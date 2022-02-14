Key West Road Work Schedule February 14-18

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to shield White House visitor logs from the committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, including appointments for individuals granted entry to the White House complex that day. In a letter to...
In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
(CNN) — Mazars USA, the accounting firm that former President Donald Trump and his businesses have used for years, cut ties with him in stunning fashion, declaring it could no longer vouch for the financial statements it has complied over the past decade. The February 9 letter was disclosed...
A jury found The New York Times not liable after the news organization was sued by former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) over an editorial it published linking her to a mass shooting in 2011. The jury's decision Tuesday, which was unanimous, came a day after the judge in the...
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The United States and NATO said Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine on Wednesday despite Moscow's insistence it was pulling back, questioning President Vladimir Putin's stated desire to negotiate a solution to the crisis. In Ukraine, where people raised flags and played the...
Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
Sea levels along United States coastlines are projected to rise between 10 and 12 inches on average by 2050, according to an interagency report published Tuesday. The forecasted increase over the next 30 years could amount to the same rise seen over the last 100 years. The Gulf Coast will...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol subpoenaed a half-dozen people Tuesday who it says were involved in organizing slates of "alternate electors" to challenge President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. “The Select Committee is seeking information about efforts to send false slates of electors to...
(CNN) — Kamila Valieva -- the teenage Russian figure skater at the center of a doping controversy roiling the Beijing Olympics -- had three substances that can be used to aid the heart in her testing sample, according to a report in the New York Times, which cited an exhibit filed in a Sunday hearing by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Comments / 0