Austin Ties Conference Record For Most Big South Freshman of the Week Honors

Frankie Vasquez, a native of Pembroke Pines, Florida, went a combined 6-for-15 (.400) with a .500 on-base percentage, and a .400 slugging percentage over the past two weeks to begin the season, as the Tornados posted a 4-1 record. Vasquez also added four runs scored, four RBI, two walks, and two stolen bases during that time. In a doubleheader sweep of William Peace, Vasquez was a combined 4-for-10 with three runs scored, three RBI, one walk, and one stolen base. In taking two of three games against Allegheny, Vasquez was a combined 3-for-8 with one run scored, one run batted in, one walk, and one stolen base.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO