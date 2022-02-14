ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Flexible learning of quantum states with generative query neural networks

By Yan Zhu, Ya-Dong Wu, Ge Bai, Yuexuan Wang, Giulio Chiribella
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Deep neural networks are a powerful tool for characterizing quantum states. In this task, neural networks are typically trained with measurement data gathered from the quantum state to be characterized. But is it possible to train a neural network in a general-purpose way, which makes it applicable to multiple unknown quantum...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Graph-adaptive Rectified Linear Unit for Graph Neural Networks

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have achieved remarkable success by extending traditional convolution to learning on non-Euclidean data. The key to the GNNs is adopting the neural message-passing paradigm with two stages: aggregation and update. The current design of GNNs considers the topology information in the aggregation stage. However, in the updating stage, all nodes share the same updating function. The identical updating function treats each node embedding as i.i.d. random variables and thus ignores the implicit relationships between neighborhoods, which limits the capacity of the GNNs. The updating function is usually implemented with a linear transformation followed by a non-linear activation function. To make the updating function topology-aware, we inject the topological information into the non-linear activation function and propose Graph-adaptive Rectified Linear Unit (GReLU), which is a new parametric activation function incorporating the neighborhood information in a novel and efficient way. The parameters of GReLU are obtained from a hyperfunction based on both node features and the corresponding adjacent matrix. To reduce the risk of overfitting and the computational cost, we decompose the hyperfunction as two independent components for nodes and features respectively. We conduct comprehensive experiments to show that our plug-and-play GReLU method is efficient and effective given different GNN backbones and various downstream tasks.
scitechdaily.com

Crucial Superabsorption Breakthrough Unlocks Key to Next-Generation Quantum Batteries

Researchers at the University of Adelaide and their overseas partners have taken a key step in making quantum batteries a reality. They have successfully proved the concept of superabsorption, a crucial idea underpinning quantum batteries. “Quantum batteries, which use quantum mechanical principles to enhance their capabilities, require less charging time...
arxiv.org

Pessimistic Minimax Value Iteration: Provably Efficient Equilibrium Learning from Offline Datasets

We study episodic two-player zero-sum Markov games (MGs) in the offline setting, where the goal is to find an approximate Nash equilibrium (NE) policy pair based on a dataset collected a priori. When the dataset does not have uniform coverage over all policy pairs, finding an approximate NE involves challenges in three aspects: (i) distributional shift between the behavior policy and the optimal policy, (ii) function approximation to handle large state space, and (iii) minimax optimization for equilibrium solving. We propose a pessimism-based algorithm, dubbed as pessimistic minimax value iteration (PMVI), which overcomes the distributional shift by constructing pessimistic estimates of the value functions for both players and outputs a policy pair by solving NEs based on the two value functions. Furthermore, we establish a data-dependent upper bound on the suboptimality which recovers a sublinear rate without the assumption on uniform coverage of the dataset. We also prove an information-theoretical lower bound, which suggests that the data-dependent term in the upper bound is intrinsic. Our theoretical results also highlight a notion of "relative uncertainty", which characterizes the necessary and sufficient condition for achieving sample efficiency in offline MGs. To the best of our knowledge, we provide the first nearly minimax optimal result for offline MGs with function approximation.
arxiv.org

Energy awareness in low precision neural networks

Power consumption is a major obstacle in the deployment of deep neural networks (DNNs) on end devices. Existing approaches for reducing power consumption rely on quite general principles, including avoidance of multiplication operations and aggressive quantization of weights and activations. However, these methods do not take into account the precise power consumed by each module in the network, and are therefore not optimal. In this paper we develop accurate power consumption models for all arithmetic operations in the DNN, under various working conditions. We reveal several important factors that have been overlooked to date. Based on our analysis, we present PANN (power-aware neural network), a simple approach for approximating any full-precision network by a low-power fixed-precision variant. Our method can be applied to a pre-trained network, and can also be used during training to achieve improved performance. In contrast to previous methods, PANN incurs only a minor degradation in accuracy w.r.t. the full-precision version of the network, even when working at the power-budget of a 2-bit quantized variant. In addition, our scheme enables to seamlessly traverse the power-accuracy trade-off at deployment time, which is a major advantage over existing quantization methods that are constrained to specific bit widths.
electropages.com

Researchers demonstrate scalable single-molecule sensors

Researchers have recently demonstrated a full-scale integrated circuit that can detect individual molecules. What challenges does individual molecular detection face, what did the researchers demonstrate, and where could this technology be used?. What challenges does molecular detection face?. When it comes to molecular science, the ingeniousness of researchers cannot go...
Nature.com

A reusable neural network pipeline for unidirectional fiber segmentation

Fiber-reinforced ceramic-matrix composites are advanced, temperature resistant materials with applications in aerospace engineering. Their analysis involvesÂ the detectionÂ and separation of fibers, embedded in a fiber bed, from an imaged sample. Currently, this is mostly done using semi-supervised techniques. Here, we present an open, automated computational pipeline to detect fibers from a tomographically reconstructed X-ray volume. We apply our pipeline to a non-trivial dataset by Larson et al. To separate the fibers in these samples, we tested four different architectures of convolutional neural networks. When comparing our neural network approach to a semi-supervised one, we obtained Dice and Matthews coefficients reaching up to 98%, showing that these automated approaches can match human-supervised methods, in some cases separating fibers that human-curated algorithms could not find. The software written for this project is open source, released under a permissive license, and can be freely adapted and re-used in other domains.
Ars Technica

Hydrogen-soaked crystal lets neural networks expand to match a problem

Training AIs remains very processor-intensive, in part because traditional processing architectures are poor matches for the sorts of neural networks that are widely used. This has led to the development of what has been termed neuromorphic computing hardware, which attempts to model the behavior of biological neurons in hardware. But...
arxiv.org

Graph Neural Network with Curriculum Learning for Imbalanced Node Classification

Graph Neural Network (GNN) is an emerging technique for graph-based learning tasks such as node classification. In this work, we reveal the vulnerability of GNN to the imbalance of node labels. Traditional solutions for imbalanced classification (e.g. resampling) are ineffective in node classification without considering the graph structure. Worse still, they may even bring overfitting or underfitting results due to lack of sufficient prior knowledge. To solve these problems, we propose a novel graph neural network framework with curriculum learning (GNN-CL) consisting of two modules. For one thing, we hope to acquire certain reliable interpolation nodes and edges through the novel graph-based oversampling based on smoothness and homophily. For another, we combine graph classification loss and metric learning loss which adjust the distance between different nodes associated with minority class in feature space. Inspired by curriculum learning, we dynamically adjust the weights of different modules during training process to achieve better ability of generalization and discrimination. The proposed framework is evaluated via several widely used graph datasets, showing that our proposed model consistently outperforms the existing state-of-the-art methods.
arxiv.org

Two-Step Spike Encoding Scheme and Architecture for Highly Sparse Spiking-Neural-Network

This paper proposes a two-step spike encoding scheme, which consists of the source encoding and the process encoding for a high energy-efficient spiking-neural-network (SNN) acceleration. The eigen-train generation and its superposition generate spike trains which show high accuracy with low spike ratio. Sparsity boosting (SB) and spike generation skipping (SGS) reduce the amount of operations for SNN. Time shrinking multi-level encoding (TS-MLE) compresses the number of spikes in a train along time axis, and spike-level clock skipping (SLCS) decreases the processing time. Eigen-train generation achieves 90.3% accuracy, the same accuracy of CNN, under the condition of 4.18% spike ratio for CIFAR-10 classification. SB reduces spike ratio by 0.49x with only 0.1% accuracy loss, and the SGS reduces the spike ratio by 20.9% with 0.5% accuracy loss. TS-MLE and SLCS increases the throughput of SNN by 2.8x while decreasing the hardware resource for spike generator by 75% compared with previous generators.
arxiv.org

Removing Distortion Effects in Music Using Deep Neural Networks

Johannes Imort, Giorgio Fabbro, Marco A. Martínez Ramírez, Stefan Uhlich, Yuichiro Koyama, Yuki Mitsufuji. Audio effects are an essential element in the context of music production, and therefore, modeling analog audio effects has been extensively researched for decades using system-identification methods, circuit simulation, and recently, deep learning. However, only few works tackled the reconstruction of signals that were processed using an audio effect unit. Given the recent advances in music source separation and automatic mixing, the removal of audio effects could facilitate an automatic remixing system. This paper focuses on removing distortion and clipping applied to guitar tracks for music production while presenting a comparative investigation of different deep neural network (DNN) architectures on this task. We achieve exceptionally good results in distortion removal using DNNs for effects that superimpose the clean signal to the distorted signal, while the task is more challenging if the clean signal is not superimposed. Nevertheless, in the latter case, the neural models under evaluation surpass one state-of-the-art declipping system in terms of source-to-distortion ratio, leading to better quality and faster inference.
arxiv.org

Physics-informed neural networks for solving parametric magnetostatic problems

The optimal design of magnetic devices becomes intractable using current computational methods when the number of design parameters is high. The emerging physics-informed deep learning framework has the potential to alleviate this curse of dimensionality. The objective of this paper is to investigate the ability of physics-informed neural networks to learn the magnetic field response as a function of design parameters in the context of a two-dimensional (2-D) magnetostatic problem. Our approach is as follows. We derive the variational principle for 2-D parametric magnetostatic problems, and prove the existence and uniqueness of the solution that satisfies the equations of the governing physics, i.e., Maxwell's equations. We use a deep neural network (DNN) to represent the magnetic field as a function of space and a total of ten parameters that describe geometric features and operating point conditions. We train the DNN by minimizing the physics-informed loss function using a variant of stochastic gradient descent. Subsequently, we conduct systematic numerical studies using a parametric EI-core electromagnet problem. In these studies, we vary the DNN architecture trying more than one hundred different possibilities. For each study, we evaluate the accuracy of the DNN by comparing its predictions to those of finite element analysis. In an exhaustive non-parametric study, we observe that sufficiently parameterized dense networks result in relative errors of less than 1%. Residual connections always improve relative errors for the same number of training iterations. Also, we observe that Fourier encoding features aligned with the device geometry do improve the rate of convergence, albeit higher-order harmonics are not necessary. Finally, we demonstrate our approach on a ten-dimensional problem with parameterized geometry.
arxiv.org

Learning Mechanically Driven Emergent Behavior with Message Passing Neural Networks

From designing architected materials to connecting mechanical behavior across scales, computational modeling is a critical tool in solid mechanics. Recently, there has been a growing interest in using machine learning to reduce the computational cost of physics-based simulations. Notably, while machine learning approaches that rely on Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have shown success in learning mechanics, the performance of GNNs has yet to be investigated on a myriad of solid mechanics problems. In this work, we examine the ability of GNNs to predict a fundamental aspect of mechanically driven emergent behavior: the connection between a column's geometric structure and the direction that it buckles. To accomplish this, we introduce the Asymmetric Buckling Columns (ABC) dataset, a dataset comprised of three sub-datasets of asymmetric and heterogeneous column geometries where the goal is to classify the direction of symmetry breaking (left or right) under compression after the onset of instability. Because of complex local geometry, the "image-like" data representations required for implementing standard convolutional neural network based metamodels are not ideal, thus motivating the use of GNNs. In addition to investigating GNN model architecture, we study the effect of different input data representation approaches, data augmentation, and combining multiple models as an ensemble. While we were able to obtain good results, we also showed that predicting solid mechanics based emergent behavior is non-trivial. Because both our model implementation and dataset are distributed under open-source licenses, we hope that future researchers can build on our work to create enhanced mechanics-specific machine learning pipelines for capturing the behavior of complex geometric structures.
arxiv.org

Robust Training of Neural Networks using Scale Invariant Architectures

In contrast to SGD, adaptive gradient methods like Adam allow robust training of modern deep networks, especially large language models. However, the use of adaptivity not only comes at the cost of extra memory but also raises the fundamental question: can non-adaptive methods like SGD enjoy similar benefits? In this paper, we provide an affirmative answer to this question by proposing to achieve both robust and memory-efficient training via the following general recipe: (1) modify the architecture and make it scale invariant, i.e. the scale of parameter doesn't affect the output of the network, (2) train with SGD and weight decay, and optionally (3) clip the global gradient norm proportional to weight norm multiplied by $\sqrt{\tfrac{2\lambda}{\eta}}$, where $\eta$ is learning rate and $\lambda$ is weight decay. We show that this general approach is robust to rescaling of parameter and loss by proving that its convergence only depends logarithmically on the scale of initialization and loss, whereas the standard SGD might not even converge for many initializations. Following our recipe, we design a scale invariant version of BERT, called SIBERT, which when trained simply by vanilla SGD achieves performance comparable to BERT trained by adaptive methods like Adam on downstream tasks.
arxiv.org

Fortnet, a software package for training Behler-Parrinello neural networks

A new, open source, parallel, stand-alone software package (Fortnet) has been developed, which implements Behler-Parrinello neural networks. It covers the entire workflow from feature generation to the evaluation of generated potentials, coupled with higher-level analysis such as the analytic calculation of atomic forces. The functionality of the software package is demonstrated by driving the training for the fitted correction functions of the density functional tight binding (DFTB) method, which are commonly used to compensate the inaccuracies resulting from the DFTB approximations to the Kohn-Sham Hamiltonian. The usual two-body form of those correction functions limits the transferability of the parameterizations between very different structural environments. The recently introduced DFTB+ANN approach strives to lift these limitations by combining DFTB with a near-sighted artificial neural network (ANN). After investigating various approaches, we have found the combination of DFTB with an ANN acting on-top of some baseline correction functions (delta learning) the most promising one. It allowed to introduce many-body corrections on top of two-body parametrizations, while excellent transferability to chemical environments with deviating energetics could be demonstrated.
arxiv.org

Multi-Output Physics-Informed Neural Networks for Forward and Inverse PDE Problems with Uncertainties

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have recently been used to solve various computational problems which are governed by partial differential equations (PDEs). In this paper, we propose a multi-output physics-informed neural network (MO-PINN) which can provide solutions with uncertainty distributions for both forward and inverse PDE problems with noisy data. In this framework, the uncertainty arising from the noisy data is first translated into multiple measurements regarding the prior noise distribution using the bootstrap method, and then the outputs of neural networks are designed to satisfy the measurements as well as the underlying physical laws.The posterior estimation of target parameters can be obtained at the end of training, which can be further used for uncertainty quantification and decision making. In this paper, MO-PINNs are demonstrated with a series of numerical experiments including both linear and nonlinear, forward and inverse problems. The results show that MO-PINN is able to provide accurate predictions with noisy this http URL addition, we also demonstrate that the prediction and posterior distributions from MO-PINNs are consistent with the solutions from traditional a finite element method (FEM) solver and Monte Carlo methods given the same data and prior knowledge. Finally, we show that additional statistical knowledge can be incorporated into the training to improve the prediction if available.
arxiv.org

Spectroscopic Studies of Type Ia Supernovae Using LSTM Neural Networks

We present a data-driven method based on Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) neural networks to analyze spectral time series of Type Ia Supernovae (SNe Ia). The dataset includes 3091 spectra from 361 individual SNe Ia. The method allows for accurate reconstruction of the spectral sequence of an SN Ia based on a single observed spectrum around maximum light. The precision of the spectral reconstruction increases with more spectral time coverages, but significant benefit of multiple epoch data at around optical maximum is only evident for observations separated by more than a week. The method shows great power in extracting the spectral information of SNe Ia, and suggests that the most critical information of an SN Ia can be derived from a single spectrum around the optical maximum. The algorithm we have developed is important for the planning of spectroscopic follow-up observations of future supernova surveys with the LSST/Rubin and the WFIRST/Roman telescopes.
arxiv.org

Deconstructing The Inductive Biases Of Hamiltonian Neural Networks

Physics-inspired neural networks (NNs), such as Hamiltonian or Lagrangian NNs, dramatically outperform other learned dynamics models by leveraging strong inductive biases. These models, however, are challenging to apply to many real world systems, such as those that don't conserve energy or contain contacts, a common setting for robotics and reinforcement learning. In this paper, we examine the inductive biases that make physics-inspired models successful in practice. We show that, contrary to conventional wisdom, the improved generalization of HNNs is the result of modeling acceleration directly and avoiding artificial complexity from the coordinate system, rather than symplectic structure or energy conservation. We show that by relaxing the inductive biases of these models, we can match or exceed performance on energy-conserving systems while dramatically improving performance on practical, non-conservative systems. We extend this approach to constructing transition models for common Mujoco environments, showing that our model can appropriately balance inductive biases with the flexibility required for model-based control.
arxiv.org

Maximum likelihood reconstruction of water Cherenkov events with deep generative neural networks

Mo Jia, Karan Kumar, Liam S. Mackey, Alexander Putra, Cristovao Vilela, Michael J. Wilking, Junjie Xia, Chiaki Yanagisawa, Karan Yang. Large water Cherenkov detectors have shaped our current knowledge of neutrino physics and nucleon decay, and will continue to do so in the foreseeable future. These highly capable detectors allow for directional and topological, as well as calorimetric information to be extracted from signals on their photosensors. The current state-of-the-art approach to water Cherenkov reconstruction relies on maximum-likelihood estimation, with several simplifying assumptions employed to make the problem tractable. In this paper, we describe neural networks that produce probability density functions for the signals at each photosensor, given a set of inputs that characterizes a particle in the detector. The neural networks we propose allow for likelihood-based approaches to event reconstruction with significantly fewer assumptions compared to traditional methods, and are thus expected to improve on the current performance of water Cherenkov detectors.
arxiv.org

Multi-task graph neural networks for simultaneous prediction of global and atomic properties in ferromagnetic systems

We introduce a multi-tasking graph convolutional neural network, HydraGNN, to simultaneously predict both global and atomic physical properties and demonstrate with ferromagnetic materials. We train HydraGNN on an open-source ab initio density functional theory (DFT) dataset for iron-platinum (FePt) with a fixed body centered tetragonal (BCT) lattice structure and fixed volume to simultaneously predict the mixing enthalpy (a global feature of the system), the atomic charge transfer, and the atomic magnetic moment across configurations that span the entire compositional range. By taking advantage of underlying physical correlations between material properties, multi-task learning (MTL) with HydraGNN provides effective training even with modest amounts of data. Moreover, this is achieved with just one architecture instead of three, as required by single-task learning (STL). The first convolutional layers of the HydraGNN architecture are shared by all learning tasks and extract features common to all material properties. The following layers discriminate the features of the different properties, the results of which are fed to the separate heads of the final layer to produce predictions. Numerical results show that HydraGNN effectively captures the relation between the configurational entropy and the material properties over the entire compositional range. Overall, the accuracy of simultaneous MTL predictions is comparable to the accuracy of the STL predictions. In addition, the computational cost of training HydraGNN for MTL is much lower than the original DFT calculations and also lower than training separate STL models for each property.
arxiv.org

EcoFlow: Efficient Convolutional Dataflows for Low-Power Neural Network Accelerators

Lois Orosa, Skanda Koppula, Yaman Umuroglu, Konstantinos Kanellopoulos, Juan Gomez-Luna, Michaela Blott, Kees Vissers, Onur Mutlu. Dilated and transposed convolutions are widely used in modern convolutional neural networks (CNNs). These kernels are used extensively during CNN training and inference of applications such as image segmentation and high-resolution image generation. Although these kernels have grown in popularity, they stress current compute systems due to their high memory intensity, exascale compute demands, and large energy consumption.
