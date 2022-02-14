Quris partners with Merck to test AI-based safety prediction tool

As more companies and people use different digital platforms to advertise and promote their products and services, online integrity and safety are rapidly becoming a priority topic of concern. If your company’s platform enables digital content delivery, your reputation is a key factor that impacts your clients, partners and the future of your business. When it comes to internet infrastructure, social media, gaming, audio or video streaming, etc., your platform’s online presence, integrity and safety should be a top priority.
