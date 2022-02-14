ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2022 Biggest Stock Market Crash In History Likely - Michael Pento

By Authors
gold-eagle.com
 2 days ago

Michael Pento, well known money manager, joins us to describe the...

www.gold-eagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

State Street strategist says markets have got carried away on interest rate-hike expectations

Des Lawrence, senior investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors, thinks the market may have gotten carried away with expectations for interest-rate hikes from central banks in both in the U.S. and the U.K. While fed fund futures suggests as many as seven rate hikes this year, Lawrence says the Federal Reserve may end up doing just two or three increases.
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

7 Best Stocks to Buy During an Interest-Rate Driven Market Crash

Investors have had a rather incredible start to the year. Inflation has surged to 7.5%, the highest level we’ve seen in four decades. Bond yields have surged, as investors anticipate rate hikes could come more aggressively than expected. Some recent commentary from the Federal Reserve’s James Bullard supporting a half-point hike in March has caused even more concern among investors. Thus, many are seeking the best stocks to buy as the market reacts to the news.
STOCKS
gold-eagle.com

Is The Stock Market Expensive Or Cheap?

This week the Dow Jones closed within scoring position, or within 5% from the Dow’s last all-time high every day, until Friday, where it closed with a BEV of -5.60%. This isn’t necessarily bad, but it certainly isn’t good. For a year, from November 2020 to November 2021, the Dow Jones closed either at a new all-time high (BEV Zero), or within 5% of its last all-time high, in scoring position. And that has changed these past three months.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Market Crash
awealthofcommonsense.com

Why the Stock Market Doesn’t Like High Inflation

There are two ways of looking at the following chart of short-term bond yields:. One way is this is an insane move of late in short-term government bond yields. The speed with which we’re seeing a repricing of bond yields based on inflation data and the potential for Fed rate hikes is breathtaking.
STOCKS
gold-eagle.com

Why Nobody Is Safe From The Looming Market Crash

Stock market pullback: is it coming, and who will it affect?. I have been forecasting a distribution cycle in the U.S. stock market for a while now. Which means the insiders are selling to the less sophisticated investors, pension funds, money managers, and people that are almost required to buy stocks no matter what. Since we’ve seen such major declines in some of the big names like the “FANG” stocks such as Facebook, it’s a huge indicator the overall stock market may have hit its peak.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

What Happens to Your Money When the Stock Market Crashes?

Investing in the stock market is a risky game in the short run but an unusually dependable game in the long run. Because nobody can accurately predict the market's next move, we're often scared to see aggressive selling -- and to see all of our numbers in the red. Here,...
STOCKS
UPI News

U.S. markets fall flat as Fed affirms plans to raise interest rates 'soon'

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed flat on Wednesday as investors reacted to the latest update from the Federal Reserve and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 54.57 points, or 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11%. Meanwhile, the broad S&P 500 closed the day up 0.088%.
STOCKS
Black Enterprise

The Lack of Black Americans in the Stock Market Will Likely Expand the Racial Wealth Gap

The lack of Black Americans participating in the stock market increases the post-pandemic wealth gap and leaves Black men and women behind. According to CNBC, just 34% of Black American households own equity investments compared with 61% of white families. The average value of stocks held by Black Americans is just $14,400. Meanwhile, white Americans average more than $50,000.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Dollar Falls as Investors See Fed Minutes as Less Hawkish Than Feared

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index was down on Wednesday, hitting its lowest level since Friday after minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting suggested policymakers are not set on a particular pace of interest rate hikes. According to the January meeting minutes released on Wednesday, Fed...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The Federal Reserve has stated it will raise interest rates as many as four times this year in an attempt to curb inflation. Many experts believe this will be too little too late. The consumer price index rose by 7.5% in January compared to the same month last year. That was the largest increase since […]
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Investors Could Still Face 'Rockier' 2022 Following Release Fed Reserve Minutes

The Federal Reserve minutes from its January meeting are indicating it's sticking to an interest rate hike in March, but what does the report coupled with ongoing inflation mean for investors going forward? Scott Brown, a market strategist at LPL Financial, joined Cheddar News to break down the minutes and talk about how investors might navigate the rest of the year. "it seems like the market is kind of inclined to trade off these headlines, really, through the first half of the year," he said. "And then, oh, don't forget, we've got midterm elections, which always tend to add a little bit of volatility in the second half of the year." Brown noted that the path forward for stock investors in 2022 would be "rockier" than last year.
STOCKS
Reuters

Fed's Kashkari: 'Let's not overdo it' on Fed rate hikes

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday it's 'appropriate' for the U.S. central bank to take steps to normalize monetary policy to deal with high inflation, but warned against raising rates too fast or too far. "My caution to my colleagues, and to myself,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy