1D-Convolutional Neural Network Regression is used to develop a Machine Learning model to determine absorption values of intermediate wavelength for assorted values of angle of incidence, resonator thickness, and substrate thickness. The results of experiments reveal that absorption values may be predicted with a high degree of accuracy. The proposed absorber with its high absorbing capacity can be applied for green energy applications.
SCIENCE
bioworld.com

Persistent Ebolavirus in brain seeds relapses

The hemorrhagic viral diseases kill quickly by infecting endothelial cells leading to vascular leakages and subsequent multiorgan failure. The historically largest Ebola outbreak occurred in West Africa in 2013-2016 and it involved 28,610 cases with 11,308 deaths worldwide. While progress has been made with the development and approval of two...
SCIENCE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Automotive Composites Market in Japan | Market Size to Grow by 187.22 Thousand Units | Growth, Trends, Major Companies, Value Chain Analysis, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Composites Market Share in Japan is expected to increase by 187.22 Thousand Units from 2021 to 2026, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The Automotive Composites Market vendors in Japan should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Passenger...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy