Oh, What A Difference A Day Makes

New York (Feb 11) Gold has been having a good run in recent sessions but the yellow metal hit a roadblock last night when some Fed comments pushed money market expectations higher. Fed's Bullard said he now favors a 100bps interest rate increase by July 1st and 50bps in March. Adding fuel to the fire Fed's Barkin says he would have to be convinced of a 'screaming need' for a 50bp hike. Barkin also added he is awaiting the data by the time we get to March and the US economy will pass pre-covid in Q1 2022. This led the U.S. 2 year yield to rise as traders began to anticipate more aggressive or higher rate increases.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO