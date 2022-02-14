ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Oh, What A Difference A Day Makes

By Authors
gold-eagle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter hitting the highest official inflation rate in 40 years, bonds did exactly what I warned of in my last Patron Post where I said,. The collapse of the Everything Bubble will be an economic supernova. Think Lehman Bros. and Bear Stearns and all the rest of what happened to cause...

www.gold-eagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
gold-eagle.com

Tension-Blinded Gold Ignores The Real Threats: USDX And Fed

Gold continues to benefit from the market turmoil and has apparently forgotten about medium-term problems. Meanwhile, the rising USD and a hawkish Fed await confrontation. With financial markets whipsawing after every Russia-Ukraine headline, volatility has risen materially in recent days. With whispers of a Russian invasion on Feb. 16 (which I doubt will be realized), the game of hot potato has uplifted the precious metals market.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Dollar Falls as Investors See Fed Minutes as Less Hawkish Than Feared

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index was down on Wednesday, hitting its lowest level since Friday after minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting suggested policymakers are not set on a particular pace of interest rate hikes. According to the January meeting minutes released on Wednesday, Fed...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
gold-eagle.com

Gold looks for support levels after hawkish Fed comments

New York (Feb 11) Gold has been having a good run in recent sessions but the yellow metal hit a roadblock last night when some Fed comments pushed money market expectations higher. Fed's Bullard said he now favors a 100bps interest rate increase by July 1st and 50bps in March. Adding fuel to the fire Fed's Barkin says he would have to be convinced of a 'screaming need' for a 50bp hike. Barkin also added he is awaiting the data by the time we get to March and the US economy will pass pre-covid in Q1 2022. This led the U.S. 2 year yield to rise as traders began to anticipate more aggressive or higher rate increases.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Government Bonds#Treasury Department#Bond Market#Patron Post#Us Treasury#Fed
StreetInsider.com

Fed's Kashkari: 'Let's not overdo it' on Fed rate hikes

FILE PHOTO - President of the Federal Reserve Bank on Minneapolis Neel Kashkari listens to a question during an interview in New York, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian fighter jets buzz 3 US aircraft ‘extremely close;’ one reportedly within 5 ft

Russian military aircraft conducted dangerously close intercepts against U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance planes flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea on Friday and Saturday. One flight reportedly saw a Russian fighter jet pass within five feet of a U.S. aircraft, narrowly avoiding a collision. CNN first reported on...
MILITARY
Fortune

A Johns Hopkins economist says the Fed is totally wrong about what led to record 7.5% inflation—and a ‘bathtub’ analogy explains why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Feb. 10, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the year-over-year consumer price index jumped by 7.5% in January, the highest reading since February of 1982, and well above the roughly 6% that Wall Street experts had forecast. Once again, a single explanation dominated the headlines: As usual, economists, market strategists, and pundits argued that “supply chain” disruptions slowing shipments by land, sea, and air, and causing severe shortages of everything from semiconductors to building supplies, are the principal cause for rampaging prices.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Readout of January meeting shows Fed not wed to particular pace of rate hikes

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials last month agreed that, with inflation tightening its grip on the economy and employment strong, it was time to raise interest rates, but also that any decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of inflation and other data, according to the minutes of the Jan. 25-26 policy meeting.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy