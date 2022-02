All companies, not least engineering companies, have debt these days. But with markets looking ready to crash, money may become hard to borrow. When markets go up like a rocket they come down like a rock. In the modern era most companies have debt, often lots of debt. I doubt there is one listed engineer that does not have a big lump of debt. In the past debt was considered bad, but for decades now, debt is considered a positive, so long as you do not have too much of it.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO