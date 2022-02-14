ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Multimodal approach, diagnostics key to unlocking precision oncology potential

By Jennifer Boggs
bioworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite big wins in precision oncology – such as last year’s accelerated FDA nod for Amgen Inc.’s Lumakras (sotorasib) in KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced...

www.bioworld.com

Newswise

Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Trials Continue to Grow Globally, Combination Approaches Outpace Monotherapy Trials

Newswise — NEW YORK, February 10, 2022 – The Cancer Research Institute (CRI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to the discovery and development of powerful immunotherapies for all types of cancer, announced today the publication of its newest analysis of the global landscape of clinical development of drugs that target the PD1/PDL1 immune checkpoint pathway. The report, published today in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery, highlights trends in combination therapy clinical trials and planned patient trial enrollment, and points to the growing number of clinical trials testing novel bispecific antibodies as a developing trend in the field. This report is an update to CRI’s previous PD1/PDL1 landscape analyses published between 2017 and 2020.
CANCER
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Fiber in diet linked to cancer immunotherapy response

People who ate a high-fiber diet and didn’t use over-the-counter probiotic supplements lived the longest after immunotherapy for melanoma. The findings, which were confirmed in mouse studies, suggest that microbes in the gut can be modified to improve this type of cancer treatment. Immunotherapies, which stimulate the immune system...
CANCER
Axios

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday. Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy —...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
healthleadersmedia.com

Opioid Use Disorder Plays Significant Role in Many Sepsis Cases

About 30,000 to 40,000 opioid use disorder patients are hospitalized with sepsis each year. — TheSepsis Alliance is highlighting the intersection of sepsis and opioid use disorders. Sepsis develops in response to infection, and can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death. Sepsis is the leading cause of...
HEALTH
New York Post

Cancer patients ‘cured’ after doctors turbocharge blood’s immune cells

Cancer patients have been cured after medics turbocharged their blood’s immune cells in a lab. Two adults with leukemia have been in remission since 2010 after Car-T therapy. It involves removing blood and genetically modifying its white cells so they target cancer. The resulting Car-T cells are re-injected in...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists unveil promising new approach to diabetes prevention

A team of scientists from Scripps Research has conducted promising early tests of a new strategy that might one day be used to prevent or treat type 2 diabetes. The scientists, whose results are reported in Nature Communications, tested an experimental compound called IXA4 in obese mice. They showed that the compound activates a natural signaling pathway that protects the animals from harmful, obesity-driven metabolic changes that would normally lead to diabetes.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover How To “Flavor” Your Food To Burn Excess Fat

Dietary intake of flavan-3-ols, type of dietary polyphenolics, could help prevent obesity by sympathetic nervous system-induced browning of fat tissue. In cold conditions, brown adipose tissue (BAT) or brown fat generates heat to keep the body warm. Compared with white adipose tissue, BAT has more mitochondria—subcellular organelles associated with energy production—which allows it to burn calories and produce heat by activating the mitochondrial uncoupling protein 1 (Ucp-1). The stimulation of the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) after cold exposure, exercise, and calorie restriction is well known to induce fat browning. Dietary polyphenols may also activate BAT, causing heat to be dissipated from our bodies. BAT activation and white fat browning are thus both therapeutically significant in the fight against cardiovascular diseases and their comorbidities.
JAPAN
earth.com

Cannabis use may negatively impact brain health

A new study led by the American Heart Association has recently investigated the relationship between cannabis use and brain health. Despite the perception that this drug is harmless, which led to its legalization in several states across the U.S., as well as in other countries such as the Netherlands, animal studies show that its psychoactive component, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) could cause behavioral and cognitive abnormalities, particularly if exposure occurs prenatally or during adolescence.
PHARMACEUTICALS
uky.edu

Brainson Lab Developing New Treatment Approaches for Lung Cancer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2022) — Recent findings in the laboratory of University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center researcher Christine Brainson, Ph.D., could lead to promising treatments for two molecular subtypes of lung cancer. Cancer is caused by certain changes to genes that control the way our cells function,...
CANCER

